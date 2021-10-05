Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Vitesco Technologies Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VTSC   DE000VTSC017

VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG

(VTSC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vitesco Technologies Group AG english

10/05/2021 | 06:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 05.10.2021 / 12:03 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 

 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Werner 
 
 Last name(s):  Volz 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Vitesco Technologies Group AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900CCDMZ7UCYYS252 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE000VTSC017 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 49.40 EUR      5977.40 EUR 
 
 49.10 EUR      14386.30 EUR 
 
 49.45 EUR      4252.70 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 49.2328 EUR   24616.4000 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 01/10/2021; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:          Xetra 
 
 MIC:           XETR

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

05.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Vitesco Technologies Group AG 
              Siemensstraße 12 
              93055 Regensburg 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.vitesco-technologies.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

70436 05.10.2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1238348&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 05, 2021 06:03 ET (10:03 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MIC AG 0.00% 2.92 Delayed Quote.19.51%
VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG -4.53% 45.25 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG
06:04aVitesco Technologies Group AG english
DJ
10/01CONTINENTAL - WELL POSITIONED FOR TH : New Structure Accelerates Market-oriented Realignme..
AQ
09/30VITESCO : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
09/29Vitesco Technologies Group AG english
DJ
09/27Vitesco Technologies Group AG english
DJ
09/24Vitesco Technologies Group AG english
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 8 423 M 9 771 M 9 771 M
Net income 2021 -68,0 M -78,9 M -78,9 M
Net cash 2021 494 M 573 M 573 M
P/E ratio 2021 -12,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 899 M 2 206 M 2 203 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,17x
EV / Sales 2022 0,15x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 54,0%
Chart VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Vitesco Technologies Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 47,45 €
Average target price 66,00 €
Spread / Average Target 39,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Wolf Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Werner Volz Chief Financial Officer
Siegfried Wolf Chairman-Supervisory Board
Cornelia Stiewing Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Holger Siebenthaler Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG0.00%2 206
CUMMINS INC.0.18%32 674
MIANYANG FULIN PRECISION MACHINING CO., LTD.298.44%4 709
RHEINMETALL AG-1.46%4 282
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED55.43%3 324
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION15.22%3 250