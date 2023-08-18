- Companies signed a strategic cooperation agreement
- Partnership on new materials based on high-grade non-oriented silicon steel
- Jointly contributing to ambitious sustainability goals
Shanghai, China, August 18, 2023. Vitesco Technologies, a leading international provider of modern drive technologies and electrification solutions for sustainable mobility, signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Baosteel, a leading steel conglomerate based in China. By making joint efforts on new materials based on high-grade non-oriented silicon steel, the two companies aim to promote sustainable mobility and the development of e-mobility technology, as well as to create a model of shared value in the industry.
"The cooperation between Baosteel and Vitesco Technologies is a valuable process of win-win results. In 2018, we started the cooperation on the materials of motors on the EMR3 platform. Today's strategic cooperation agreement will bring our partnership to a higher level and make more contributions to the e-mobility industry," said Hu Hong, member of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee and deputy general manager of Baosteel.
Upgrading products with high-grade silicon steel
High-grade non-oriented silicon steel, one of the cooperation targets, can be used in stator and rotor laminations for drive motors, and its high magnetic induction intensity as well as low iron loss features can significantly improve the efficiency and stability of motors. Furthermore, both parties will jointly carry out the development collaboration on related new materials and technology design to expand the use of this high-grade silicon steel in the automotive field.
The technical achievements are expected to be utilized in Vitesco Technologies' e-drive systems and thermal management systems in the future. The high-quality performance brought by the electromagnetic performance and mechanical properties will help Vitesco Technologies to continuously provide leading electrification solutions.
Partnering for sustainability and carbon neutrality goals
Sustainability is an integral part of Vitesco Technologies' business model and at the core of its mission "Powering Clean Mobility". At the same time, carbon peak and carbon neutrality are also important goals to Baosteel. Based on this common vision, both parties will work together to explore carbon reduction measures and actively pursue their ambitious sustainability goals.
Vitesco Technologies has set itself the goal of making its production operations up to 100 percent CO2 neutral by 2030 and all business processes along the value chain completely CO2 neutral by 2040 at the latest.
Signing the strategic cooperation agreement: Chen Jun (front left), head of Purchasing & Supplier Quality Management at Vitesco Technologies Asia, and Peng Jun (front right), assistant general manager of Baosteel.
