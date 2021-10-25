Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Vitesco Technologies Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VTSC   DE000VTSC017

VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG

(VTSC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

10/25/2021 | 05:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vitesco Technologies Group AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements 2021-10-25 / 11:26 Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vitesco Technologies Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Language: German Date of disclosure: November 11, 2021 Address: https://ir.vitesco-technologies.com/websites/vitesco/German/4000/berichte-_-praesentationen.html#presentations Language: English Date of disclosure: November 11, 2021 Address: https://ir.vitesco-technologies.com/websites/vitesco/English/4000/reports-_-presentations.html

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-10-25 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Vitesco Technologies Group AG 
              Siemensstraße 12 
              93055 Regensburg 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.vitesco-technologies.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1239372 2021-10-25

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1239372&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 25, 2021 05:26 ET (09:26 GMT)

All news about VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG
05:27aVITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly r..
DJ
10/22CONTINENTAL : Chip crunch, supply chain woes force Continental AG to cut margin target
RE
10/08VITESCO : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10/07Vitesco Technologies Group AG english
DJ
10/05Vitesco Technologies Group Appoints Siegfried Wolf as New Chairman of Supervisory Board
CI
10/05Vitesco Technologies Group AG english
DJ
10/01CONTINENTAL - WELL POSITIONED FOR TH : New Structure Accelerates Market-oriented Realignme..
AQ
09/30VITESCO : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
09/29Vitesco Technologies Group AG english
DJ
09/27Vitesco Technologies Group AG english
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 8 396 M 9 783 M 9 783 M
Net income 2021 -68,0 M -79,2 M -79,2 M
Net cash 2021 453 M 528 M 528 M
P/E ratio 2021 -11,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 037 M 2 370 M 2 374 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,19x
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 39 611
Free-Float 54,0%
Chart VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Vitesco Technologies Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 50,90 €
Average target price 61,88 €
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Wolf Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Werner Volz Chief Financial Officer
Siegfried Wolf Chairman-Supervisory Board
Cornelia Stiewing Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Holger Siebenthaler Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG0.00%2 370
CUMMINS INC.5.99%34 568
MIANYANG FULIN PRECISION MACHINING CO., LTD.352.29%5 398
RHEINMETALL AG-2.59%4 238
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION24.72%3 433
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED54.15%3 273