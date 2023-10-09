EQS-News: Vitesco Technologies Group AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Mergers & Acquisitions

Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Schaeffler AG announces voluntary public tender offer for outstanding shares of Vitesco Technologies Group AG



09.10.2023 / 10:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Regensburg, 09.10.2023 – Vitesco Technologies Group AG confirms that Schaeffler AG has announced a public tender offer according to §10 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz) (“WpÜG”) for Vitesco Technologies Group AG.

The Boards of Vitesco Technologies will carefully evaluate all information and will decide on next steps.



Contact for investors

Heiko Eber

Leiter Investor Relations

Telefon +49 941 2031 72348

Heiko.Eber@vitesco.com



Contact for journalists

Fabian Kutz

Press Spokesperson for Finance and Business

Tel: +49 (0)941 2031 61904

fabian.kutz@vitesco.com



Simone Geldhäuser

Head of Media Relations

Tel: +49 (0)941 2031 61302

simone.geldhaeuser@vitesco.com



Press portal

https://www.vitesco-technologies.com/en-us/press-events/press



Investor portal

https://ir.vitesco-technologies.com/



