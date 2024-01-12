Vitesco Technologies Group AG is a Germany-based company focusing on the development and production of components and system solutions for the powertrain of hybrid, electric vehicles and combustion engine-based vehicles. The Company's portfolio includes approximately 48 Volt electrification solutions, electric drives, and power electronics for hybrid and battery electric vehicles including electronic controls, sensors, actuators, turbochargers, hydraulic components and pumps as well as solutions for exhaust after-treatment. Continental AG is the parent company of Vitesco Technologies Group AG.

