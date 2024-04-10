Regensburg, April 10, 2024. Vitesco Technologies focuses on maximum sustainability, resilience and efficiency in logistics. Key to this is a new strategic partnership with DHL Supply Chain as a Lead Logistics Partner (LLP). As of March 2024, the logistics flows of Vitesco Technologies' twelve European locations will be centrally managed by DHL through the LLP Center of Excellence in Warsaw, Poland. This corresponds to around 100,000 transport movements within the supply chain to the plants as well as from the plants to the customers - and thus accounts for about a third of Vitesco Technologies' total freight volume.

The big advantage of the new logistics concept is that, as a Lead Logistics Partner, DHL Supply Chain bundles the freight volumes of numerous large companies to generate synergy effects and thus achieves new potentials for optimization. The logistics experts make use of the entire market of freight carriers and forwarding agents and can provide the fastest, safest, most environmentally friendly, and most cost-effective transport solutions. This benefits Vitesco Technologies and all customers: supply chains become more robust and more reliable.

