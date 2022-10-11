Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Vitesco Technologies Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VTSC   DE000VTSC017

VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG

(VTSC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:39 2022-10-11 am EDT
51.38 EUR   -4.33%
05:12aVitesco Technologies : Capital Market Day Presentation October 2022
PU
05:02aVitesco Technologies Group Ag : Capital Market Day 2022: Vitesco Technologies presents its expected business development for electrification
EQ
10/10VITESCO : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vitesco Technologies : Capital Market Day Presentation October 2022

10/11/2022 | 05:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BUILDING AN

ELECTRIFICATION

POWERHOUSE

CAPITAL MARKET DAY

Regensburg, October 11, 2022

Public

DISCLAIMER

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections regarding the expected future performance of Vitesco Technologies Group AG and the expected development of the market environment. These forward -looking statements can be recognized by terms such as "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "will" or words with similar meanin g. The presentation is intended only to provide a general overview of the business activities of Vitesco Technologies Group AG and does not purport to cover all aspects and details of such business activities. Vitesco Technologies Group AG has made such forward-looking statements on the basis of the information available to it and assumptions it believes to be reasonable. This information is based on the respective sources mentioned, validated with internal information. The forward-looking statements and information may involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those forecasts.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. This presentation is for information purposes only. It is not intended to constitute investment advice or an offer to sell, or a solicitation to buy, any securities. Any forward -looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this presentation. Vitesco Technologies Group AG does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements and to adapt them to future events or developments. Accordingly, neither Vitesco Technologies Group AG nor any of its affiliated companies nor any of their directors, officers, employees or advisers nor any other person makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to, and accordingly no reliance should be placed on, the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in the presentation or of the views expressed or implied. Neither Vitesco Technologies Group AG nor any of its affiliated companies nor any of their directors, officers, employees or advisors nor any other person shall have any liability whatsoever for any errors or omissions or for any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this information or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith. Rounding differences may occur.

2

WE ARE BUILDING AN ELECTRIFICATION POWERHOUSE

1

| POWERING CLEAN MOBILITY

Andreas Wolf

2

| DRIVING SUSTAINABILITY

Ingo Holstein

3

| INTRODUCING POWERTRAIN SOLUTIONS DIVISION

Klaus Hau

4 | INTRODUCING ELECTRIFICATION SOLUTIONS DIVISION

Thomas Stierle

5

| DEFINING NEW MID-TERM TARGETS

Werner Volz

6

| QUESTIONS & ANSWERS

Management Team

7

| EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Andreas Wolf

3

POWERING CLEAN MOBILITY

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vitesco Technologies Group AG published this content on 11 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2022 09:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG
05:12aVitesco Technologies : Capital Market Day Presentation October 2022
PU
05:02aVitesco Technologies Group Ag : Capital Market Day 2022: Vitesco Technologies presents its..
EQ
10/10VITESCO : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10/06VITESCO : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
10/05VITESCO : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
10/05Engine parts makers must cross 'valley of death' to reach EV era
RE
09/22VITESCO : Gets a Neutral rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
09/21Auto suppliers raising prices for Ford - and beyond
RE
09/16VITESCO : Raised to Buy by Warburg Research
MD
09/07VITESCO : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 8 861 M 8 591 M 8 591 M
Net income 2022 -0,87 M -0,84 M -0,84 M
Net cash 2022 397 M 385 M 385 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2 471x
Yield 2022 0,42%
Capitalization 2 149 M 2 084 M 2 084 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,20x
EV / Sales 2023 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 37 664
Free-Float 46,7%
Chart VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Vitesco Technologies Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 53,70 €
Average target price 60,90 €
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Wolf Chief Executive Officer
Werner Volz Chief Financial Officer
Siegfried Wolf Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg F. W. Schaeffler Member-Supervisory Board
Klaus Rosenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG24.31%2 084
CUMMINS INC.0.50%30 911
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED30.00%4 120
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION-16.18%2 424
ZHUHAI ENPOWER ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.-15.26%1 055
AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS, INC.-20.47%850