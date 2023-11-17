Vitrolife AB (publ)

Bronwyn Brophy O´Connor, CEO

Patrik Tolf, CFO

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

November 2023

Introduction to Bronwyn Brophy

  • Appointed CEO of Vitrolife AB on August 1st
  • 26 years working in the Medtech and life sciences industries
  • Former Vice Chair of Medtech Europe serving on the Operations Management Committee

Reproductive health market at a glance

1 in 6 people

globally is

affected by

infertility*

Cycle growth

5-7%**

annually

140 million babies born

annually,

  • 1% via IVF

4*Source: World Health Organization (WHO) **Estimated cycle growth

Key market dynamics

Growth in demand

Labor and skills shortage

Consolidation of clinics

Regionalisation of standards of care

Patient empowerment

5

Global presence in

125

~1,100

NASDAQ

Vitrolife AB (publ) listed on

markets

employees

Stockholm Large Cap

6

Well balanced global company

Net sales of 2,607 MSEK (Jan-Sep 2023 ) by geographical segment and business area

Consumables

APAC

Americas

Genetic

45%

31%

33%

Services

Revenue by

38%

Revenue by

business

geography

area

EMEA

Technologies

36%

17%

Direct presence in all major markets

Serving 75% of fertility clinics worldwide

7

PortfolioBroad portfoliocoveringof everyproducsteps, testsof theandIVFservicesjourney

IVF process

Prenatal

& Postnatal

Pretreatment

8

2023 YTD: Profitable growth and strong cash flow generation

Sales

Organic growth*

Gross margin

2,607 MSEK

+5%

56.1%

(2,379 MSEK) +10% in SEK

In local currencies

(55.3%)

EBITDA adjusted for non-recurring costs

Earnings per share

Operating cash flow

868 MSEK

2.42SEK

586 MSEK

Margin 33.3% (32.6%)

(2.36 SEK)

(470 MSEK)

* Organic growth excluding discontinued business (Covid testing and GPDx China)

9

Very robust performance in APAC

2023 YTD

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Total

Organic growth*

-3%

+6%

+15%

+5%

Sales (MSEK)

869

943

795

2,607

Share of total

33%

36%

31%

sales

* Organic growth excluding discontinued business (Covid testing and GPDx China)

10

