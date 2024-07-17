Interim report Q2 / 2024

Q2/2024 Highlights

Improved

Technologies

Acquisition of

margins

Gross margin 59.9%

+40%*

eFertility

EBITDA margin 34.7%

* Organic growth in local currencies

Strong Technologies growth and improved margins

Second quarter 2024

Sales

Organic growth

Gross margin

941 MSEK

+4%

59.9%

(905 MSEK) +4% in SEK

In local currencies

(55.8%)

EBITDA

Operating cash flow

Earnings per share

327 MSEK

236 MSEK

1.06 SEK

Margin 34.7% (32.4%)

(211 MSEK)

(0.78 SEK)

First half year 2024

Sales

Organic growth

EBITDA

Operating cash flow

1,782 MSEK

+2%

599 MSEK

434 MSEK

(1,759 MSEK) +1% in SEK

In local currencies

Margin 33.6% (31.5%)

(372 MSEK)

Sales and growth per geographical segment

Organic growth*

Sales (MSEK)

Share of total sales

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Total

+5%

+11%

-5%

+4%

316

355

270

941

33%38%29%

* Organic growth in local currencies

Consumables business area

Strong momentum in the US, challenging comparable numbers in APAC

Net sales*, MSEK

+3%

Organic growth**

344

356

297

329

+3%

312

315

270

289

+14%

+2%

Americas

EMEA

0%

APAC

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

**in local currencies, Q2 2024

2022

2023

2024

5 *Excluding genomic kits in comparable numbers

Technologies business area

Strong growth with accelerated adoption in Americas

Net sales, MSEK

43%

Organic growth*

206

197

+40%

166

156

157

138

139

+174%

+50%

116

Americas

EMEA

+2%

APAC

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

*in local currencies, Q2 2024

2022

2023

2024

Genetics business area

Growth in genetic services, genomic kits decline

Net sales*, MSEK

- 8%

Organic growth**

423

412

410

401

397

388

-7%

383

346

-9%

+4%

Americas

EMEA

-20%

APAC

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

**in local currencies, Q2 2024

2022

2023

2024

7 *Comparable numbers include genomic kits

Geographical segments

Sales (MSEK)

Gross income (MSEK)

Gross margin %

Selling expenses (MSEK)

Market contribution (MSEK)

Contribution margin %

Contribution margin Q2 -23*

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Total

316

355

270

941

181

215

169

564

57.3%

60.5%

62.4%

59.9%

-63

-90

-42

-196

117

125

126

369

37.2%

35.1%

46.7%

39.2%

32.1%

33.1%

44.5%

36.5%

8 *Comparable numbers for market contribution have been adjusted due to changed allocation of costs between the regions.

Q2 financial highlights

MSEK

905

941

+4%

505

564

293

327

23Q2

24Q2

23Q2

24Q2

23Q2

24Q2

Net sales

Gross income

EBITDA

Net sales of SEK 941 million (905), +4% in SEK

  • Organic growth in local currencies +4%
  • Minimal currency impact

Gross income of SEK 564 million (505)

  • Margin of 59.9% (55.8%)
  • Positive product mix
  • Operational excellence improvements

EBITDA of SEK 327 million (293)

  • EBITDA Margin of 34.7% (32.4%)

Operating expenses

MSEK

+8%

341

Operating expenses

315

175

196

  • Continue to invest in Sales and Marketing capabilities in key markets
  • R&D expenses are slightly lower due to project phasing and capitalisation
  • One-offcosts for restructuring and acquisitions

107118

33

27

23Q2

24Q2

Selling expenses

Administrative expenses

Research and development expenses

