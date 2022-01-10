Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Vitesco Technologies Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VTSC   DE000VTSC017

VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG

(VTSC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Vitesco Technologies Wins Billion Euro Order to Supply High Voltage Inverters to Major North American Automaker

01/10/2022 | 02:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Vitesco Technologies Group AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Vitesco Technologies Wins Billion Euro Order to Supply High Voltage Inverters to Major North American Automaker

10.01.2022 / 08:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vitesco Technologies Wins Billion Euro Order to Supply High Voltage Inverters to Major North American Automaker
 

- Expansion of global production: Manufacturing of the 800-volt inverter also in North America

- Award drives key technology for electrification in North America

- Incoming orders: New orders worth more than 2 billion euros in electrification segment alone in the 4th quarter 2021


Regensburg, January 10, 2022. Vitesco Technologies has won an order worth more than 1 billion euros from a major North American car manufacturer. The company will supply millions of 800-volt inverters with silicon carbide technology - a key enabler for fast charging and improving EV efficiency and range. At the same time, Vitesco Technologies is to expand its global presence and production facilities: The plan is for this high-voltage inverter complete with power module to be generated in North America beginning in early 2025.

"Vitesco Technologies was among the first automotive suppliers to focus so firmly on electric mobility. The most recent incoming orders endorse this consistent approach. We are pursuing a clear-cut plan that will drive forward our mission to deliver clean, zero-emission mobility," says Andreas Wolf, CEO of Vitesco Technologies.

In the final quarter of 2021 alone, incoming orders for electrification components totaled more than 2 billion euros. Along with the major order from North America, Vitesco Technologies also received orders from one Chinese and one Japanese automaker - each valued at several hundred million euros. These orders for battery electric vehicle technology, are specifically for high-voltage axle drives that are manufactured and supplied as complete systems, as well as the necessary high-voltage power electronics.

Efficient electrified key technologies for large-scale production

For Vitesco Technologies, these welcome new orders go to show that its extensive experience with electric drive components and its vast systems expertise give the company a decisive competitive edge. Vitesco Technologies brings its innovations to market fast, so that automakers across the globe can offer electric mobility solutions that are as efficient as they are affordable.

"With our portfolio, we are fully focused on global, scalable platforms for electrified vehicles. This is where the growth is happening and it's also where there is real potential for the sustainable and increasingly carbon-neutral mobility of the future," says Thomas Stierle, Member of the Executive Board and head of the Electrification Technology business unit at Vitesco Technologies. "The latest orders clearly prove the point. The electrification of automotive drive systems is progressing faster than ever - and Vitesco Technologies is among the prime movers and beneficiaries of this global trend".
 

Vitesco Technologies is a leading international developer and manufacturer of state-of-the-art powertrain technologies for sustainable mobility. With smart system solutions and components for electric, hybrid and internal combustion drivetrains, Vitesco Technologies makes mobility clean, efficient, and affordable. The product range includes electrified drivetrain systems, electronic control units, sensors and actuators, and exhaust-gas aftertreatment solutions. In 2020, Vitesco Technologies recorded sales of ?8 billion and employs more than 40,000 employees at about 50 locations worldwide. Vitesco Technologies is headquartered in Regensburg, Germany.

 

Contact for Journalists

Simone Geldhäuser
Head of Media Relations,
Spokesperson Technology and Innovation
Vitesco Technologies
phone: +49 (0) 941 2031 61302
Simone.Geldhaeuser@vitesco.com

www.vitesco-technologies.com


Press Portal

https://www.vitesco-technologies.com/en-us/press

Social Media

www.vitesco-technologies.com

www.linkedin.com/company/vitesco-technologies

www.twitter.com/VitescoT

www.facebook.com/VitescoTechnologies

www.instagram.com/vitesco_technologies

www.youtube.com/VitescoTechnologies

www.vitesco-technologies.com/en/WeChat


10.01.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Vitesco Technologies Group AG
Siemensstraße 12
93055 Regensburg
Germany
Phone: +49 941 2031 0
E-mail: ir@vitesco.com
Internet: www.vitesco-technologies.com
ISIN: DE000VTSC017
WKN: VTSC01
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1266192

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1266192  10.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1266192&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG
02:32aVITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG : Vitesco Technologies Wins Billion Euro Order to Supply Hi..
EQ
01/05VITESCO : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
2021VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AKTIENGES : VTSC) added to Germany SDAX (Total Return) Index
CI
2021VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG : Recognition of provisions in the context of possible compe..
EQ
2021VITESCO : Raised to Buy by Jefferies
MD
2021VITESCO : Raised to Buy by Kepler Cheuvreux
MD
2021VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pers..
EQ
2021VITESCO : Upgraded to Neutral by Goldman Sachs
MD
2021VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pers..
EQ
2021VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pers..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 8 392 M 9 507 M 9 507 M
Net income 2021 -98,0 M -111 M -111 M
Net cash 2021 431 M 488 M 488 M
P/E ratio 2021 -19,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 921 M 2 179 M 2 176 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,18x
EV / Sales 2022 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 38 277
Free-Float -
Chart VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Vitesco Technologies Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 48,00 €
Average target price 67,05 €
Spread / Average Target 39,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Wolf Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Werner Volz Chief Financial Officer
Siegfried Wolf Chairman-Supervisory Board
Cornelia Stiewing Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Holger Siebenthaler Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG11.11%2 179
CUMMINS INC.7.43%33 520
RHEINMETALL AG5.08%4 276
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION6.29%3 874
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED0.02%3 518
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.-4.35%3 418