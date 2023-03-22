Advanced search
Vitrolife : Power of Attorney Vitrolife AB AGM 2023

03/22/2023
STÄMMOFULLMAKT

POWER OF ATTORNEY

Härmed befullmäktigas nedanstående ombud, eller den han/hon sätter i sitt ställe, att vid årsstämma i Vitrolife AB (publ), org.nr 556354-3452 ("Bolaget"), torsdagen den 27 april 2023, rösta för samtliga undertecknads aktier i Bolaget.

The following Proxy, with full power of substitution, is hereby authorized to vote for all my shares in Vitrolife AB (publ), reg. No. 556354-3452 ("the Company") at the Annual General Meeting in the Company on Thursday 27 April 2023.

Ombud / Proxy

Ombudets namn (textat)

Ombudets personnummer

/ Name of Proxy (in block letters)

/ Pers ID No. /Corp ID No.

Utdelningsadress / Distribution address

Postnummer och postort / Postal code and postal address

Telefon / Phone number

E-post /E-mail

Aktieägare / Shareholder

Aktieägarens namn (textat)

Personnummer / Org.nr

/ Name of Shareholder (in block letters)

/ Pers ID No. /Corp ID No.

Telefon / Phone number

E-post /E-mail

Ort och datum / Place and date

Namnteckning / Signature

Namnförtydligande / Name in block letters

Om aktieägaren är ett bolag eller annan juridisk person ska en kopia av aktuellt registreringsbevis eller motsvarande (högst ett år gammalt) bifogas som styrker undertecknarens behörighet att företräda bolaget/juridisk person.

Fullmakten (med eventuella behörighetshandlingar) ska i god tid innan stämman skickas till Bolaget på följande adress: Vitrolife AB (publ), c/o Euroclear Sweden AB, Box 191, 101 23 Stockholm

If the Shareholder is a company or other legal entity, a copy of a valid Certificate of Registration (not older than one year) shall be enclosed showing the signatory's authorization to represent the legal entity. The Power of Attorney (including Certificate of Registration, if applicable) shall well in advance of the Annual General Meeting be sent to the Company using the following address: Vitrolife AB (publ), c/o Euroclear Sweden AB, Box 191, 101 23 Stockholm.

Vitrolife AB published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
