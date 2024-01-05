Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.01.2024 / 16:30 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Schaeffler AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Georg F. W.
Last name(s): Schaeffler
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vitesco Technologies Group AG

b) LEI
529900CCDMZ7UCYYS252 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000VTSC017

b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase as part of a voluntary public tender offer

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
94.00 EUR 1124017126.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
94.0000 EUR 1124017126.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
02/01/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Vitesco Technologies Group AG
Siemensstraße 12
93055 Regensburg
Germany
Internet: www.vitesco-technologies.com

 
88683  05.01.2024 CET/CEST

