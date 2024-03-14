VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES

FISCAL YEAR 2023

Regensburg, 14.03.2024

AGENDA OF THE ANALYST AND INVESTOR CONFERENCE ON

THE FY 2023 RESULTS

1 | HIGHLIGHTS FOR FY 2023

2 | OUTLOOK COMPARISON

Andreas Wolf

3 | KEY FIGURES

4 | MARKET DEVELOPMENT

5 | SALES AND ADJUSTED EBIT DEVELOPMENT

6 | CASH FLOW AND LIQUIDITY PROFILE

Sabine Nitzsche

7 | BALANCE SHEET STRUCTURE

8 | OUTLOOK FOR FY 2024

WE CONCLUDED A SUCCESSFUL FY 2023 DESPITE A

CHALLENGING MARKET ENVIRONMENT

9,233

  • million sales in FY 2023 - in line with our guidance

1,313

  • million total electrification sales during FY 2023 - due to further ramp-upsof new projects

55%

electrification share of the total

order backlog of 57.6 € billion

at year-end 2023

341€ million

3.7%

adjusted EBIT - supported by profitability improvements across our entire portfolio

85€ million

8.3

€ billion electrification

Free Cash Flow

order intake during FY 2023;

total order intake at

due to increased

12.2 € billion

profitability

Order intake defined as sum of acquired lifetime sales within the respective fiscal year. Order backlog defined as sum of cumulative order intake not yet booked as sales.

1

ELECTRIFICATION ORDERS AGAIN PREDOMINANT IN FY 2023

Order Backlog of 57.6 (€ bn)

Non-

Core

5.3

Underlying

business1 Electrification

20.6 31.8

Highlights and Comments

Around 55% of total order backlog related to electrification products

Increased share in electrification order backlog benefitted from strong momentum in electrification order intake

Order Intake (€ bn)

16

14

0.6

12

3.0

0.7

10

3.1

8

Non-Core

6

technologies

74%

10.4

68%

8.3

Underlying

4

2

business1

0

Electrification

FY 2022

FY 2023

Highlights and Comments

Book-to-bill ratio in Electrification of 6.4

Group book-to-bill ratio at 1.3, excluding Non-Core at 1.7

Order intake defined as sum of acquired lifetime sales within the respective fiscal year. Order backlog defined as sum of cumulative order intake not yet booked as sales.

2

PROFITABILITY AND CASH FLOW AT THE UPPER END OF OUR

UPDATED GUIDANCE

Vitesco Technologies Group (€ mn)

2023E

2023

Sales

9,200 to 9,700

9,233

Adj. EBIT Margin

2.9% to 3.4%

3.7%

Capex1 Ratio

5% to 6%

5.4%

Free Cash Flow

~ 50

~ 85

Adj. EBIT before amortization of intangibles from PPA, consolidation and special effects. Free Cash Flow defined as Operating Cash Flow plus Investing Cash Flow.

OUR TRANSFORMATION RESULTED IN IMPROVED KEY FIGURES

IN ALL MAJOR AREAS

Vitesco Technologies Group (€ mn)

FY 2022

FY 2023

Delta

Sales

9,070.0

9,233.2

163.2

% growth

1.8%

Adj. EBIT

225.5

341.1

115.6

% margin

2.5%

3.7%

1.2pp

EBIT

143.3

172.2

28.9

% margin

1.6%

1.9%

0.3pp

Capex1

446.6

499.8

53.2

% of sales

4.9%

5.4%

0.5pp

Free Cash Flow

123.2

84.9

-38.3

% margin

1.4%

0.9%

-0.5pp

Equity Ratio

40.3%

37.6%

-2.7pp

Highlights and Recent Developments

Sales

Headwind from FX amounted to 1.6%

€ 1,313 mn electrification sales

Adjusted EBIT

Significant increase in profitability due to decrease in Non-Core sales and incremental step-ups across entire portfolio

Capex

Higher investments driven by many new project ramp-ups in electrification business

Free Cash Flow

Despite higher Capex - higher than anticipated free cash flow due to higher operating cash flow

Adj. EBIT before amortization of intangibles from PPA, consolidation and special effects. Free cash flow defined as operating cash flow plus investing cash flow.

CORE BUSINESS GROWTH CONTINUES TO TREND ABOVE

MARKET AVERAGE

Light Vehicle Production1 (mn units)

Year-on-year Growth Rates (in %)

2023 Production

2023 ∆ YoY

Europe

17.3

+11.7%

North America

15.7

+9.2%

China

29.2

+9.9%

Rest of World

28.0

+7.6%

Worldwide

90.1

+9.4%

Highlights and Comments - Market

15

12.2

10

9.4

8.5

5

4.4

1.8

0

LVPF

VT Group

VT Group

VT Core

VT Core

Reported

Organic2

Reported

Organic2

Highlights and Comments - Vitesco Technologies

Inventory rebuild cycle was largely completed at the end of last year in Europe and North America, thus supporting overall production volumes

China's LV3 production supported by continued strong export activity, government incentives and rebounding domestic demand, but Chinese CV4 market remains rather weak

Rounding differences may occur for arithmetical reasons.

Top-line development underlines transformation progress: Core organically outperforms the market while Non-Core sales decrease according to plan

Germany and Asia (especially China) contribute to growth on year-on-year basis

1 Based on S&P Global Mobility, Light Vehicle Production Forecast as of 01/2024. Regions as defined for Vitesco Technologies' sales regions.

WE MANAGED TO SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVE OUR PROFITABILITY

DESPITE MAJOR HEADWINDS IN THE INDUSTRY

Sales (€ mn)

Adjusted EBIT (€ mn)

Vitesco Technologies

Organic growth

+4.4%

9,070

9,233

FY 2022

FY 2023

341

3.7%

226

2.5%

FY 2022

FY 2023

Organic sales growth 5.0pp below light vehicle production, however Core technologies outperformed by 2.8pp

Headwinds from currency related effects amounting to 1.6pp

Core technologies sales at €6,645 mn (PY: €6,126 mn) and 4.2% adj. EBIT margin (PY: 3.8%)

Further ramp-down of Non-Core activities by €356 mn in line with internal expectations

Adj. EBIT before amortization of intangibles from PPA, consolidation and special effects.

PLANNED SALES DECREASE IN NON-CORE ACTIVITIES DRIVES

FURTHER IMPROVEMENT IN ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN

Sales (€ mn)

Adjusted EBIT (€ mn)

Powertrain Solutions Division - DIV P

Organic growth

-1.4%

6,372

6,119

FY 2022

FY 2023

465

345

7.6%

5.5%

FY 2022

FY 2023

Positive development in Core business stood against planned ramp-down in Non-Core activities

Sales burdened from currency related headwinds amounting to 1.2pp

Contract Manufacturing decreased by ~30% YoY to €743 mn sales in FY 2023

Continuous cost containment supports overall profitability in FY 2023

Core ICE business at €3,418 mn (PY: €3,336 mn) sales and 11.5% adj. EBIT margin (PY: 10.7%)

Adj. EBIT before amortization of intangibles from PPA, consolidation and special effects.

