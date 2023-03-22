Vitrolife : Item 17 Proposal authorization for Board to acquire own shares 2023

The Board's proposal to the Annual General Meeting of Vitrolife AB (publ) on April 27, 2023, concerning authorization of the Board to make a decision to acquire the Company's own shares (agenda item 17)

Purpose

In order to be able to purchase shares so as to adapt the Company's capital structure to the Company's capital requirements from time to time and to secure the Company's obligations of incentive programs resolved by the Annual General Meeting, the Board proposes that the Annual General Meeting of April 27, 2023, authorizes the Board, for a period up until the next Annual General Meeting, to make a decision to acquire the Company's own shares in accordance with what is stated below.

Authorization to make a decision to acquire the Company's own shares

The Board is authorized, for a period up until the next Annual General Meeting, to make a decision to acquire shares in the Company as follows:

The Company may only acquire shares so that after each acquisition the Company holds no more than 10 percent of all the shares in the Company. The Company may only acquire shares traded on Nasdaq Stockholm (the "Stock Exchange"). Shares may only be acquired through the Stock Exchange at a price per share that is within the price interval current at the time. The shares shall be paid for in cash. Shares may be acquired on one or more occasions.

The resolution is only valid if at least two thirds of both the votes cast and the votes represented at the Annual General Meeting have been given in favour of the proposal.

March 2023

Gothenburg

Vitrolife AB (publ)

The Board of Directors