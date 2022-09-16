Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Vitesco Technologies Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VTSC   DE000VTSC017

VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG

(VTSC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:08 2022-09-16 am EDT
49.07 EUR   -2.74%
08:34aVITESCO : Raised to Buy by Warburg Research
MD
09/07VITESCO : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
MD
08/26VITESCO : Jefferies maintains a Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VITESCO : Raised to Buy by Warburg Research

09/16/2022 | 08:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Warburg Research increases his rating from Neutral to Buy. The target price is still set at EUR 78.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG
08:34aVITESCO : Raised to Buy by Warburg Research
MD
09/07VITESCO : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
MD
08/26VITESCO : Jefferies maintains a Buy rating
MD
08/24VITESCO : JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
08/11VITESCO : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08/11VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES : Transcript Conference Call Q2 2022
PU
08/11VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES : Transkript Telefonkonferenz Q2 2022 (englisch)
PU
08/11VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES : Half-yearly financial report 2022
PU
08/11VITESCO : Hauck & Aufhauser maintains a Buy rating
MD
08/10VITESCO : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 8 816 M 8 812 M 8 812 M
Net income 2022 0,83 M 0,83 M 0,83 M
Net cash 2022 400 M 400 M 400 M
P/E ratio 2022 2 505x
Yield 2022 0,36%
Capitalization 2 019 M 2 018 M 2 018 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 37 664
Free-Float 46,7%
Chart VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Vitesco Technologies Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 50,45 €
Average target price 59,83 €
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Wolf Chief Executive Officer
Werner Volz Chief Financial Officer
Siegfried Wolf Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg F. W. Schaeffler Member-Supervisory Board
Klaus Rosenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG16.78%2 018
CUMMINS INC.-3.04%29 821
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED32.40%4 333
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION-12.54%2 571
ZHUHAI ENPOWER ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.-3.33%1 231
AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS, INC.-3.97%1 026