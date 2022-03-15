Log in
    VTSC   DE000VTSC017

VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG

(VTSC)
Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Vitesco Technologies places EUR 200 million Schuldschein loan

03/15/2022 | 03:02am EDT
DGAP-News: Vitesco Technologies Group AG / Key word(s): Financing
Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Vitesco Technologies places EUR 200 million Schuldschein loan

15.03.2022 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vitesco Technologies places EUR 200 million Schuldschein loan
 

- Debut Schuldschein loan with a total volume of EUR 200 million placed in a challenging market environment

- "The Schuldschein loan strengthens our already solid liquidity position and expands the current mix of financing instruments," says Werner Volz, CFO of Vitesco Technologies.


Regensburg, March 15, 2022. Vitesco Technologies, a leading international provider of modern drive technologies and electrification solutions for sustainable mobility, has successfully taken out a Schuldschein loan in the amount of 200 million euros. In a currently challenging market environment, this long-term loan is an important component of the company's financial strategy and at the same time contributes to investor diversification.

The overall transaction comprises tranches with terms of three, five, seven and ten years, which could be priced at the lower end of the marketing range. The tranches were offered with both fixed and variable interest rates. The Schuldschein loan was arranged by Helaba, LBBW and UniCredit.

"The Schuldschein loan strengthens our already solid liquidity position and expands the current mix of financing instruments," says Werner Volz, CFO of Vitesco Technologies.

Vitesco Technologies is a leading international developer and manufacturer of state-of-the-art powertrain technologies for sustainable mobility. With smart system solutions and components for electric, hybrid and internal combustion drivetrains, Vitesco Technologies makes mobility clean, efficient, and affordable. The product range includes electrified drivetrain systems, electronic control units, sensors and actuators, and exhaust-gas aftertreatment solutions. In 2020, Vitesco Technologies recorded sales of ?8 billion and employs more than 40,000 employees at about 50 locations worldwide. Vitesco Technologies is headquartered in Regensburg, Germany.

 

Contacts for Journalists

Fabian Kutz
Press Spokesperson Finance & Business
Phone: +49 (0) 941 2031-61904
fabian.kutz@vitesco.com

Simone Geldhäuser
Head of Media Relations
Phone: +49 (0) 941 2031-61302
simone.geldhaeuser@vitesco.com

News portal

https://www.vitesco-technologies.com/en-us/press

Social Media

www.vitesco-technologies.com

www.linkedin.com/company/vitesco-technologies

www.twitter.com/VitescoT

www.facebook.com/VitescoTechnologies

www.instagram.com/vitesco_technologies

www.youtube.com/VitescoTechnologies

www.vitesco-technologies.com/en/WeChat


15.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Vitesco Technologies Group AG
Siemensstraße 12
93055 Regensburg
Germany
Phone: +49 941 2031 0
E-mail: ir@vitesco.com
Internet: www.vitesco-technologies.com
ISIN: DE000VTSC017
WKN: VTSC01
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1302195

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1302195  15.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1302195&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
