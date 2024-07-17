Interim report Q2 / 2024
Vitrolife AB (publ)
17 July 2024
Bronwyn Brophy O´Connor, CEO
Patrik Tolf, CFO
Q2/2024 Highlights
Improved
Technologies
Acquisition of
margins
Gross margin 59.9%
+40%*
eFertility
EBITDA margin 34.7%
* Organic growth in local currencies
Strong Technologies growth and improved margins
Second quarter 2024
Sales
Organic growth
Gross margin
941 MSEK
+4%
59.9%
(905 MSEK) +4% in SEK
In local currencies
(55.8%)
EBITDA
Operating cash flow
Earnings per share
327 MSEK
236 MSEK
1.06 SEK
Margin 34.7% (32.4%)
(211 MSEK)
(0.78 SEK)
First half year 2024
Sales
Organic growth
EBITDA
Operating cash flow
1,782 MSEK
+2%
599 MSEK
434 MSEK
(1,759 MSEK) +1% in SEK
In local currencies
Margin 33.6% (31.5%)
(372 MSEK)
Sales and growth per geographical segment
Organic growth*
Sales (MSEK)
Share of total sales
Americas
EMEA
APAC
Total
+5%
+11%
-5%
+4%
316
355
270
941
33%38%29%
* Organic growth in local currencies
Consumables business area
Strong momentum in the US, challenging comparable numbers in APAC
Net sales*, MSEK
+3%
Organic growth**
344
356
297
329
+3%
312
315
270
289
+14%
+2%
Americas
EMEA
0%
APAC
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
**in local currencies, Q2 2024
2022
2023
2024
5 *Excluding genomic kits in comparable numbers
Technologies business area
Strong growth with accelerated adoption in Americas
Net sales, MSEK
43%
Organic growth*
206
197
+40%
166
156
157
138
139
+174%
+50%
116
Americas
EMEA
+2%
APAC
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
*in local currencies, Q2 2024
2022
2023
2024
Genetics business area
Growth in genetic services, genomic kits decline
Net sales*, MSEK
- 8%
Organic growth**
423
412
410
401
397
388
-7%
383
346
-9%
+4%
Americas
EMEA
-20%
APAC
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
**in local currencies, Q2 2024
2022
2023
2024
7 *Comparable numbers include genomic kits
Geographical segments
Sales (MSEK)
Gross income (MSEK)
Gross margin %
Selling expenses (MSEK)
Market contribution (MSEK)
Contribution margin %
Contribution margin Q2 -23*
Americas
EMEA
APAC
Total
316
355
270
941
181
215
169
564
57.3%
60.5%
62.4%
59.9%
-63
-90
-42
-196
117
125
126
369
37.2%
35.1%
46.7%
39.2%
32.1%
33.1%
44.5%
36.5%
8 *Comparable numbers for market contribution have been adjusted due to changed allocation of costs between the regions.
Q2 financial highlights
MSEK
905
941
+4%
505
564
293
327
23Q2
24Q2
23Q2
24Q2
23Q2
24Q2
Net sales
Gross income
EBITDA
Net sales of SEK 941 million (905), +4% in SEK
- Organic growth in local currencies +4%
- Minimal currency impact
Gross income of SEK 564 million (505)
- Margin of 59.9% (55.8%)
- Positive product mix
- Operational excellence improvements
EBITDA of SEK 327 million (293)
- EBITDA Margin of 34.7% (32.4%)
Operating expenses
MSEK
+8%
341
Operating expenses
315
175
196
- Continue to invest in Sales and Marketing capabilities in key markets
- R&D expenses are slightly lower due to project phasing and capitalisation
- One-offcosts for restructuring and acquisitions
107118
33
27
23Q2
24Q2
Selling expenses
Administrative expenses
Research and development expenses
