    VITR   SE0011205202

VITROLIFE AB (PUBL)

(VITR)
2023-03-22
209.40 SEK   -0.85%
Vitrolife : Notice Annual General Meeting Vitrolife AB 2023
PU
Vitrolife : Item 14 Proposal on amendment of AoA 2023
PU
Vitrolife : Item 15 Proposal for election committee 2023_2024
PU
Vitrolife : Proposal board members Vitrolife AB 2023

03/22/2023
PROPOSED BOARD MEMBERS IN VITROLIFE AB (PUBL)

Henrik Blomquist Chairman of the Board

Born 1971. University studies in Business Administration. Board member since 2019. Member of Remuneration Committee.

Independent in relation to the company and company management but not independent in relation to the company's major shareholders.

Other assignments: CEO of Bure Equity AB and CEO ACQ Bure AB. Chairman of the board of Mercuri International Group AB, Bure Growth AB and Atle Investment Management AB.

Previous assignments: Experience of investment operations and corporate development. Investment manager at Skanditek Industriförvaltning, analyst at ACR Venture Management.

Shareholding in Vitrolife AB*: 0 shares.

Jón Sigurdsson

Born 1956. B.Sc. Industrial Engineering and MBA. Board member since 2015. Member of Remuneration Committee.

Independent in relation to the company and company management but not independent in relation to the company's major shareholders.

Previous assignments: CEO of Össur. Board chairman for Icelandic American Chamber of Commerce. Commercial Counselor for Icelandic Trade Council in New York, CFO for Álafoss, head of Eimskip's international division and engineer at Bang and Olufsen Denmark.

Shareholding in Vitrolife AB*: 30,400 shares.

Lars Holmqvist

Born 1959. MSc in Business Administration. Board member since 2018. Member of Audit Committee.

Independent in relation to the company, company management and major shareholders.

Other assignments: Chairman of the board in Biovica International AB. Board member in the Lundbeck Foundation, H Lundbeck A/S, ALK-Abelló A/S and Life Healthcare Holdings Limited.

Previous assignments: Senior Advisor in healthcare for Bain Capital. Senior management positions in pharma and medtech companies including Agilent, Dako, Applied Biosystems Inc., Medtronic Europe Sarl, Boston Scientific Europe and Pharmacia.

Shareholding in Vitrolife AB*: 0 shares.

Pia Marions

Born 1963. M.Sc. in Business and Economics. Board member since 2013. Chairman of Audit Committee.

Independent in relation to the company, company management and major shareholders.

Other assignments: CFO for Skandia. Board member of Duni, Skandiabanken and Skandia Fastighet.

Previous assignments: CFO for Folksam, CFO for Carnegie Group, senior positions at RBS (Royal Bank of Scotland), Skandia Liv, Länsförsäkringar Liv and Finansinspektionen and worked as an authorised public accountant.

Shareholding in Vitrolife AB*: 5,000 shares.

Karen Lykke Sørensen

Born 1962. Master of Science, Danish Technical University and MBA, INSEAD. Board member since 2020. Chairman of Remuneration Committee.

Independent in relation to the company, company management and major shareholders.

Other assignments: CEO for Philips Capital. Board member of Orion and Biotage.

Previous assignments: Senior management positions at Philips, Sanofi and Biogen. Board member of MEDA, Orifarm, Danish Technical University/SCION, EKF: Danish Export Credit Fund (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Shareholding in Vitrolife AB*: 0 shares

Vesa Koskinen

Born 1979. M.Sc. (Econ.) degree with a major in Finance. Board member since 2021. Member of Audit Committee.

Independent in relation to the company, company management and major shareholders.

Other assignments: Partner and Head of EQT Public Value Advisory Team and member of the global healthcare sector team at EQT. Board member of kfzteile24, Desotec och BHG Group.

Previous assignments: Board member of Touhula, Igenomix, ELEVATE, Musti Group, Karo Pharma, Terveystalo, Vertu, Roeser Group, Swiss Smile, VTI Technologies and Lundhags.

Shareholding in Vitrolife AB*: 0 shares

* Shareholding including holdings of spouse, children and closely related companies

Disclaimer

Vitrolife AB published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 17:46:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 3 208 M 310 M 310 M
Net income 2022 448 M 43,4 M 43,4 M
Net Debt 2022 1 414 M 137 M 137 M
P/E ratio 2022 63,8x
Yield 2022 0,53%
Capitalization 28 595 M 2 766 M 2 766 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,35x
EV / Sales 2023 8,14x
Nbr of Employees 1 073
Free-Float 52,1%
Managers and Directors
Hans Thomas Axelsson Chief Executive Officer
Patrik Tolf Chief Financial Officer
Sigurdur Jón Sigurðsson Chairman
Claus Bisgaard Vice President-Technology
Carlos Antonio Simon Valles Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VITROLIFE AB (PUBL)13.43%2 766
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-10.44%170 892
MEDTRONIC PLC4.52%108 070
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-5.53%68 207
DEXCOM, INC.5.07%45 976
HOYA CORPORATION10.94%37 849
