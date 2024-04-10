- DHL Supply Chain becomes a Lead Logistics Partner for Vitesco Technologies in Europe
- New logistics cooperation strengthens robustness and resilience of supply chains in the automotive industry
- Centralized freight management significantly improves sustainability
Regensburg, April 10, 2024. Vitesco Technologies focuses on maximum sustainability, resilience and efficiency in logistics. Key to this is a new strategic partnership with DHL Supply Chain as a Lead Logistics Partner (LLP). As of March 2024, the logistics flows of Vitesco Technologies' twelve European locations will be centrally managed by DHL through the LLP Center of Excellence in Warsaw, Poland. This corresponds to around 100,000 transport movements within the supply chain to the plants as well as from the plants to the customers - and thus accounts for about a third of Vitesco Technologies' total freight volume.
The big advantage of the new logistics concept is that, as a Lead Logistics Partner, DHL Supply Chain bundles the freight volumes of numerous large companies to generate synergy effects and thus achieves new potentials for optimization. The logistics experts make use of the entire market of freight carriers and forwarding agents and can provide the fastest, safest, most environmentally friendly, and most cost-effective transport solutions. This benefits Vitesco Technologies and all customers: supply chains become more robust and more reliable.
100,000 transport movements within the supply chain to the plants and also from the plants to the customers will be managed centrally by DHL as of March 2024.
© DHL
Intelligent logistics helps to reduce CO2-emissions
Central freight management by a leading global logistics provider such as DHL also enables the maximum transparency of transport routes - which not only benefits efficiency, but also reduces CO2-emissions. This is achieved by combining deliveries that were previously handled separately or by increasingly relying on climate-friendly means of transportation. This is where Vitesco Technologies' expertise in the field of electromobility meets DHL's practical experience, as the company operates the largest fleet of electric vehicles within the logistics sector.
