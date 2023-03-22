Vitrolife : Appendix 1 to item 19 Proposal for LTIP 2023

Each warrant entitles to subscription for one (1) share in Vitrolife AB (publ) during the period from 4 May 2023, or the later date on which the warrants are registered, up to and including 16 June 2026. Subscription for new shares by way of exercising warrants shall be made at a price per share of SEK 0.204, corresponding to the shares' quota value. The subscription price and the number of shares that each warrant entitles to, may be subject to recalculation in the event of a share split, reverse share split, new issue of shares, etc., in accordance with customary terms of recalculation. The warrants may, in accordance with customary terms of recalculation, be exercised before the subscription period ends in case of, for example, liquidation or a merger where Vitrolife AB (publ) is absorbed by another company. If the warrants are exercised in full the share capital will increase by SEK 46,818.