Vitesco Technologies Group AG
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results/9 Month figures
Vitesco Technologies: A solid third quarter 2023 with strong profitability
Regensburg, November 14, 2023. Vitesco Technologies, a leading international provider of modern drive technologies and electrification solutions for sustainable mobility, published its results for the third quarter of 2023 today.
Group sales amounted to €2.20 billion in the third quarter of 2023 (Q3 2022: €2.30 billion). The decrease in sales in the quarter was mainly due to the planned ramp down of non-core business. Adjusted for changes in the scope of consolidation and exchange-rate effects, organic sales growth was at 1.1 percent.
Sales in the electrification business amounted to €324 million in the third quarter of this year, an increase of around 30 percent compared to the same quarter of 2022.
Adjusted EBIT increased year on year to €76.4 million (Q3 2022: €44.7 million), which corresponds to an adjusted EBIT margin of 3.5 percent (Q3 2022: 2.0 percent). The main reason for the increase were operational improvements in the core business.
Net income came in at €30.3 million (Q3 2022: net loss of €13.8 million), which corresponds to earnings per share of €0.76 (Q3 2022: loss per share of €0.34).
Despite higher capital expenditures ahead of new project launches, free cash flow improved to €73.4 million in the third quarter of 2023 thanks to increased profitability (Q3 2022: minus €16.3 million). Vitesco Technologies had a solid balance sheet as of September 30, 2023, with an equity ratio of 40.6 percent (September 30, 2022: 40.7 percent).
Volume of electrification orders remains robust
“I can confidently say that we are well on track to reach our order intake targets this year and to achieve similarly good results in the electrification business to those reported last year,” said CEO Andreas Wolf. “We have received orders in all our key regions and across our entire electrification portfolio."
Wolf adds: “More than 75 product launches this year and in 2024 confirm our attractive electrification portfolio and contribute to the enormous growth in electromobility."
The Powertrain Solutions division generated sales of €1.41 billion in the third quarter of 2023 (Q3 2022: €1.63 billion), which equates to an organic decrease of 8.2 percent. In the same period, adjusted EBIT improved to €98.1 million (Q3 2022: €73.9 million). The adjusted EBIT margin therefore stood at 6.9 percent (Q3 2022: 4.6 percent). The planned reduction in sales in the non-core business and ongoing cost containment measures had a positive impact on the division’s earnings.
OVERVIEW OF KEY FIGURES
1) Adjusted for changes in the scope of consolidation.
2) Adjusted for amortization of intangible assets from purchase price allocation (PPA), changes in the scope of consolidation, and special effects.
14.11.2023
|English
Vitesco Technologies Group AG
