MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bourse de Toronto  >  Vitreous Glass Inc.    VCI   CA92852B1013

VITREOUS GLASS INC.

(VCI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 04/15 03:58:19 pm
4.51 CAD   --.--%
05:50pVitreous Glass Announces Dividend
NE
03/24Vitreous Glass Announces Director Appointment
NE
01/29VITREOUS GLASS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Vitreous Glass Announces Dividend

04/15/2021 | 05:50pm EDT
Airdrie, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2021) - Vitreous Glass Inc. (TSXV: VCI) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that the Corporation declared a cash dividend (the "Dividend") today of $0.08 per common share to be paid on May 14, 2021 to the shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 30, 2021. Although this is a special Dividend, depending on the results of business, the Corporation hopes to be able to continue to pay dividends on a regular basis.

The Dividend is considered an "eligible dividend" for tax purposes.

The Corporation had approximately 6,283,667 common shares issued and outstanding as at April 15, 2021.

For further information, please contact:

VITREOUS GLASS INC.
Pat Cashion, President
(403) 616-2773

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for Dissemination to the US or to US Newswires

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80603


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 9,36 M 7,46 M 7,46 M
Net income 2020 2,32 M 1,85 M 1,85 M
Net cash 2020 1,39 M 1,11 M 1,11 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 28,3 M 22,6 M 22,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,70x
EV / Sales 2020 2,30x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 57,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Patrick Cashion President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy H. Rendell Chief Financial Officer & Director
Darcy Forbes Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Peter Schenkelberg Independent Director
David G. Birkby Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VITREOUS GLASS INC.13.60%23
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.11.22%29 937
SUEZ22.38%15 191
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.14.17%11 035
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.72%8 597
STERICYCLE, INC.-0.50%6 319
