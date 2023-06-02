DD: Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Werner Volz, buy

|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
02.06.2023 / 13:30 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Werner
|Last name(s):
|Volz
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Vitesco Technologies Group AG
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000VTSC017
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|61.136284 EUR
|170203.41 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|61.1363 EUR
|170203.4100 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vitesco Technologies Group AG
|
|Siemensstraße 12
|
|93055 Regensburg
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.vitesco-technologies.com
|
