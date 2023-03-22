Advanced search
Vitrolife : Item 14 Proposal on amendment of AoA 2023

03/22/2023
Item 14: Proposal of the Board of Directors to the Annual General Meeting on 27 April 2023 of Vitrolife AB (publ) on amendment of the Articles of Association

In order to be able to utilise the alternatives that the Swedish Companies Act sets out to decide upon the use of postal voting and on the presence of third parties at General Meetings, the Board of Directors proposes to add two new sub-paragraphs to § 8 of the Articles of Association in accordance with the details given below.

Current wording

Proposed amended wording

8.

8.

Notice of a General Meeting of shareholders shall be

Notice of a General Meeting of shareholders shall

given to shareholders through an announcement in the

be given to shareholders through an

Swedish Official Gazette (Post- och Inrikes Tidningar)

announcement in the Swedish Official Gazette

and on the company's website. That notice has been

(Post- och Inrikes Tidningar) and on the

given shall be announced in Dagens Industri (a Swedish

company's website. That notice has been given

national daily newspaper).

shall be announced in Dagens Industri (a

Notice of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders

Swedish national daily newspaper).

and notice of an Extraordinary General Meeting where

Notice of the Annual General Meeting of

the question of changes in the Articles of Association

shareholders and notice of an Extraordinary

will be considered shall be given no more than six

General Meeting where the question of changes

weeks and no less than four weeks before the General

in the Articles of Association will be considered

Meeting. In other cases, notice of an Extraordinary

shall be given no more than six weeks and no less

General Meeting of shareholders shall be given no more

than four weeks before the General Meeting. In

than six weeks and no less than three weeks before the

other cases, notice of an Extraordinary General

General Meeting.

Meeting of shareholders shall be given no more

than six weeks and no less than three weeks

To be able to participate in a General Meeting,

before the General Meeting.

shareholders shall give the company notice of their

intention to attend not later than 12 o'clock noon on the

To be able to participate in a General Meeting,

day stated in the notice convening the General Meeting.

shareholders shall give the company notice of

This day may not be a Sunday, any other public holiday,

their intention to attend not later than 12 o'clock

Saturday, Midsummer Eve, Christmas Eve or New

noon on the day stated in the notice convening

Year's Eve and may not be earlier than the fifth working

the General Meeting. This day may not be a

day before the General Meeting.

Sunday, any other public holiday, Saturday,

Midsummer Eve, Christmas Eve or New Year's

Eve and may not be earlier than the fifth working

day before the General Meeting.

The Board of Directors may decide that the

shareholders shall be able to exercise their voting

rights by post before a General Meeting in

accordance with what is stated in Chapter 7,

Section 4a of the Swedish Companies Act.

The Board of Directors may decide that a person

who is not a shareholder in the company shall,

under the terms determined by the Board of

Directors, have the right to attend or otherwise

follow the proceedings at the General Meeting.

Majority requirement for resolution

A resolution to amend the Articles of Association requires approval by the shareholders with at least two thirds of both the votes cast and the shares represented at the General Meeting.

Gothenburg, Sweden March 2023

Vitrolife AB (publ)

The Board of Directors

1 (1)

Disclaimer

Vitrolife AB published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 17:46:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
