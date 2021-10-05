Vitesco Technologies Group AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 05.10.2021 / 12:03 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Title: First name: Werner Last name(s): Volz 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Vitesco Technologies Group AG b) LEI 529900CCDMZ7UCYYS252 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000VTSC017 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 49.40 EUR 5977.40 EUR 49.10 EUR 14386.30 EUR 49.45 EUR 4252.70 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 49.2328 EUR 24616.4000 EUR e) Date of the transaction 01/10/2021; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

Language: English Company: Vitesco Technologies Group AG Siemensstraße 12 93055 Regensburg Germany Internet: www.vitesco-technologies.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

70436 05.10.2021

