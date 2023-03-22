Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Vitrolife AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VITR   SE0011205202

VITROLIFE AB (PUBL)

(VITR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  12:29:42 2023-03-22 pm EDT
209.40 SEK   -0.85%
01:47pVitrolife : Notice Annual General Meeting Vitrolife AB 2023
PU
01:47pVitrolife : Item 14 Proposal on amendment of AoA 2023
PU
01:47pVitrolife : Item 15 Proposal for election committee 2023_2024
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vitrolife : Item 17 Proposal authorization for Board to acquire own shares 2023

03/22/2023 | 01:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Board's proposal to the Annual General Meeting of Vitrolife AB (publ) on April 27, 2023, concerning authorization of the Board to make a decision to acquire the Company's own shares (agenda item 17)

Purpose

In order to be able to purchase shares so as to adapt the Company's capital structure to the Company's capital requirements from time to time and to secure the Company's obligations of incentive programs resolved by the Annual General Meeting, the Board proposes that the Annual General Meeting of April 27, 2023, authorizes the Board, for a period up until the next Annual General Meeting, to make a decision to acquire the Company's own shares in accordance with what is stated below.

Authorization to make a decision to acquire the Company's own shares

The Board is authorized, for a period up until the next Annual General Meeting, to make a decision to acquire shares in the Company as follows:

  1. The Company may only acquire shares so that after each acquisition the Company holds no more than 10 percent of all the shares in the Company.
  2. The Company may only acquire shares traded on Nasdaq Stockholm (the "Stock Exchange").
  3. Shares may only be acquired through the Stock Exchange at a price per share that is within the price interval current at the time.
  4. The shares shall be paid for in cash.
  5. Shares may be acquired on one or more occasions.

The resolution is only valid if at least two thirds of both the votes cast and the votes represented at the Annual General Meeting have been given in favour of the proposal.

March 2023

Gothenburg

Vitrolife AB (publ)

The Board of Directors

This is a translation of the Swedish version. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

1 (2)

Statement of the Board of Directors pursuant to Chapter 19 Section 22 of the Swedish Companies Act regarding the proposed authorization for acquisition of the Company's own shares

On the basis of what is stated in the Board's reasoned statement regarding the proposed dividend, agenda item 9 b), the Board finds - provided that the Annual General Meeting does not adopt a resolution on dividend over and above what has been proposed by the Board in the above-mentioned appendix - that the proposed acquisition of the Company's own shares is justifiable taking into account the parameters stated in chapter 17 section 3, paragraphs two and three of the Swedish Companies Act (that is the demands that the nature, scope and risks of the business place on the Company's and the Group's equity, and also the Company's and the Group's consolidation needs, liquidity and general financial position).

In addition to this, the Board recognizes that - before the proposed authorization is utilized by the Board - it is obliged, pursuant to chapter 19 section 29 of the Swedish Companies Act, to draw up a new reasoned statement regarding whether the acquisition of the Company's own shares at the time is justifiable taking into account the parameters stated in chapter 17 section 3, paragraphs two and three of the Swedish Companies Act given the prevailing conditions.

March 2023

Gothenburg

Vitrolife AB (publ)

The Board of Directors

This is a translation of the Swedish version. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

2 (2)

Disclaimer

Vitrolife AB published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 17:46:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about VITROLIFE AB (PUBL)
01:47pVitrolife : Notice Annual General Meeting Vitrolife AB 2023
PU
01:47pVitrolife : Item 14 Proposal on amendment of AoA 2023
PU
01:47pVitrolife : Item 15 Proposal for election committee 2023_2024
PU
01:47pVitrolife : Item 16 Proposal authorization for Board to issue shares 2023
PU
01:47pVitrolife : Item 9b Proposal for dividend 2023
PU
01:47pVitrolife : Report by the Board to the Remuneration Committee's evaluation of remuneration..
PU
01:47pVitrolife : Proposal board members Vitrolife AB 2023
PU
01:47pVitrolife : Reasoned statement of the Election Committee 2023
PU
01:47pVitrolife : Appendix A1 to item 19 Proposal for LTIP 2023
PU
01:47pVitrolife : Appendix 1 to item 19 Proposal for LTIP 2023
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 208 M 310 M 310 M
Net income 2022 448 M 43,4 M 43,4 M
Net Debt 2022 1 414 M 137 M 137 M
P/E ratio 2022 63,8x
Yield 2022 0,53%
Capitalization 28 595 M 2 766 M 2 766 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,35x
EV / Sales 2023 8,14x
Nbr of Employees 1 073
Free-Float 52,1%
Chart VITROLIFE AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Vitrolife AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VITROLIFE AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 211,20 SEK
Average target price 318,33 SEK
Spread / Average Target 50,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans Thomas Axelsson Chief Executive Officer
Patrik Tolf Chief Financial Officer
Sigurdur Jón Sigurðsson Chairman
Claus Bisgaard Vice President-Technology
Carlos Antonio Simon Valles Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VITROLIFE AB (PUBL)13.43%2 766
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-10.44%170 892
MEDTRONIC PLC4.52%108 070
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-5.53%68 207
DEXCOM, INC.5.07%45 976
HOYA CORPORATION10.94%37 849
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer