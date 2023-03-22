Vitrolife : Appendix A1 to item 19 Proposal for LTIP 2023 03/22/2023 | 01:47pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields APPENDIX A1 Terms and Conditions for Warrants 2023/2026 1. Definitions In these terms and conditions, the following terms shall have the following meanings. "business day" "Bank" A day other than a Sunday or other public holiday in Sweden or as regards payment of debt is not equated with a public holiday; The account operator which the Company, from time to time, appoints to act as the Bank in accordance with these terms and conditions; "Company" "Euroclear" Vitrolife AB (publ) corporate registration number 556354-3452; Euroclear Sweden AB or other central securities depository pursuant to the Swedish Central Securities Depositories and Financial Instruments (Accounts) Act (SFS 1998:1479); "holder" "LTIP 2023" "market quotation" Any holder of warrants; The long-term incentive program resolved upon by the annual general meeting held on 27 April 2023; Trading on a regulated market or other organized marketplace; "subscription" Such subscription of new shares in the Company through the exercise of a warrant in accordance with Chapter 14 of the Swedish Companies Act (2005:551); "warrant" The right to subscribe for a share in the Company with payment in cash in accordance with these terms and conditions. 2. Warrants The number of warrants amounts to not more than 229,500. The Company shall issue warrant certificates payable to a certain person or order, representing a warrant or multiples thereof. At request of the holder of warrants, the Company carries out replacement and exchange of warrant certificates. The board of directors of the Company shall have the right to decide that the warrants shall be registered by Euroclear in a securities depository register in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Accounts Act (1998:1479). In the event such a decision is not taken, paragraphs four to seven below shall not apply. In the event such a decision is taken, paragraph four to six below shall apply instead of what is stated in the second paragraph above. The holder of warrants shall, following that decision in accordance with the previous paragraph has been taken, on the Company's notification be obliged immediately to the Company or Euroclear submit all warrant certificates representing the warrants and notify the Company of the necessary information regarding the securities account in which the warrants of the holder shall be registered in accordance with the below. The warrants shall be registered by Euroclear in a securities depository register in accordance with the Swedish Central Securities Depositories and Financial Instruments (Accounts) Act (SFS 1998:1479) and, as a consequence, no physical securities shall be issued. The warrants are registered on behalf of the holder at an account in the Company's securities depository register. Registration of the warrants as a consequence of measures according to section 5, 6, 7 and 11 below shall be made by the Bank. Other registration measures with respect to the account shall be made by the Bank or other account operator. In the event that the board of directors has taken such a decision stated in the third paragraph above, the board shall thereafter be free to, with the restrictions that may follow by law or any other regulation, decide that the warrants should no longer be registered with Euroclear in a securities depository register in accordance with the Swedish Central Securities Depositories and Financial Instruments (Accounts) Act (SFS 1998:1479). In the event such latter decision is taken, the second paragraph above shall apply instead of what is stated in the fourth to sixth paragraphs above. 3. The Right to Subscribe for New Shares The holder shall for each warrant have the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company. The exercise price shall be at a price of SEK 0.204 per share, corresponding to the quota value of the shares. Recalculation of the exercise price as well as the number of new shares, which each warrant entitles to subscription for, can be made in the cases set forth in section 7 below. However, if such recalculation results in that the exercise price will be below the par value of the share of the Company, the exercise price shall continue to correspond to the par value. Subscription can only be made for the entire number of shares, to which the aggregate number of warrants, that each holder wishes to exercise at the same time, entitles. At such subscription, any excess part of the warrant should be disregarded, which thus cannot be utilized. Such excess amount of the warrant matures thereby without compensation. 4. Application for Subscription and Payment Application for subscription of shares can occur during the period from 4 May 2023, or the later date on which the warrants are registered, up to and including 16 June 2026 or from and including and up to and including such earlier day as set forth in section 7 below. If application for subscription under the in the previous sentence specified time is not made, any rights under the warrants are invalid. Upon such application, a written and completed application form, in accordance with a pre- established form, shall be filed with the Company or other party designated by the Company. Where appropriate, the holder shall simultaneously submit to the Company the warrant certificates representing the number of warrants that the application for subscription concerns. The application for subscription is binding and cannot be revoked by the subscriber. At the application of subscription, payment in cash shall immediately be made for the number of shares to which the application for subscription refers. Payment shall be made to the account designated by the Company. 5. Registrations in the Share Register etc. During the time the Company is not registered by Euroclear Following the allocation, the subscription is effected by the Company's registration of the new shares in the Company's share register as interim shares. When the Swedish Companies Registration Office has registered the new shares, the Company's registration of the new shares in the Company's share register becomes final. As set out in section 7 below, such final registration may under certain circumstances be delayed. During the time the Company is registered by Euroclear Following the allocation, the subscription is effected by registration of the new shares in the VP-account as interim shares. When the Swedish Companies Registration Office has registered the new shares, the registration of the new shares at the VP-account becomes final. As set out in section 7 below, such final registration may under certain circumstances be delayed. 6. Dividend on New Shares During the time the Company is not registered by Euroclear Shares issued as a consequence of subscription shall be entitled to such dividend which is resolved after the execution of the subscription. During the time the Company is registered by Euroclear Shares issued as a consequence of subscription shall be entitled to dividend for the first time on the record day for dividend occurring immediately after the execution of the subscription. 7. Re-Calculation of the exercise price etc. In the event the Company carries out a bonus issue - where application for subscription is made at such time that the subscription cannot be effected on or before the tenth calendar day prior to the shareholders' meeting regarding the bonus issue - such subscription shall be effected only after a resolution with respect to the bonus issue has been passed by the shareholders' meeting. Shares allotted as a consequence of a subscription effected after the resolution to carry out the issue are temporarily registered at the VP-account and do not entitle the holders to participate in the bonus issue. The final registration at the VP-account will occur first after the record day for the bonus issue.

If the Company is not registered by Euroclear at the time of the general meeting's resolution on the issue, shares issued as a consequence of a subscription that is carried out at the time of the general meeting shall be entitled to participate in the issue.

In connection with subscriptions effected after the resolution regarding the bonus issue, the exercise price as well as the number of shares to which each warrant entitles the holders to subscribe for shall be recalculated. The recalculations shall be carried out by the Company in accordance with the following formulas: recalculated the previous exercise price x the number of shares prior to the bonus issue exercise price = the number of shares following the bonus issue the recalculated the previous number of shares that each warrant number of shares entitles to subscription of x the number of shares prior that each warrant = to the bonus issue entitles to the number of shares following the bonus issue subscription for The exercise price as well as the number of shares, recalculated in accordance with the above, shall be determined by the Company as soon as possible following the resolution of the shareholders' meeting regarding the bonus issue but shall not be applied prior to the record day for the issue. In the event the Company carries out a reverse share split or a share split , subsection (a) above shall apply, whereby the record day shall be the day when the reverse share split or share split, respectively, is registered with Euroclear, upon the request of the Company. In the event the Company carries out a new issue of shares with payment in cash or by way of set off, with preferential rights for the shareholders, the following shall apply with respect to the right to participate in the share issue as regards shares allocated as a consequence of exercise of warrants: Should the board of directors resolve to issue shares subject to the approval of the shareholders' meeting, or in accordance with an authorization of the shareholders' meeting, the resolution to issue shares shall set forth the last date upon which the subscription shall be effected in order for the shares, allocated as a consequence of exercise of warrants, to entitle the holders to participate in the issue of new shares. Such date may not be earlier than the tenth calendar day following the resolution. Should the shareholders' meeting resolve to issue new shares, applications for subscription that is made at such time that it cannot be effected on or before the tenth calendar day prior to the shareholders' meeting regarding the issue of new shares shall be effected only after the Company has made the recalculation in accordance with this subsection (c) third last paragraph. Shares allotted in accordance with such subscription are temporarily registered at the VP-account and do not entitle the holders to participate in the issue. If the Company is not registered by Euroclear at the time of the general meeting's resolution on the issue, shares issued as a consequence of a subscription that is carried out at the time of the general meeting shall be entitled to participate in the issue. A recalculated exercise price, as well as a recalculated number of shares to which each warrant entitles to, is applied to subscriptions which are effected at such times that a right to participate in new issues of shares does not arise. The recalculations shall be carried out by the Company in accordance with the following formulas: the previous exercise price x the share's average transaction price during the subscription period set recalculated forth in the resolution regarding the issue (the average = price of the share) exercise price the average price of the shares increased by the theoretical value of the subscription right calculated on the basis thereof the previous number of shares which each warrant the recalculated entitles to subscription for x (the average price of the shares increased by the theoretical value of the number of shares = subscription right calculated on the basis thereof) that each warrant entitles to the average price of the share subscription for The average price of the share shall be deemed to be equivalent to the average of the highest and lowest transaction price for the share according to the market quotation for each trading day during the subscription period. In the event that no transaction price is quoted, the bid price that is quoted as the closing price shall instead form the basis of the calculation. Days for which there are neither a Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Vitrolife AB published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 17:46:06 UTC.

© Publicnow 2023 All news about VITROLIFE AB (PUBL) 01:47p Vitrolife : Notice Annual General Meeting Vitrolife AB 2023 PU 01:47p Vitrolife : Item 14 Proposal on amendment of AoA 2023 PU 01:47p Vitrolife : Item 15 Proposal for election committee 2023_2024 PU 01:47p Vitrolife : Item 16 Proposal authorization for Board to issue shares 2023 PU 01:47p Vitrolife : Item 9b Proposal for dividend 2023 PU 01:47p Vitrolife : Report by the Board to the Remuneration Committee's evaluation of remuneration.. PU 01:47p Vitrolife : Proposal board members Vitrolife AB 2023 PU 01:47p Vitrolife : Reasoned statement of the Election Committee 2023 PU 01:47p Vitrolife : Appendix A1 to item 19 Proposal for LTIP 2023 PU 01:47p Vitrolife : Appendix 1 to item 19 Proposal for LTIP 2023 PU