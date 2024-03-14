in € mn

Q1 2022*

Q2 2022*

Q3 2022*

Q4 2022*

FY 2022

Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

FY 2023

Sales VT Group

2,258.6

2,165.0

2,300.1

2,346.3

9,070.0

2,314.2

2,441.6

2,199.4

2,278.0

9,233.2

(% growth y/y)

-1.9%

3.3%

20.2%

15.1%

8.6%

2.5%

12.8%

-4.4%

-2.9%

1.8%

For comparison: Global Light Vehicle Production 1 (mn units)

19.93

19.00

21.50

21.90

82.34

21.37

22.19

22.60

23.90

90.07

(% growth y/y)

-3.5%

1.4%

29.5%

3.4%

6.7%

7.2%

16.8%

5.1%

9.1%

9.4%

Division Powertrain Solutions

1,638.3

1,553.7

1,632.0

1,548.3

6,372.3

1,607.7

1,632.5

1,412.4

1,466.2

6,118.8

(% growth y/y)

-

-

-

-

-

-1.9%

5.1%

-13.5%

-5.3%

-4.0%

Electrification**

21.2

20.5

23.0

28.0

92.7

22.2

28.5

30.9

31.1

112.7

(% growth y/y)

-

-

-

-

-

4.7%

39.0%

34.3%

11.1%

21.6%

Core ICE excl. Electrification**

846.2

817.2

851.1

821.1

3,335.6

872.4

925.7

798.8

821.3

3,418.2

(% growth y/y)

-

-

-

-

-

3.1%

13.3%

-6.1%

0.0%

2.5%

Non-Core

770.9

716.0

757.9

699.2

2,944.0

713.1

678.3

582.7

613.8

2,587.9

(% growth y/y)

-

-

-

-

-

-7.5%

-5.3%

-23.1%

-12.2%

-12.1%

Division Electrification Solutions

634.3

626.1

687.1

818.3

2,765.8

716.8

825.2

799.7

820.6

3,162.3

(% growth y/y)

-

-

-

-

-

13.0%

31.8%

16.4%

0.3%

14.3%

Electrification**

230.5

216.3

224.5

318.0

989.3

283.7

325.8

293.5

297.7

1,200.7

(% growth y/y)

-

-

-

-

-

23.1%

50.6%

30.7%

-6.4%

21.4%

Core ICE excl. Electrification**

403.8

409.8

462.6

500.3

1,776.5

433.1

499.4

506.2

522.9

1,961.6

(% growth y/y)

-

-

-

-

-

7.3%

21.9%

9.4%

4.5%

10.4%

Adjusted EBIT VT Group

47.7

34.9

44.7

98.2

225.5

37.1

76.3

76.4

151.3

341.1

(% of sales)

2.1%

1.6%

2.0%

4.2%

2.5%

1.6%

3.1%

3.5%

6.6%

3.7%

Adjusted EBIT Division Powertrain Solutions

111.3

104.7

73.9

55.4

345.3

117.3

109.2

98.1

140.0

464.6

(% of sales)

6.8%

6.7%

4.6%

3.6%

5.4%

7.3%

6.7%

6.9%

9.5%

7.6%

Adjusted EBIT Electrification**

-2.6

-3.8

-4.3

4.1

-6.6

-0.4

0.0

0.2

7.2

7.0

(% of sales)

-12.3%

-18.5%

-18.7%

14.6%

-7.1%

-1.8%

0.0%

0.6%

23.2%

6.2%

Adjusted EBIT Core ICE excl. Electrification**

104.1

88.9

95.5

68.2

356.7

99.4

102.8

99.9

90.4

392.5

(% of sales)

12.3%

10.9%

11.2%

8.3%

10.7%

11.4%

11.1%

12.5%

11.0%

11.5%

Adjusted EBIT Non-Core

9.8

19.6

-17.3

-16.9

-4.8

18.3

6.4

-2.0

42.4

65.1

(% of sales)

1.3%

2.7%

-2.3%

-2.4%

-0.2%

2.6%

0.9%

-0.3%

6.9%

2.5%

Adjusted EBIT Division Electrification Solutions

-61.3

-60.5

-23.6

52.3

-93.1

-72.0

-31.2

-14.3

19.4

-98.1

(% of sales)

-9.7%

-9.7%

-3.4%

6.4%

-3.4%

-10.0%

-3.8%

-1.8%

2.4%

-3.1%

Adjusted EBIT Electrification**

-48.2

-49.9

-43.8

-12.5

-154.4

-51.0

-52.8

-43.3

-6.8

-153.9

(% of sales)

-20.9%

-23.1%

-19.5%

-3.9%

-15.6%

-18.0%

-16.2%

-14.8%

-2.3%

-12.8%

Adjusted EBIT Core ICE excl. Electrification**

-13.1

-10.6

20.2

64.8

61.3

-21.0

21.6

29.0

26.2

55.8

(% of sales)

-3.2%

-2.6%

4.4%

13.0%

3.5%

-4.8%

4.3%

5.7%

5.0%

2.8%

Research & Development Expenses (net)

179.4

188.5

171.7

120.8

660.4

193.4

198.9

158.2

129.1

679.6

(% of sales)

7.9%

8.7%

7.5%

5.1%

7.3%

8.4%

8.1%

7.2%

5.7%

7.4%

Depreciation & Amortization

134.9

141.5

143.0

140.6

560.0

147.7

167.1

128.7

132.4

575.9

(% of sales)

6.0%

6.5%

6.2%

6.0%

6.2%

6.4%

6.8%

5.9%

5.8%

6.2%

EBT

21.8

24.9

1.3

50.0

98.0

-29.3

12.0

60.5

102.5

145.7

(% of sales)

1.0%

1.2%

0.1%

2.1%

1.1%

-1.3%

0.5%

2.8%

4.5%

1.6%

Effective Tax Rate

151.8%

-47.4%

1,169.2%

75.8%

75.9%

-73.0%

215.8%

49.6%

160.9%

166.2%

Net Result

-11.3

36.7

-13.8

12.0

23.6

-50.7

-13.8

30.3

-62.2

-96.4

(% of sales)

-0.5%

1.7%

-0.6%

0.5%

0.3%

-2.2%

-0.6%

1.4%

-2.7%

-1.0%

Operating Cash Flow VT Group

108.2

105.2

80.5

298.2

592.1

76.9

94.8

203.4

253.9

629.0

(% of sales)

4.8%

4.9%

3.5%

12.7%

6.5%

3.3%

3.9%

9.2%

11.1%

6.8%

Capex VT Group

52.1

112.5

88.9

193.1

446.6

98.0

92.8

141.8

167.2

499.8

(% of sales)

2.3%

5.2%

3.9%

8.2%

4.9%

4.2%

3.8%

6.4%

7.3%

5.4%

Free Cash Flow VT Group

48.2

1.6

-16.3

89.7

123.2

-41.1

-20.6

73.4

73.2

84.9

(% of sales)

2.1%

0.1%

-0.7%

3.8%

1.4%

-1.8%

-0.8%

3.3%

3.2%

0.9%

Balance Sheet Total

7,901.0

7,802.6

7,895.5

7,603.7

7,603.7

7,745.2

7,588.5

7,505.6

7,583.1

7,583.1

Equity Ratio

35.9%

40.4%

40.7%

40.3%

40.3%

39.1%

38.9%

40.6%

37.6%

37.6%

Working Capital

437.0

415.4

592.8

455.2

455.2

513.6

552.0

529.0

532.5

532.5

Working Capital/LTM Sales

5.3%

5.0%

6.8%

5.0%

5.0%

5.6%

5.9%

5.7%

5.8%

5.8%

Short- and Long-Term Financial Debt

483.3

469.8

480.4

447.7

447.7

451.3

459.3

469.7

726.6

726.6

Cash & Cash Equivalents

857.4

810.1

782.7

781.1

781.1

728.1

672.1

739.2

1,063.6

1,063.6

Net Financial Debt

-374.1

-340.3

-302.3

-333.4

-333.4

-276.8

-212.8

-269.5

-337.0

-337.0

Net Financial Debt/LTM adj. EBITDA

-0.5

-0.5

-0.4

-0.5

-0.5

-0.4

-0.3

-0.3

-0.4

-0.4

Rounding differences may occur for arithmetical reasons

* Restatement of 2022 figures due to consolidation changes ** Reclassification

1 Based on S&P Global Mobility, Light Vehicle Production Forecast as of 01/2024 Capex excluding right of use assets (IFRS 16)

