Vitrolife : Conference call interim report

Invitation to attend Vitrolife's conference call regarding presentation of the interim report January - September 2020. The presentation will be held in English.

Time: Friday 6 November, 2020 at 10.00 a.m. CET.



Registration can preferably be done 10-15 minutes before the conference start time on:

Sweden dial in number: +46 (0)8 566 184 67

International dial in number: +44 (0) 2071 928338

Conference name: Vitrolife, conference ID: 9184008

Vitrolife participants:

Thomas Axelsson, CEO

Mikael Engblom, CFO

The press release for Vitrolife's interim report will be released at 8.00 CET on the same day.

Before the conference call, presentation material will be available at the company web page, https://www.vitrolife.com/investors/Presentations/

A recorded version of the telephone conference will be available for seven days on number +44 (0) 333 300 9785 (International), access code 9184008.

Gothenburg, 15 October 2020

VITROLIFE AB (publ)