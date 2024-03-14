VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES
BUILDING AN ELECTRIFICATION POWERHOUSE
1 | OVERVIEW VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES
2 | MARKET OUTLOOK
3 | STRATEGIC SETUP
4 | FINANCIAL TARGETS
5 | ESG
6 | FY 2023 FIGURES
7 | ANALYST SHEET
OVERVIEW
VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES
AN OVERVIEW OF VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES
€9.2 billion
~35,500
FY2023 sales
employees
Leading global provider
of propulsion solutions to make
driving more efficient, cleaner and
convenient
Electrification pioneer
with >10 years of field experience
and a portfolio covering all major
current and future scenarios
1,313
- million total electrification sales during FY 2023
85
- million free cash flow during FY 2023
Source: Company information
3.7
- adjusted EBIT - supported by profitability improvements across our entire portfolio
Electronics champion
with strong DNA in electronics,
software and mechatronics
Strong position
in electronic control systems,
sensing technologies and actuators
EXECUTIVE BOARD OF VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES
November 1, 2023
EXECUTIVE BOARD
Chief Executive
Chief Financial
Chief Human Resources
Officer (CEO)
Officer (CFO)
Officer (CHRO)
Andreas Wolf
Sabine Nitzsche
Ingo Holstein
Integrity & Law
Division Powertrain
Division Electrification
Solutions
Solutions
Stephan Rölleke
Klaus Hau
Thomas Stierle
DETAILS ABOUT THE VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES SHARE
Shareholder structure
Total number of shares
Subscribed capital
Par value per share
Market segment
outstanding
Prime Standard of
40,021,196 Shares
100,052,990 Euro
2.50 Euro
Frankfurt Stock
Exchange
Status: 1st of March 2024
RELATIVE SHARE PRICE DEVELOPMENT IN FY 2023
MARKET OUTLOOK
9
LEGISLATION WILL CONTINUOUSLY FOCUS ON ELIMINATING
CO2 EMISSIONS AND SHAPING FUTURE VEHICLE MARKETS
Passenger car fleet CO2 emission regulation
100%100
80
Grams CO2/ 60 Kilometer
40
20
0
EU USA China
0% 0%
2022
2035
Sources: EU: EU monitoring data, CO2 emission performance standards Regulation EU 2019/63,1; EU "Fit for 55" Package. USA: US EPA 2021 Automotive Trend Report, EPA Final GHG emission rule 2021. China: Internal information.
Note: Data is not directly comparable as different test procedures apply.
