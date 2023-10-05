Election committee for Vitrolife AB (publ)

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following people have been appointed as members of the election committee for Vitrolife AB for the Annual General Meeting in 2024:

Niels Jacobsen, appointed by William Demant Invest A/S

Patrik Tigerschiöld, appointed by Bure Equity AB

Caroline Sjösten, appointed by Swedbank Robur Fonder AB

Jón Sigurdsson, Chairman of the Board

The appointments have been made in accordance with the instructions regarding principles for the appointment of the company election committee which were determined at the Annual General Meeting of Vitrolife AB on April 27, 2023.

The Annual General Meeting of Vitrolife AB (publ) will be held on April 25, 2024 in Gothenburg.

Shareholders who wish to have an item considered at the Annual General Meeting can submit a request to the Board to this effect. Such a request for an item to be considered is to be sent to Vitrolife AB (publ), Att: Chairman of the Board, Box 9080, 400 92 Gothenburg, and must have been received by the Board no later than seven weeks before the Annual General Meeting, or otherwise in such good time that the matter, where necessary, can be included in the notice to attend the Annual General Meeting.

Gothenburg, October 5, 2023

VITROLIFE AB (publ)

Contact:

Jón Sigurdsson, Chairman of the Board, email: jsigurdsson@ossur.com

Patrik Tolf, CFO, phone +46 31 766 90 21

