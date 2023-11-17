2023 YTD: Profitable growth and strong cash flow generation
Sales
Organic growth*
Gross margin
2,607 MSEK
+5%
56.1%
(2,379 MSEK) +10% in SEK
In local currencies
(55.3%)
EBITDA adjusted for non-recurring costs
Earnings per share
Operating cash flow
868 MSEK
2.42SEK
586 MSEK
Margin 33.3% (32.6%)
(2.36 SEK)
(470 MSEK)
* Organic growth excluding discontinued business (Covid testing and GPDx China)
9
Very robust performance in APAC
2023 YTD
Americas
EMEA
APAC
Total
Organic growth*
-3%
+6%
+15%
+5%
Sales (MSEK)
869
943
795
2,607
Share of total
33%
36%
31%
sales
* Organic growth excluding discontinued business (Covid testing and GPDx China)
10
Vitrolife AB is a Sweden-based company engaged in assisted reproduction services. The Company's product portfolio comprises G-RINSE, which is a solution for rinsing of contact materials, EmbryoGlue, which is a human albumin recombinant, ASP, which is a solution for oocyte retrieval and rinsing, and Semen VTS, which is a viscosity treatment system, among others. It also provides a range of procedural solutions for sperm preparation, vitrification, embryo transfer and oocyte retrieval, such as temperature control, condition control, gamete-safe labware and embryo support. The Company is active in Australia, China, France, Italy, Japan, the United States and the United Kingdom, among others, and conducts its business through a number of subsidiaries, such as Vitrolife Ltd., Vitrolife Pty Ltd., and A.T.S. Srl.