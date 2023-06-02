Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Vitesco Technologies Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VTSC   DE000VTSC017

VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG

(VTSC)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:01:31 2023-06-02 am EDT
64.65 EUR   +4.70%
Dd : Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Ingo Holstein, buy
EQ
Dd : Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Klaus Hau, buy
EQ
Dd : Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Thomas Stierle, buy
EQ
DD: Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Thomas Stierle, buy

06/02/2023 | 07:32am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.06.2023 / 13:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Stierle

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vitesco Technologies Group AG

b) LEI
529900CCDMZ7UCYYS252 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000VTSC017

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
61.136284 EUR 96962.15 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
61.1363 EUR 96962.1500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
01/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


02.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Vitesco Technologies Group AG
Siemensstraße 12
93055 Regensburg
Germany
Internet: www.vitesco-technologies.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

83591  02.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1648589&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Analyst Recommendations on VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG
Financials
Sales 2023 9 442 M 10 137 M 10 137 M
Net income 2023 167 M 180 M 180 M
Net cash 2023 395 M 425 M 425 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,9x
Yield 2023 1,42%
Capitalization 2 471 M 2 653 M 2 653 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,22x
EV / Sales 2024 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 38 215
Free-Float 46,7%
Chart VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Vitesco Technologies Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 61,75 €
Average target price 81,76 €
Spread / Average Target 32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Wolf Chief Executive Officer
Werner Volz Chief Financial Officer
Siegfried Wolf Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg F. W. Schaeffler Member-Supervisory Board
Klaus Rosenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG13.82%2 653
CUMMINS INC.-15.63%29 283
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED26.99%5 893
MODINE MANUFACTURING COMPANY37.41%1 413
MAHLE METAL LEVE S.A.33.96%1 060
TIANRUN INDUSTRY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.21.76%917
