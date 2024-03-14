VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES
FISCAL YEAR 2023
Regensburg, 14.03.2024
Public
AGENDA OF THE ANALYST AND INVESTOR CONFERENCE ON
THE FY 2023 RESULTS
1 | HIGHLIGHTS FOR FY 2023
2 | OUTLOOK COMPARISON
Andreas Wolf
3 | KEY FIGURES
4 | MARKET DEVELOPMENT
5 | SALES AND ADJUSTED EBIT DEVELOPMENT
6 | CASH FLOW AND LIQUIDITY PROFILE
Sabine Nitzsche
7 | BALANCE SHEET STRUCTURE
8 | OUTLOOK FOR FY 2024
1
WE CONCLUDED A SUCCESSFUL FY 2023 DESPITE A
CHALLENGING MARKET ENVIRONMENT
9,233
- million sales in FY 2023 - in line with our guidance
1,313
- million total electrification sales during FY 2023 - due to further ramp-upsof new projects
55%
electrification share of the total
order backlog of 57.6 € billion
at year-end 2023
341€ million
3.7%
adjusted EBIT - supported by profitability improvements across our entire portfolio
85€ million
8.3
€ billion electrification
Free Cash Flow
order intake during FY 2023;
total order intake at
due to increased
12.2 € billion
profitability
Order intake defined as sum of acquired lifetime sales within the respective fiscal year. Order backlog defined as sum of cumulative order intake not yet booked as sales. Adj. EBIT before amortization of intangibles from PPA, consolidation and special effects. Free cash flow defined as operating cash flow plus investing cash flow.
1
ELECTRIFICATION ORDERS AGAIN PREDOMINANT IN FY 2023
Order Backlog of 57.6 (€ bn)
Non-
Core
5.3
Underlying
business1 Electrification
20.6 31.8
Highlights and Comments
Around 55% of total order backlog related to electrification products
Increased share in electrification order backlog benefitted from strong momentum in electrification order intake
Order Intake (€ bn)
16
14
0.6
12
3.0
0.7
10
3.1
8
Non-Core
6
technologies
74%
10.4
68%
8.3
Underlying
4
2
business1
0
Electrification
FY 2022
FY 2023
Highlights and Comments
Book-to-bill ratio in Electrification of 6.4
Group book-to-bill ratio at 1.3, excluding Non-Core at 1.7
Rounding differences may occur for arithmetical reasons. Order intake defined as sum of acquired lifetime sales within the respective fiscal year. Order backlog defined as sum of cumulative order intake not yet booked as sales. | 1 Underlying business excluding electrified part of underlying business.
2
PROFITABILITY AND CASH FLOW AT THE UPPER END OF OUR
UPDATED GUIDANCE
Vitesco Technologies Group (€ mn)
2023E
2023
Sales
9,200 to 9,700
9,233
Adj. EBIT Margin
2.9% to 3.4%
3.7%
Capex1 Ratio
5% to 6%
5.4%
Free Cash Flow
~ 50
~ 85
Adj. EBIT before amortization of intangibles from PPA, consolidation and special effects. Free Cash Flow defined as Operating Cash Flow plus Investing Cash Flow. | 1 Capex excluding right of use assets (IFRS 16).
3
OUR TRANSFORMATION RESULTED IN IMPROVED KEY FIGURES
IN ALL MAJOR AREAS
Vitesco Technologies Group (€ mn)
FY 2022
FY 2023
Delta
Sales
9,070.0
9,233.2
163.2
% growth
1.8%
Adj. EBIT
225.5
341.1
115.6
% margin
2.5%
3.7%
1.2pp
EBIT
143.3
172.2
28.9
% margin
1.6%
1.9%
0.3pp
Capex1
446.6
499.8
53.2
% of sales
4.9%
5.4%
0.5pp
Free Cash Flow
123.2
84.9
-38.3
% margin
1.4%
0.9%
-0.5pp
Equity Ratio
40.3%
37.6%
-2.7pp
Highlights and Recent Developments
Sales
Headwind from FX amounted to 1.6%
€ 1,313 mn electrification sales
Adjusted EBIT
Significant increase in profitability due to decrease in Non-Core sales and incremental step-ups across entire portfolio
Capex
Higher investments driven by many new project ramp-ups in electrification business
Free Cash Flow
Despite higher Capex - higher than anticipated free cash flow due to higher operating cash flow
Adj. EBIT before amortization of intangibles from PPA, consolidation and special effects. Free cash flow defined as operating cash flow plus investing cash flow. | 1 Capex excluding right of use assets (IFRS 16).
4
CORE BUSINESS GROWTH CONTINUES TO TREND ABOVE
MARKET AVERAGE
Light Vehicle Production1 (mn units)
Year-on-year Growth Rates (in %)
2023 Production
2023 ∆ YoY
Europe
17.3
+11.7%
North America
15.7
+9.2%
China
29.2
+9.9%
Rest of World
28.0
+7.6%
Worldwide
90.1
+9.4%
Highlights and Comments - Market
15
12.2
10
9.4
8.5
5
4.4
1.8
0
LVPF
VT Group
VT Group
VT Core
VT Core
Reported
Organic2
Reported
Organic2
Highlights and Comments - Vitesco Technologies
Inventory rebuild cycle was largely completed at the end of last year in Europe and North America, thus supporting overall production volumes
China's LV3 production supported by continued strong export activity, government incentives and rebounding domestic demand, but Chinese CV4 market remains rather weak
Rounding differences may occur for arithmetical reasons.
Top-line development underlines transformation progress: Core organically outperforms the market while Non-Core sales decrease according to plan
Germany and Asia (especially China) contribute to growth on year-on-year basis
1 Based on S&P Global Mobility, Light Vehicle Production Forecast as of 01/2024. Regions as defined for Vitesco Technologies' sales regions. | 2 Sales without effects from consolidation and FX. |3 Light Vehicles. | 4 Commercial Vehicles.
5
WE MANAGED TO SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVE OUR PROFITABILITY
DESPITE MAJOR HEADWINDS IN THE INDUSTRY
Sales (€ mn)
Adjusted EBIT (€ mn)
Vitesco Technologies
Organic growth
+4.4%
9,070
9,233
FY 2022
FY 2023
341
3.7%
226
2.5%
FY 2022
FY 2023
Organic sales growth 5.0pp below light vehicle production, however Core technologies outperformed by 2.8pp
Headwinds from currency related effects amounting to 1.6pp
Core technologies sales at €6,645 mn (PY: €6,126 mn) and 4.2% adj. EBIT margin (PY: 3.8%)
Further ramp-down of Non-Core activities by €356 mn in line with internal expectations
Organic Growth: Sales without effects from consolidation and FX. Adj. EBIT before amortization of intangibles from PPA, consolidation and special effects.
5
PLANNED SALES DECREASE IN NON-CORE ACTIVITIES DRIVES
FURTHER IMPROVEMENT IN ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN
Sales (€ mn)
Adjusted EBIT (€ mn)
Powertrain Solutions Division - DIV P
Organic growth
-1.4%
6,372
6,119
FY 2022
FY 2023
465
345
7.6%
5.5%
FY 2022
FY 2023
Positive development in Core business stood against planned ramp-down in Non-Core activities
Sales burdened from currency related headwinds amounting to 1.2pp
Contract Manufacturing decreased by ~30% YoY to €743 mn sales in FY 2023
Continuous cost containment supports overall profitability in FY 2023
Core ICE business at €3,418 mn (PY: €3,336 mn) sales and 11.5% adj. EBIT margin (PY: 10.7%)
Organic Growth: Sales without effects from consolidation and FX. Adj. EBIT before amortization of intangibles from PPA, consolidation and special effects.
