in € mn
Q1 2022*
Q2 2022*
Q3 2022*
Q4 2022*
FY 2022
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
FY 2023
Sales VT Group
2,258.6
2,165.0
2,300.1
2,346.3
9,070.0
2,314.2
2,441.6
2,199.4
2,278.0
9,233.2
(% growth y/y)
-1.9%
3.3%
20.2%
15.1%
8.6%
2.5%
12.8%
-4.4%
-2.9%
1.8%
For comparison: Global Light Vehicle Production 1 (mn units)
19.93
19.00
21.50
21.90
82.34
21.37
22.19
22.60
23.90
90.07
(% growth y/y)
-3.5%
1.4%
29.5%
3.4%
6.7%
7.2%
16.8%
5.1%
9.1%
9.4%
Division Powertrain Solutions
1,638.3
1,553.7
1,632.0
1,548.3
6,372.3
1,607.7
1,632.5
1,412.4
1,466.2
6,118.8
(% growth y/y)
-
-
-
-
-
-1.9%
5.1%
-13.5%
-5.3%
-4.0%
Electrification**
21.2
20.5
23.0
28.0
92.7
22.2
28.5
30.9
31.1
112.7
(% growth y/y)
-
-
-
-
-
4.7%
39.0%
34.3%
11.1%
21.6%
Core ICE excl. Electrification**
846.2
817.2
851.1
821.1
3,335.6
872.4
925.7
798.8
821.3
3,418.2
(% growth y/y)
-
-
-
-
-
3.1%
13.3%
-6.1%
0.0%
2.5%
Non-Core
770.9
716.0
757.9
699.2
2,944.0
713.1
678.3
582.7
613.8
2,587.9
(% growth y/y)
-
-
-
-
-
-7.5%
-5.3%
-23.1%
-12.2%
-12.1%
Division Electrification Solutions
634.3
626.1
687.1
818.3
2,765.8
716.8
825.2
799.7
820.6
3,162.3
(% growth y/y)
-
-
-
-
-
13.0%
31.8%
16.4%
0.3%
14.3%
Electrification**
230.5
216.3
224.5
318.0
989.3
283.7
325.8
293.5
297.7
1,200.7
(% growth y/y)
-
-
-
-
-
23.1%
50.6%
30.7%
-6.4%
21.4%
Core ICE excl. Electrification**
403.8
409.8
462.6
500.3
1,776.5
433.1
499.4
506.2
522.9
1,961.6
(% growth y/y)
-
-
-
-
-
7.3%
21.9%
9.4%
4.5%
10.4%
Adjusted EBIT VT Group
47.7
34.9
44.7
98.2
225.5
37.1
76.3
76.4
151.3
341.1
(% of sales)
2.1%
1.6%
2.0%
4.2%
2.5%
1.6%
3.1%
3.5%
6.6%
3.7%
Adjusted EBIT Division Powertrain Solutions
111.3
104.7
73.9
55.4
345.3
117.3
109.2
98.1
140.0
464.6
(% of sales)
6.8%
6.7%
4.6%
3.6%
5.4%
7.3%
6.7%
6.9%
9.5%
7.6%
Adjusted EBIT Electrification**
-2.6
-3.8
-4.3
4.1
-6.6
-0.4
0.0
0.2
7.2
7.0
(% of sales)
-12.3%
-18.5%
-18.7%
14.6%
-7.1%
-1.8%
0.0%
0.6%
23.2%
6.2%
Adjusted EBIT Core ICE excl. Electrification**
104.1
88.9
95.5
68.2
356.7
99.4
102.8
99.9
90.4
392.5
(% of sales)
12.3%
10.9%
11.2%
8.3%
10.7%
11.4%
11.1%
12.5%
11.0%
11.5%
Adjusted EBIT Non-Core
9.8
19.6
-17.3
-16.9
-4.8
18.3
6.4
-2.0
42.4
65.1
(% of sales)
1.3%
2.7%
-2.3%
-2.4%
-0.2%
2.6%
0.9%
-0.3%
6.9%
2.5%
Adjusted EBIT Division Electrification Solutions
-61.3
-60.5
-23.6
52.3
-93.1
-72.0
-31.2
-14.3
19.4
-98.1
(% of sales)
-9.7%
-9.7%
-3.4%
6.4%
-3.4%
-10.0%
-3.8%
-1.8%
2.4%
-3.1%
Adjusted EBIT Electrification**
-48.2
-49.9
-43.8
-12.5
-154.4
-51.0
-52.8
-43.3
-6.8
-153.9
(% of sales)
-20.9%
-23.1%
-19.5%
-3.9%
-15.6%
-18.0%
-16.2%
-14.8%
-2.3%
-12.8%
Adjusted EBIT Core ICE excl. Electrification**
-13.1
-10.6
20.2
64.8
61.3
-21.0
21.6
29.0
26.2
55.8
(% of sales)
-3.2%
-2.6%
4.4%
13.0%
3.5%
-4.8%
4.3%
5.7%
5.0%
2.8%
Research & Development Expenses (net)
179.4
188.5
171.7
120.8
660.4
193.4
198.9
158.2
129.1
679.6
(% of sales)
7.9%
8.7%
7.5%
5.1%
7.3%
8.4%
8.1%
7.2%
5.7%
7.4%
Depreciation & Amortization
134.9
141.5
143.0
140.6
560.0
147.7
167.1
128.7
132.4
575.9
(% of sales)
6.0%
6.5%
6.2%
6.0%
6.2%
6.4%
6.8%
5.9%
5.8%
6.2%
EBT
21.8
24.9
1.3
50.0
98.0
-29.3
12.0
60.5
102.5
145.7
(% of sales)
1.0%
1.2%
0.1%
2.1%
1.1%
-1.3%
0.5%
2.8%
4.5%
1.6%
Effective Tax Rate
151.8%
-47.4%
1,169.2%
75.8%
75.9%
-73.0%
215.8%
49.6%
160.9%
166.2%
Net Result
-11.3
36.7
-13.8
12.0
23.6
-50.7
-13.8
30.3
-62.2
-96.4
(% of sales)
-0.5%
1.7%
-0.6%
0.5%
0.3%
-2.2%
-0.6%
1.4%
-2.7%
-1.0%
Operating Cash Flow VT Group
108.2
105.2
80.5
298.2
592.1
76.9
94.8
203.4
253.9
629.0
(% of sales)
4.8%
4.9%
3.5%
12.7%
6.5%
3.3%
3.9%
9.2%
11.1%
6.8%
Capex VT Group
52.1
112.5
88.9
193.1
446.6
98.0
92.8
141.8
167.2
499.8
(% of sales)
2.3%
5.2%
3.9%
8.2%
4.9%
4.2%
3.8%
6.4%
7.3%
5.4%
Free Cash Flow VT Group
48.2
1.6
-16.3
89.7
123.2
-41.1
-20.6
73.4
73.2
84.9
(% of sales)
2.1%
0.1%
-0.7%
3.8%
1.4%
-1.8%
-0.8%
3.3%
3.2%
0.9%
Balance Sheet Total
7,901.0
7,802.6
7,895.5
7,603.7
7,603.7
7,745.2
7,588.5
7,505.6
7,583.1
7,583.1
Equity Ratio
35.9%
40.4%
40.7%
40.3%
40.3%
39.1%
38.9%
40.6%
37.6%
37.6%
Working Capital
437.0
415.4
592.8
455.2
455.2
513.6
552.0
529.0
532.5
532.5
Working Capital/LTM Sales
5.3%
5.0%
6.8%
5.0%
5.0%
5.6%
5.9%
5.7%
5.8%
5.8%
Short- and Long-Term Financial Debt
483.3
469.8
480.4
447.7
447.7
451.3
459.3
469.7
726.6
726.6
Cash & Cash Equivalents
857.4
810.1
782.7
781.1
781.1
728.1
672.1
739.2
1,063.6
1,063.6
Net Financial Debt
-374.1
-340.3
-302.3
-333.4
-333.4
-276.8
-212.8
-269.5
-337.0
-337.0
Net Financial Debt/LTM adj. EBITDA
-0.5
-0.5
-0.4
-0.5
-0.5
-0.4
-0.3
-0.3
-0.4
-0.4
Rounding differences may occur for arithmetical reasons
* Restatement of 2022 figures due to consolidation changes ** Reclassification
1 Based on S&P Global Mobility, Light Vehicle Production Forecast as of 01/2024 Capex excluding right of use assets (IFRS 16)
Disclaimer
Vitesco Technologies Group AG published this content on 14 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2024 06:20:01 UTC.