Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
December 22, 2023 at 01:40 pm EST
22.12.2023 / 19:38 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
Vitesco Technologies Group AG
Street:
Siemensstraße 12
Postal code:
93055
City:
Regensburg Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900CCDMZ7UCYYS252
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
20 Dec 2023
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
2.54 %
1.75 %
4.30 %
40021196
Previous notification
3.32 %
1.50 %
4.81 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000VTSC017
0
84566
0 %
0.21 %
US92853L1089
0
572
0 %
0.001 %
DE000VTSC025
0
933360
0 %
2.33 %
Total
1018498
2.54 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Right To Recall
Open
233481
0.58 %
Right Of Use
Open
389530
0.97 %
Total
623011
1.56 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Swap
15.12.2033
Cash
78246
0.20 %
Total
78246
0.20 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
GSAM Holdings LLC
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
GSAM Holdings LLC
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I Ltd
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II Ltd
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V. / Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Bank USA
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs International
%
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
22 Dec 2023
Vitesco Technologies Group AG is a Germany-based company focusing on the development and production of components and system solutions for the powertrain of hybrid, electric vehicles and combustion engine-based vehicles. The Company's portfolio includes approximately 48 Volt electrification solutions, electric drives, and power electronics for hybrid and battery electric vehicles including electronic controls, sensors, actuators, turbochargers, hydraulic components and pumps as well as solutions for exhaust after-treatment. Continental AG is the parent company of Vitesco Technologies Group AG.