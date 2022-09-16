Advanced search
Vitesco Technologies Group AG
News
VTSC
DE000VTSC017
VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG
(VTSC)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
09:08 2022-09-16 am EDT
49.07
EUR
-2.74%
08:34a
VITESCO
: Raised to Buy by Warburg Research
MD
09/07
VITESCO
: Gets a Buy rating from UBS
MD
08/26
VITESCO
: Jefferies maintains a Buy rating
MD
VITESCO : Raised to Buy by Warburg Research
09/16/2022 | 08:34am EDT
Warburg Research increases his rating from Neutral to Buy. The target price is still set at EUR 78.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
More news
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
8 816 M
8 812 M
8 812 M
Net income 2022
0,83 M
0,83 M
0,83 M
Net cash 2022
400 M
400 M
400 M
P/E ratio 2022
2 505x
Yield 2022
0,36%
Capitalization
2 019 M
2 018 M
2 018 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,18x
EV / Sales 2023
0,16x
Nbr of Employees
37 664
Free-Float
46,7%
Chart VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG
Technical analysis trends VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bullish
Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
50,45 €
Average target price
59,83 €
Spread / Average Target
18,6%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Andreas Wolf
Chief Executive Officer
Werner Volz
Chief Financial Officer
Siegfried Wolf
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg F. W. Schaeffler
Member-Supervisory Board
Klaus Rosenfeld
Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG
16.78%
2 018
CUMMINS INC.
-3.04%
29 821
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED
32.40%
4 333
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION
-12.54%
2 571
ZHUHAI ENPOWER ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.
-3.33%
1 231
AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS, INC.
-3.97%
1 026
