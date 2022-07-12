DGAP-News: Vitesco Technologies Group AG / Key word(s): Alliance

Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Renault Group and Vitesco Technologies join forces to develop power electronics for electric and hybrid powertrains



12.07.2022 / 17:49

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Renault Group and Vitesco Technologies join forces to develop power electronics for electric and hybrid powertrains



The two companies today jointly announced the signing of a strategic partnership

Subject is the joint development of a unique power electronics concept as a so called “One Box”

Andreas Wolf, CEO Vitesco Technologies: “With this step, we not only become a key ally of Renault Group in the field of power electronics, but it is also an important milestone to further strengthen our growth in the field of electrification.”

Boulogne-Billancourt (France) and Regensburg (Germany), July 12, 2022. Renault Group, a major player in the automotive industry, and Vitesco Technologies, a leading international manufacturer of modern drive technologies and electrification solutions, today announced the signing of a strategic partnership for the joint development and the production of power electronics in a so-called “One Box” for electric and hybrid powertrains.



Under this agreement, both partners will join their forces, contributing their know-how and experience to jointly develop a power electronics concept that is unique on the market. Renault Group will bring its electric and hybrid expertise while Vitesco Technologies will provide its “best in class” technologies and processes.



The goal is a key electronic unit that combines all components in one housing: the DC-DC converter1, the on-board charger OBC2 and the inverter3. Renault Group and Vitesco Technologies teams will define the products and assembly processes of this “One Box” by integrating the latest technologies to ensure the best level of competitiveness in terms of performance and cost.



This “One Box” concept will also enable an unprecedented gain in compactness (-45 percent in terms of volume) and mass for the development of Renault's future vehicles, particularly in terms of passenger space and comfort. The configurations and assembly of the various basic components will be adapted to the types of electric and hybrid powertrains. The development platform teams will be mostly based in Toulouse.



The development of this “One Box” is planned to equip electric and hybrid vehicles in Renault's high-voltage core range from 2026 onwards, with the objective for Renault Group to eventually assemble this product in its industrial sites in France for 100 percent electric vehicles. With this new partnership, Renault Group is extending its control over the electrical value chain by integrating this unique power electronics “all-in-one” system, co-developed in-house.



As part of this partnership, Renault Group will at the same time provide Vitesco Technologies with a multi-year contract for the power electronics of Renault's hybrid vehicles. In addition, Vitesco Technologies will supply to the Renault Group a “High Voltage Box”, which combines the DC/DC converter and charger, for battery electric vehicles as of 2025.



“We are delighted to take a new step today with Vitesco Technologies, a long-standing Renault Group partner in electric vehicles whose expertise in power electronics is recognized worldwide. Together, we will design and develop a state-of-the-art “One Box”, unique on the market, which will be a real competitive advantage. With this strategic partnership, we are also further strengthening our mastery of the electric value chain and reaffirming once again our determination to anchor our technological and industrial developments for the electric vehicle in France”, said Gilles Le Borgne, EVP Engineering, Renault Group.



Andreas Wolf, CEO Vitesco Technologies, adds: “We are very happy to enter this strategic partnership with Renault Group, who is one of the largest automotive manufacturers and pioneer in the field of electric vehicles. With this step, we will not only become a key ally of Renault Group on power electronics, but it is also an important milestone to further strengthen our growth in the field of electrification.”



1 The DC-DC Converter is a power electronics circuit that converts the high voltage DC (Direct Current) from the battery to supply the car's low voltage DC 14V network.

2 The On Board Charger (OBC) is a power circuit that allows the recharging of the high voltage DC traction battery from the electrical network.

3 The inverter is a power electronics circuit that drives the electric motor in AC from the DC voltage of the traction battery. It controls motor speed, traction and energy recovery during braking.



Vitesco Technologies is a leading international developer and manufacturer of modern drive technologies for sustainable mobility. With intelligent system solutions and components for electric, hybrid and combustion drive trains, Vitesco Technologies makes mobility clean, efficient, and affordable. The product portfolio includes electric drives, electronic control systems, sensors and actuators as well as exhaust gas aftertreatment solutions. Vitesco Technologies recorded revenue of €8.3 billion in 2021 and has around 37,000 employees working at some 50 different locations. Vitesco Technologies is headquartered in Regensburg, Germany.



Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. Strengthened by its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, and its unique expertise in electrification, Renault Group comprises 4 complementary brands - Renault, Dacia, Alpine and Mobilize - offering sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 130 countries, the Group has sold 2.7 million vehicles in 2021. It employs nearly 111,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer. Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, Renault Group is committed to an ambitious transformation that will generate value. This is centred on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040.



Press contacts

Simone Geldhäuser

Head of Media Relations, Vitesco Technologies

Phone: +49 941 2031-61302

simone.geldhaeuser@vitesco.com





Amélie Le Gall

Renault Group Relations Medias

Phone: +33 6 01 92 12 26

amelie.le-gall@renault.com





Press portal Vitesco Technologies

https://www.vitesco-technologies.com/en-us/press

https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/



Social Media

www.vitesco-technologies.com

www.linkedin.com/company/vitesco-technologies

www.twitter.com/VitescoT

www.facebook.com/VitescoTechnologies

www.instagram.com/vitesco_technologies

www.youtube.com/VitescoTechnologies

www.vitesco-technologies.com/en/WeChat