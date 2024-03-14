ANNUAL REPORT 2023

Sales at €9.2 billion

Free cash flow at €84.9 million Equity ratio of 37.6%

KEY FIGURES

€ million

2023

2022

∆ ina %

Sales

9,233.2

9,070.0

1.8

EBITDA

748.1

703.3

6.4

As % of sales

8.1

7.8

EBIT

172.2

143.3

20.2

As % of sales

1.9

1.6

Net income

-96.4

23.6

-508.5

Basic earnings per share in €

-2.41

0.59

Diluted earnings per share in €

-2.41

0.59

Adjusted sales1

9,233.2

8,984.9

2.8

Adjusted operating result (adjusted EBIT)2

341.1

225.5

51.3

As % of adjusted sales

3.7

2.5

Free cash flow

84.9

123.2

-31.1

Net liquidity

337.0

333.4

1.1

Gearing ratio3 in %

-11.8

-10.9

Equity

2,851.3

3,061.7

-6.9

Equity ratio in %

37.6

40.3

Number of employees4 as at December 31

35,528

38,043

-6.6

Dividend per share5 in €

0.25

-

Stock price at year-end6 in €

78.20

54.25

Stock price 52-week high6 in €

96.20

59.50

Stock price 52-week low6 in €

54.75

25.65

  1. Adjusted for changes in the scope of consolidation.
  2. Adjusted for amortization of intangible assets from purchase price allocation, changes in the scope of consolidation, and special topics.
  3. Defined as the ratio of net liquidity to equity.
  4. Excluding apprentices/trainees.
  5. Subject to approval at the Annual General Meeting on April 24, 2024.
  6. Vitesco Technologies stock as quoted in the Deutsche Börse AG XETRA system.

OVERVIEW OF THE VITESCO GROUP AND 2023 KEY FIGURES

Sales: €9,233.2 million; employees: 35,528

Powertrain Solutions

Electrification Solutions

Sales: €6,118.8 million

Sales: €3,162.3 million

Employees: 20,391

Employees: 15,071

> Actuation

> Controls

> Aftermarket & Non-Automotive

> Electric Drive Systems

> Hydraulics & Turbocharger

> Sensorics & Controls

DIVISIONAL KEY FIGURES

Powertrain Solutions

Electrification Solutions

€ million

2023

2022

∆ in %

2023

2022

∆ in %

Sales

6,118.8

6,372.3

-4.0

3,162.3

2,765.8

14.3

EBITDA

720.0

710.3

1.4

93.4

43.3

115.7

As % of sales

11.8

11.1

3.0

1.6

EBIT

343.6

343.1

0.1

-105.8

-149.4

29.2

As % of sales

5.6

5.4

-3.3

-5.4

Adjusted sales1

6,118.8

6,287.3

-2.7

3,162.3

2,765.6

14.3

Adjusted operating result (adjusted EBIT)2

464.6

345.3

34.5

-98.1

-93.1

-5.4

As % of adjusted sales

7.6

5.5

-3.1

-3.4

  1. Adjusted for changes in the scope of consolidation.
  2. Adjusted for amortization of intangible assets from purchase price allocation, changes in the scope of consolidation, and special topics.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

74

OUR SHAREHOLDERS

MANAGEMENT REPORT

KEY FIGURES FOR THE GROUP

3

GLOSSARY OF FINANCIAL TERMS

75

GROUP OVERVIEW

4

CORPORATE PROFILE

77

LETTER FROM THE

GROUP STRATEGY

80

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

9

BUSINESS MANAGEMENT

82

MEMBERS OF THE EXECUTIVE

10

RESEARCH

VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES STOCK

11

DEVELOPMENT

85

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

16

SUSTAINABILITY AND

REPORT FROM THE

16

SUMMARIZED

STATEMENT ON

NON-FINANCIAL STATEMENT

88

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

25

Notes on the Reporting

88

LEGAL COMPLIANCE

44

Sustainability Management

90

REMUNERATION REPORT

47

Sustainability Agenda - Material

Topics

92

Disclosures in Accordance with

the EU Taxanomy Regulation

108

ECONOMIC REPORT

121

GENERAL CONDITIONS

121

DEVELOPMENT OF KEY

CUSTOMER INDUSTRIES AND

SALES REGIONS

122

EARNINGS, FINANCES, AND

ASSETS

125

Earnings

126

Finances

135

Assets

137

POWERTRAIN SOLUTIONS

142

ELECTRIFICATION SOLUTIONS

146

178

CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES

STATEMENT FROM THE

GROUP AG - SUMMARY

149

EXECUTIVE BOARD

179

OTHER DISCLOSURES

153

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT

DEPENDENT COMPANY

153

OF INCOME

181

ADDITIONAL DISCLOSURES

CONSOLIDATED COMPREHENSIVE

AND NOTES

STATEMENT

182

PURSUANT TO HGB

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF

183

§§ 289A AND 315A

153

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT

REMUNERATION OF THE

155

OF CASH FLOWS

185

RISK AND

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT

OPPORTUNITY REPORT

156

OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

186

RISK AND OPPORTUNITY

NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED

187

MANAGEMENT

GENERAL INFORMATION

AND INTERNAL

AND ACCOUNTING

CONTROL SYSTEM

156

POLICIES

194

MATERIAL RISKS

161

SEGMENT

Financial Risks

163

REPORTING

187

Market Risks

163

NEW ACCOUNTING

Operational Risks

165

POLICIES

202

Legal and Tax Risks

167

SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION AND

MATERIAL OPPORTUNITIES

170

INFORMATION

204

STATEMENT ON OVERALL

RISK AND

OPPORTUNITIES

171

FORECAST REPORT

172

GENERAL CONDITIONS

172

OUTLOOK FOR THE GROUP

174

283

FURTHER INFORMATION

AFFIRMATION BY THE

EXECUTIVE BOARD

284

MEMBERS OF THE

EXECUTIVE BOARD

285

MEMBERS OF THE

SUPERVISORY BOARD

286

AUDITOR'S

OPINION

290

FIVE-YEAR REVIEW

299

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

300

PUBLICATION DETAILS

301

9

LETTER FROM THE CEO

Dear Shareholder,

The year 2023 was challenging. Russia's invasion of Ukraine continued, and alongside that there was a variety of further geopolitical conflicts impacting the earnings and prospects of many businesses. This makes me all the more pleased by Vitesco Technologies' ongoing positive business development. Our company was able to grow further, build up its order backlog, and position itself internationally as a leading provider of electrification solutions.

At the same time, we achieved measurable improvements on our journey to our strategic sustainability targets, which we will document in our third sustainability report due for publication in April. None of this would have been conceivable without th e fantastic dedication of our employees. Thanks to them, we are today able to present excellent annual results for 2023 and look back at the fiscal year 2023 with overall satisfaction.

Besides our entry to the MDAX in July 2023, the most important event last year was without a doubt the announcement of a public tender offer by Schaeffler in October. The conditions necessary for a successful merger are now largely established, and we are working as partners on the upcoming integration of the two companies. With the larger group of affiliated companies arising from it, we will be able to use and contribute our competencies even better - and take major steps toward cleaner mobility after joining forces.

We expanded our partnerships further over the past fiscal year, for example, through long -term supplier partnerships for silicon carbide with the companies Onsemi and ROHM. We are also proud of our new cooperation agreements with Baosteel and Infineon for high-quality silicon steel and microcontrollers respectively, which can be used to further improve the efficiency and system costs of electric vehicles. In addition, we unveiled a variant of our EMR4 integrated e-axle drive in April 2023. It uses no rare earths whatsoever, and that is just one of the many technological innovations in the previous fiscal year. In summer 2023, we also announced our entry into the independent aftermarket.

Since November, Sabine Nitzsche has been on board as Chief Financial Officer succeeding our appreciated colleague, Werner Volz. He has earned our deep gratitude combined with a great deal of respect for his achievements - as this report will demonstrate. The Vitesco Technologies Executive Board also added a dedicated role for Integrity and Legal in 2023, which was held by Stephan Rölleke.

Another major achievement in my view is our jump into the LinkedIn Top Companies ranking in France, India, and the US at the start of the year, after just three years under our new employer brand. This means that we rank among the most appealing employers on all three continents where Vitesco Technologies operates. We are honored by this and see it as confirmation of our efforts to make Vitesco Technologies a place where all employees find purpose in their work, namely, "Electrified. Emotion. Everywhere."

Thank you greatly for your trust.

Yours sincerely,

Andreas Wolf

Chief Executive Officer

MEMBERS OF THE EXECUTIVE BOARD

(Left to right: Ingo Holstein, Thomas Stierle, Sabine Nitzsche, Andreas Wolf, Stephan Rölleke, Klaus Hau)

Andreas Wolf, Chief Executive Officer

Stephan Rölleke, Member of the Executive Board for

Born in 1960 in Nordhorn, Germany

Integrity and Legal

Business Development & Strategy, Purchasing & Supplier

Born in 1968 in Bad Harzburg, Germany

Quality Management, Engineering, Information Technology,

Legal and Technical Compliance, Claim Management,

Communications, Operations, Quality & Environment,

Intellectual Property, and Legal

Semiconductor Supply, Technical Compliance Management,

Appointed until September 30, 2026

Technology & Innovation, Sales

Appointed until September 30, 2024

Klaus Hau, Executive Board member

Born in 1964 in Würzburg, Germany

Sabine Nitzsche, Chief Financial Officer

Head of the Powertrain Solutions Division

Born in 1972 in Dresden, Germany

Appointed until September 30, 2024

Group Finance and Controlling

Appointed until September 30, 2026

Thomas Stierle, Executive Board member

Born in 1969 in Leipzig, Germany

Ingo Holstein, Chief Human Resources Officer

Head of the Electrification Solutions Division

Born in 1966 in Hanover, Germany

Appointed until September 30, 2024

Group Human Relations, Director of Labor Relations,

Group Sustainability

Appointed until September 30, 2024

