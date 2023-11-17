Vitrolife AB is a Sweden-based company engaged in assisted reproduction services. The Company's product portfolio comprises G-RINSE, which is a solution for rinsing of contact materials, EmbryoGlue, which is a human albumin recombinant, ASP, which is a solution for oocyte retrieval and rinsing, and Semen VTS, which is a viscosity treatment system, among others. It also provides a range of procedural solutions for sperm preparation, vitrification, embryo transfer and oocyte retrieval, such as temperature control, condition control, gamete-safe labware and embryo support. The Company is active in Australia, China, France, Italy, Japan, the United States and the United Kingdom, among others, and conducts its business through a number of subsidiaries, such as Vitrolife Ltd., Vitrolife Pty Ltd., and A.T.S. Srl.