  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Vitesco Technologies Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VTSC   DE000VTSC017

VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG

(VTSC)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  12:35:19 2023-03-22 pm EDT
62.50 EUR   -0.87%
02:13aVitesco Technologies : Factbook Vitesco Technologies Q4 2022
PU
02:13aVitesco Technologies : Conference Call Presentation FY 2022
PU
02:06aAutomotive supplier Vitesco looks positively to 2023
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vitesco Technologies : Conference Call Presentation FY 2022

03/23/2023 | 02:13am EDT
VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES

FISCAL YEAR 2022

Regensburg, 23.03.2023

Public

DISCLAIMER

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of Vitesco Technologies Group AG. These forward-looking statements can be recognized by terms such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "will" or words with similar meaning. Vitesco Technologies Group AG has

made such forward-looking statements on the basis of the information available to it and assumptions it believes to be reasonable. The

forward-looking statements and information may involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those forecasts. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this presentation. Vitesco Technologies Group AG does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements and to adapt them

to future events or developments.

This presentation includes certain financial measures such as EBIT, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, order intake or net debt, which are not defined by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). These alternative performance measures should be considered in addition, but not as a substitute for the information prepared in accordance with IFRS. Alternative performance measures are not subject to IFRS or other

generally accepted accounting principles. Other companies that report similarly titled alternative performance measures may calculate them

differently. An explanation of the alternative performance measures can be found in the annual report of Vitesco Technologies Group AG. Rounding differences may occur.

This presentation is for information purposes only. It is not intended to constitute investment advice or an offer to sell, or a solicitation to buy, any securities.

2

AGENDA OF THE ANALYST AND INVESTOR CONFERENCE ON

THE FY 2022 RESULTS

1 | HIGHLIGHTS FOR FY 2022

2 | OUTLOOK COMPARISON

Andreas Wolf

3 | KEY FIGURES

4 | MARKET DEVELOPMENT

5 | SALES AND ADJUSTED EBIT DEVELOPMENT

6 | CASH FLOW AND LIQUIDITY PROFILE

Werner Volz

7 | BALANCE SHEET STRUCTURE

8 | OUTLOOK FOR FY 2023

3

1

WE CONCLUDED A SUCCESSFUL FY 2022 DESPITE

CHALLENGING CONDITIONS

9,070

  • million sales in FY 2022 - continued market outperformance in a challenging environment.

1,082

  • million total electrification sales during FY 2022.

46%

electrification share of the total

order backlog of 58.5 € billion

at year-end 2022.

223€ million

2.5%

adjusted EBIT -

Large part of gross price increases passed

on to customers.

>9pp 10.4

increase in

€ billion electrification

adj. EBIT margin

order intake during FY 2022;

in Electrification

total order intake at

Technology BU.

14.0 € billion.

PP: Percentage Points. Adj. EBIT before amortization of intangibles from PPA, consolidation and special effects. Order intake defined as sum of acquired lifetime sales within the respective fiscal year.

4

1

ELECTRIFICATION ORDERS CONTINUED TO INCREASE

SIGNIFICANTLY IN FY 2022

Order Backlog of 58.5 (€ bn)

Order Intake (€ bn)

Underlying

business1

Electrification

ET BU

New

24.4

26.9

17.9

electrific.

products

Non-

9.0

Core

ICE 7.1

15

0.6

3.0

Non-core ICE

0.7

technologies

10

2.5

5.5

Underlying

business1

5

1.0

74%

New

7.9

45%

electrification

4.0

products2

0

FY 2021

FY 2022

Electrification

Technology

Highlights and Comments

46% of total order backlog related to electrification products

Strong momentum in electrification order intake in all business units

Highlights and Comments

Almost 90% of €5 bn targeted mid-term sales for electrified business already booked

Book-to-bill ratio in ET BU of 11.4

Group book-to-bill ratio at 1.7 (w/o CM BU)

Order intake defined as sum of acquired lifetime sales within the respective fiscal year. Order backlog defined as sum of cumulative order intake not yet booked as sales. | 1 Underlying business excluding electrified part of underlying business. | 2 Electrified part of underlying business.

5

Disclaimer

Vitesco Technologies Group AG published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 06:12:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 9 071 M 9 787 M 9 787 M
Net income 2022 64,6 M 69,7 M 69,7 M
Net cash 2022 420 M 453 M 453 M
P/E ratio 2022 39,3x
Yield 2022 0,31%
Capitalization 2 501 M 2 699 M 2 699 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
EV / Sales 2023 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 38 170
Free-Float 46,7%
Chart VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Vitesco Technologies Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 62,50 €
Average target price 73,47 €
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Wolf Chief Executive Officer
Werner Volz Chief Financial Officer
Siegfried Wolf Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg F. W. Schaeffler Member-Supervisory Board
Klaus Rosenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG15.21%2 699
CUMMINS INC.-5.31%32 436
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED16.98%5 410
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.1.38%2 578
MIANYANG FULIN PRECISION CO.,LTD.-3.47%2 468
MODINE MANUFACTURING COMPANY11.98%1 159
