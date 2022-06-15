Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Vitesco Technologies Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VTSC   DE000VTSC017

VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG

(VTSC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:15 2022-06-15 pm EDT
40.81 EUR   +1.17%
12:48pVITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:47pVITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:47pVITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vitesco Technologies Group AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/15/2022 | 12:47pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.06.2022 / 18:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Joachim
Last name(s): Hirsch

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vitesco Technologies Group AG

b) LEI
529900CCDMZ7UCYYS252 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000VTSC017

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
39.9887 EUR 29071.7849 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
39.9887 EUR 29071.7849 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
14/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


15.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Vitesco Technologies Group AG
Siemensstraße 12
93055 Regensburg
Germany
Internet: www.vitesco-technologies.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

76129  15.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1376699&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Analyst Recommendations on VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG
Financials
Sales 2022 8 718 M 9 083 M 9 083 M
Net income 2022 39,5 M 41,2 M 41,2 M
Net cash 2022 413 M 430 M 430 M
P/E ratio 2022 41,0x
Yield 2022 0,40%
Capitalization 1 614 M 1 682 M 1 682 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,14x
EV / Sales 2023 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 37 998
Free-Float 46,7%
Chart VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Vitesco Technologies Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 40,34 €
Average target price 55,27 €
Spread / Average Target 37,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Wolf Chief Executive Officer
Werner Volz Chief Financial Officer
Siegfried Wolf Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg F. W. Schaeffler Member-Supervisory Board
Klaus Rosenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG-6.62%1 682
CUMMINS INC.-9.87%27 741
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED6.83%3 577
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.-11.78%3 157
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION-6.21%2 933
SHANGHAI BAOLONG AUTOMOTIVE CORPORATION-10.41%1 613