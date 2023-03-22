Vitrolife : Proposal board members Vitrolife AB 2023

Henrik Blomquist Chairman of the Board

Born 1971. University studies in Business Administration. Board member since 2019. Member of Remuneration Committee.

Independent in relation to the company and company management but not independent in relation to the company's major shareholders.

Other assignments: CEO of Bure Equity AB and CEO ACQ Bure AB. Chairman of the board of Mercuri International Group AB, Bure Growth AB and Atle Investment Management AB.

Previous assignments: Experience of investment operations and corporate development. Investment manager at Skanditek Industriförvaltning, analyst at ACR Venture Management.

Shareholding in Vitrolife AB*: 0 shares.