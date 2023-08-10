VITESCO : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
Today at 04:13 am
JP Morgan is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains unchanged at EUR 70.
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04:32:52 2023-08-10 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|80.50 EUR
|+4.75%
|+3.45%
|+49.31%
