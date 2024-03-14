9 Vitesco Technologies Group

LETTER FROM THE CEO

Dear Shareholder,

The year 2023 was challenging. Russia's invasion of Ukraine continued, and alongside that there was a variety of further geopolitical conflicts impacting the earnings and prospects of many businesses. This makes me all the more pleased by Vitesco Technologies' ongoing positive business development. Our company was able to grow further, build up its order backlog, and position itself internationally as a leading provider of electrification solutions.

At the same time, we achieved measurable improvements on our journey to our strategic sustainability targets, which we will document in our third sustainability report due for publication in April. None of this would have been conceivable without th e fantastic dedication of our employees. Thanks to them, we are today able to present excellent annual results for 2023 and look back at the fiscal year 2023 with overall satisfaction.

Besides our entry to the MDAX in July 2023, the most important event last year was without a doubt the announcement of a public tender offer by Schaeffler in October. The conditions necessary for a successful merger are now largely established, and we are working as partners on the upcoming integration of the two companies. With the larger group of affiliated companies arising from it, we will be able to use and contribute our competencies even better - and take major steps toward cleaner mobility after joining forces.

We expanded our partnerships further over the past fiscal year, for example, through long -term supplier partnerships for silicon carbide with the companies Onsemi and ROHM. We are also proud of our new cooperation agreements with Baosteel and Infineon for high-quality silicon steel and microcontrollers respectively, which can be used to further improve the efficiency and system costs of electric vehicles. In addition, we unveiled a variant of our EMR4 integrated e-axle drive in April 2023. It uses no rare earths whatsoever, and that is just one of the many technological innovations in the previous fiscal year. In summer 2023, we also announced our entry into the independent aftermarket.

Since November, Sabine Nitzsche has been on board as Chief Financial Officer succeeding our appreciated colleague, Werner Volz. He has earned our deep gratitude combined with a great deal of respect for his achievements - as this report will demonstrate. The Vitesco Technologies Executive Board also added a dedicated role for Integrity and Legal in 2023, which was held by Stephan Rölleke.

Another major achievement in my view is our jump into the LinkedIn Top Companies ranking in France, India, and the US at the start of the year, after just three years under our new employer brand. This means that we rank among the most appealing employers on all three continents where Vitesco Technologies operates. We are honored by this and see it as confirmation of our efforts to make Vitesco Technologies a place where all employees find purpose in their work, namely, "Electrified. Emotion. Everywhere."

Thank you greatly for your trust.

Yours sincerely,

Andreas Wolf

Chief Executive Officer