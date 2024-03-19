Regensburg/Dusseldorf, March 19, 2024. Vitesco Technologies, a leading international provider of e-mobility solutions, has concluded a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Statkraft, Europe's largest producer of renewable energy, for the supply of a total of around 83,000 MWh of electricity from solar and onshore wind power plants.

Since January and for a period of around three years, Vitesco Technologies is purchasing around 10,500 MWh of solar power and around 17,300 MWh of wind power from Statkraft to reach a total of approximately 83,000 MWh. With this combination of complementary solar and wind generation profiles, Vitesco Technologies can cover a significant share of the electricity requirements of its German sites.

Vitesco Technologies has been sourcing its grid electricity exclusively from renewable sources since 2020. Accordingly, the goal of achieving zero Scope 2 emissions through the company's own electricity consumption has been achieved. The agreement with Statkraft also secures the supply of electricity from renewable sources for the long term.