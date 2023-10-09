Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Schaeffler AG announces voluntary public tender offer for outstanding shares of Vitesco Technologies Group AG

EQS-News: Vitesco Technologies Group AG
/ Key word(s): Takeover/Mergers & Acquisitions
Regensburg, 09.10.2023 – Vitesco Technologies Group AG confirms that Schaeffler AG has announced a public tender offer according to §10 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz) (“WpÜG”) for Vitesco Technologies Group AG.
The Boards of Vitesco Technologies will carefully evaluate all information and will decide on next steps.
