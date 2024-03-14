ANNUAL REPORT 2023
3
Vitesco Technologies Group
VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP 2023
〉 Sales at €9.2 billion
〉 Free cash flow at €84.9 million 〉 Equity ratio of 37.6%
KEY FIGURES
€ million
2023
2022
∆ ina %
Sales
9,233.2
9,070.0
1.8
EBITDA
748.1
703.3
6.4
As % of sales
8.1
7.8
EBIT
172.2
143.3
20.2
As % of sales
1.9
1.6
Net income
-96.4
23.6
-508.5
Basic earnings per share in €
-2.41
0.59
Diluted earnings per share in €
-2.41
0.59
Adjusted sales1
9,233.2
8,984.9
2.8
Adjusted operating result (adjusted EBIT)2
341.1
225.5
51.3
As % of adjusted sales
3.7
2.5
Free cash flow
84.9
123.2
-31.1
Net liquidity
337.0
333.4
1.1
Gearing ratio3 in %
-11.8
-10.9
Equity
2,851.3
3,061.7
-6.9
Equity ratio in %
37.6
40.3
Number of employees4 as at December 31
35,528
38,043
-6.6
Dividend per share5 in €
0.25
-
Stock price at year-end6 in €
78.20
54.25
Stock price 52-week high6 in €
96.20
59.50
Stock price 52-week low6 in €
54.75
25.65
- Adjusted for changes in the scope of consolidation.
- Adjusted for amortization of intangible assets from purchase price allocation, changes in the scope of consolidation, and special topics.
- Defined as the ratio of net liquidity to equity.
- Excluding apprentices/trainees.
- Subject to approval at the Annual General Meeting on April 24, 2024.
- Vitesco Technologies stock as quoted in the Deutsche Börse AG XETRA system.
Vitesco Technologies Group
4
OVERVIEW OF THE VITESCO GROUP AND 2023 KEY FIGURES
Vitesco Technologies Group
Sales: €9,233.2 million; employees: 35,528
Powertrain Solutions
Electrification Solutions
Sales: €6,118.8 million
Sales: €3,162.3 million
Employees: 20,391
Employees: 15,071
> Actuation
> Controls
> Aftermarket & Non-Automotive
> Electric Drive Systems
> Hydraulics & Turbocharger
> Sensorics & Controls
DIVISIONAL KEY FIGURES
Powertrain Solutions
Electrification Solutions
€ million
2023
2022
∆ in %
2023
2022
∆ in %
Sales
6,118.8
6,372.3
-4.0
3,162.3
2,765.8
14.3
EBITDA
720.0
710.3
1.4
93.4
43.3
115.7
As % of sales
11.8
11.1
3.0
1.6
EBIT
343.6
343.1
0.1
-105.8
-149.4
29.2
As % of sales
5.6
5.4
-3.3
-5.4
Adjusted sales1
6,118.8
6,287.3
-2.7
3,162.3
2,765.6
14.3
Adjusted operating result (adjusted EBIT)2
464.6
345.3
34.5
-98.1
-93.1
-5.4
As % of adjusted sales
7.6
5.5
-3.1
-3.4
- Adjusted for changes in the scope of consolidation.
- Adjusted for amortization of intangible assets from purchase price allocation, changes in the scope of consolidation, and special topics.
To simplify the language and enhance readability, the masculine grammatical form is used in this report. It includes all genders.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
74
OUR SHAREHOLDERS
MANAGEMENT REPORT
KEY FIGURES FOR THE GROUP
GLOSSARY OF FINANCIAL TERMS
75
GROUP OVERVIEW
CORPORATE PROFILE
77
LETTER FROM THE
GROUP STRATEGY
80
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
BUSINESS MANAGEMENT
82
MEMBERS OF THE EXECUTIVE
RESEARCH
VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES STOCK
11
DEVELOPMENT
85
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
16
SUSTAINABILITY AND
REPORT FROM THE
16
SUMMARIZED
STATEMENT ON
NON-FINANCIAL STATEMENT
88
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
25
Notes on the Reporting
88
LEGAL COMPLIANCE
44
Sustainability Management
90
REMUNERATION REPORT
47
Sustainability Agenda - Material
Topics
92
Disclosures in Accordance with
the EU Taxanomy Regulation
108
ECONOMIC REPORT
121
GENERAL CONDITIONS
121
DEVELOPMENT OF KEY
CUSTOMER INDUSTRIES AND
SALES REGIONS
122
EARNINGS, FINANCES, AND
ASSETS
125
Earnings
126
Finances
135
Assets
137
POWERTRAIN SOLUTIONS
142
ELECTRIFICATION SOLUTIONS
146
178
CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES
STATEMENT FROM THE
GROUP AG - SUMMARY
149
EXECUTIVE BOARD
179
OTHER DISCLOSURES
153
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT
DEPENDENT COMPANY
153
OF INCOME
181
ADDITIONAL DISCLOSURES
CONSOLIDATED COMPREHENSIVE
AND NOTES
STATEMENT
182
PURSUANT TO HGB
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF
183
§§ 289A AND 315A
153
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT
REMUNERATION OF THE
155
OF CASH FLOWS
185
RISK AND
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT
OPPORTUNITY REPORT
156
OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
186
RISK AND OPPORTUNITY
NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED
187
MANAGEMENT
GENERAL INFORMATION
AND INTERNAL
AND ACCOUNTING
CONTROL SYSTEM
156
POLICIES
194
MATERIAL RISKS
161
SEGMENT
Financial Risks
163
REPORTING
187
Market Risks
163
NEW ACCOUNTING
Operational Risks
165
POLICIES
202
Legal and Tax Risks
167
SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION AND
MATERIAL OPPORTUNITIES
170
INFORMATION
204
STATEMENT ON OVERALL
RISK AND
OPPORTUNITIES
171
FORECAST REPORT
172
GENERAL CONDITIONS
172
OUTLOOK FOR THE GROUP
174
283
FURTHER INFORMATION
AFFIRMATION BY THE
EXECUTIVE BOARD
284
MEMBERS OF THE
EXECUTIVE BOARD
285
MEMBERS OF THE
SUPERVISORY BOARD
286
AUDITOR'S
OPINION
290
FIVE-YEAR REVIEW
299
FINANCIAL CALENDAR
300
PUBLICATION DETAILS
301
9
Vitesco Technologies Group
LETTER FROM THE CEO
Dear Shareholder,
The year 2023 was challenging. Russia's invasion of Ukraine continued, and alongside that there was a variety of further geopolitical conflicts impacting the earnings and prospects of many businesses. This makes me all the more pleased by Vitesco Technologies' ongoing positive business development. Our company was able to grow further, build up its order backlog, and position itself internationally as a leading provider of electrification solutions.
At the same time, we achieved measurable improvements on our journey to our strategic sustainability targets, which we will document in our third sustainability report due for publication in April. None of this would have been conceivable without th e fantastic dedication of our employees. Thanks to them, we are today able to present excellent annual results for 2023 and look back at the fiscal year 2023 with overall satisfaction.
Besides our entry to the MDAX in July 2023, the most important event last year was without a doubt the announcement of a public tender offer by Schaeffler in October. The conditions necessary for a successful merger are now largely established, and we are working as partners on the upcoming integration of the two companies. With the larger group of affiliated companies arising from it, we will be able to use and contribute our competencies even better - and take major steps toward cleaner mobility after joining forces.
We expanded our partnerships further over the past fiscal year, for example, through long -term supplier partnerships for silicon carbide with the companies Onsemi and ROHM. We are also proud of our new cooperation agreements with Baosteel and Infineon for high-quality silicon steel and microcontrollers respectively, which can be used to further improve the efficiency and system costs of electric vehicles. In addition, we unveiled a variant of our EMR4 integrated e-axle drive in April 2023. It uses no rare earths whatsoever, and that is just one of the many technological innovations in the previous fiscal year. In summer 2023, we also announced our entry into the independent aftermarket.
Since November, Sabine Nitzsche has been on board as Chief Financial Officer succeeding our appreciated colleague, Werner Volz. He has earned our deep gratitude combined with a great deal of respect for his achievements - as this report will demonstrate. The Vitesco Technologies Executive Board also added a dedicated role for Integrity and Legal in 2023, which was held by Stephan Rölleke.
Another major achievement in my view is our jump into the LinkedIn Top Companies ranking in France, India, and the US at the start of the year, after just three years under our new employer brand. This means that we rank among the most appealing employers on all three continents where Vitesco Technologies operates. We are honored by this and see it as confirmation of our efforts to make Vitesco Technologies a place where all employees find purpose in their work, namely, "Electrified. Emotion. Everywhere."
Thank you greatly for your trust.
Yours sincerely,
Andreas Wolf
Chief Executive Officer
Vitesco Technologies Group
10
MEMBERS OF THE EXECUTIVE BOARD
(Left to right: Ingo Holstein, Thomas Stierle, Sabine Nitzsche, Andreas Wolf, Stephan Rölleke, Klaus Hau)
Andreas Wolf, Chief Executive Officer
Stephan Rölleke, Member of the Executive Board for
Born in 1960 in Nordhorn, Germany
Integrity and Legal
Business Development & Strategy, Purchasing & Supplier
Born in 1968 in Bad Harzburg, Germany
Quality Management, Engineering, Information Technology,
Legal and Technical Compliance, Claim Management,
Communications, Operations, Quality & Environment,
Intellectual Property, and Legal
Semiconductor Supply, Technical Compliance Management,
Appointed until September 30, 2026
Technology & Innovation, Sales
Appointed until September 30, 2024
Klaus Hau, Executive Board member
Born in 1964 in Würzburg, Germany
Sabine Nitzsche, Chief Financial Officer
Head of the Powertrain Solutions Division
Born in 1972 in Dresden, Germany
Appointed until September 30, 2024
Group Finance and Controlling
Appointed until September 30, 2026
Thomas Stierle, Executive Board member
Born in 1969 in Leipzig, Germany
Ingo Holstein, Chief Human Resources Officer
Head of the Electrification Solutions Division
Born in 1966 in Hanover, Germany
Appointed until September 30, 2024
Group Human Relations, Director of Labor Relations,
Group Sustainability
Appointed until September 30, 2024
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Vitesco Technologies Group AG published this content on 14 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2024 06:20:01 UTC.