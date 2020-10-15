Vitrolife : Conference call interim report

Invitation to attend Vitrolife's conference call regarding presentation of the interim report January - September 2020. The presentation will be held in English.
Time: Friday 6 November, 2020 at 10.00 a.m. CET.
Registration can preferably be done 10-15 minutes before the conference start time on:
Sweden dial in number: +46 (0)8 566 184 67
International dial in number: +44 (0) 2071 928338
Conference name: Vitrolife, conference ID: 9184008
Vitrolife participants:
Thomas Axelsson, CEO
Mikael Engblom, CFO
The press release for Vitrolife's interim report will be released at 8.00 CET on the same day.
Before the conference call, presentation material will be available at the company web page, https://www.vitrolife.com/investors/Presentations/
A recorded version of the telephone conference will be available for seven days on number +44 (0) 333 300 9785 (International), access code 9184008.
Gothenburg, 15 October 2020
VITROLIFE AB (publ)
