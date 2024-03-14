VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES

FACTBOOK FY 2023

14.03.2024

BUILDING AN ELECTRIFICATION POWERHOUSE

1 | OVERVIEW VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES

2 | MARKET OUTLOOK

3 | STRATEGIC SETUP

4 | FINANCIAL TARGETS

5 | ESG

6 | FY 2023 FIGURES

7 | ANALYST SHEET

OVERVIEW

VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES

AN OVERVIEW OF VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES

€9.2 billion

~35,500

FY2023 sales

employees

Leading global provider

of propulsion solutions to make

driving more efficient, cleaner and

convenient

Electrification pioneer

with >10 years of field experience

and a portfolio covering all major

current and future scenarios

1,313

  • million total electrification sales during FY 2023

85

  • million free cash flow during FY 2023

Source: Company information

3.7

  • adjusted EBIT - supported by profitability improvements across our entire portfolio

Electronics champion

with strong DNA in electronics,

software and mechatronics

Strong position

in electronic control systems,

sensing technologies and actuators

EXECUTIVE BOARD OF VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES

November 1, 2023

EXECUTIVE BOARD

Chief Executive

Chief Financial

Chief Human Resources

Officer (CEO)

Officer (CFO)

Officer (CHRO)

Andreas Wolf

Sabine Nitzsche

Ingo Holstein

Integrity & Law

Division Powertrain

Division Electrification

Solutions

Solutions

Stephan Rölleke

Klaus Hau

Thomas Stierle

DETAILS ABOUT THE VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES SHARE

Shareholder structure

Total number of shares

Subscribed capital

Par value per share

Market segment

outstanding

Prime Standard of

40,021,196 Shares

100,052,990 Euro

2.50 Euro

Frankfurt Stock

Exchange

Status: 1st of March 2024

RELATIVE SHARE PRICE DEVELOPMENT IN FY 2023

MARKET OUTLOOK

LEGISLATION WILL CONTINUOUSLY FOCUS ON ELIMINATING

CO2 EMISSIONS AND SHAPING FUTURE VEHICLE MARKETS

Passenger car fleet CO2 emission regulation

100%100

80

Grams CO2/ 60 Kilometer

40

20

0

EU USA China

0% 0%

2022

2035

Sources: EU: EU monitoring data, CO2 emission performance standards Regulation EU 2019/63,1; EU "Fit for 55" Package. USA: US EPA 2021 Automotive Trend Report, EPA Final GHG emission rule 2021. China: Internal information.

Note: Data is not directly comparable as different test procedures apply.

