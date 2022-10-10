Advanced search
    VTRLY   US92852Y1010

VITROLIFE AB (PUBL)

(VTRLY)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10:08 2022-09-29 am EDT
12.75 USD   -10.78%
Election committee for Vitrolife AB (publ)
PR
Election committee for Vitrolife AB (publ)
AQ
09/13Swedish Medical Device Group Vitrolife's CEO Steps Down
MT
Election committee for Vitrolife AB (publ)

10/10/2022 | 02:58am EDT
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following people have been appointed as members of Vitrolife's election committee for the Annual General Meeting in 2023:

Niels Jacobsen, appointed by William Demant Invest A/S
Patrik Tigerschiöld, appointed by Bure Equity AB
Erika Henriksson, appointed by EQT VIII
Jón Sigurdsson, Chairman of the Board

The appointments have been made in accordance with the instructions regarding principles for the appointment of the company election committee which were determined at the Annual General Meeting of Vitrolife on April 27, 2022.

The Annual General Meeting of Vitrolife AB (publ) will be held on April 27, 2023 in Gothenburg.

Shareholders who wish to have an item considered at the Annual General Meeting can submit a request to the Board to this effect. Such a request for an item to be considered is to be sent to Vitrolife AB (publ), Att: Chairman of the Board, Box 9080, 400 92 Gothenburg, and must have been received by the Board no later than seven weeks before the Annual General Meeting, or otherwise in such good time that the matter, where necessary, can be included in the notice to attend the Annual General Meeting.

Gothenburg, October 10, 2022
VITROLIFE AB (publ)

Contact:
Jón Sigurdsson, Chairman of the Board, email: jsigurdsson@ossur.com 
Patrik Tolf, CFO, phone +46 31 766 90 21

This information is information that Vitrolife AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.30 am CET on October 10, 2022.

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/vitrolife-ab--publ-/r/election-committee-for-vitrolife-ab--publ-,c3645349

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1031/3645349/1636504.pdf

Election committee for Vitrolife AB (publ)

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/election-committee-for-vitrolife-ab-publ-301644490.html

SOURCE Vitrolife AB (publ)


© PRNewswire 2022
