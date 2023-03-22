Vitrolife : Proposal board members Vitrolife AB 2023
PROPOSED BOARD MEMBERS IN VITROLIFE AB (PUBL)
Henrik Blomquist Chairman of the Board
Born 1971. University studies in Business Administration. Board member since 2019. Member of Remuneration Committee.
Independent in relation to the company and company management but not independent in relation to the company's major shareholders.
Other assignments: CEO of Bure Equity AB and CEO ACQ Bure AB. Chairman of the board of Mercuri International Group AB, Bure Growth AB and Atle Investment Management AB.
Previous assignments: Experience of investment operations and corporate development. Investment manager at Skanditek Industriförvaltning, analyst at ACR Venture Management.
Shareholding in Vitrolife AB*:0 shares.
Jón Sigurdsson
Born 1956. B.Sc. Industrial Engineering and MBA. Board member since 2015. Member of Remuneration Committee.
Independent in relation to the company and company management but not independent in relation to the company's major shareholders.
Previous assignments: CEO of Össur. Board chairman for Icelandic American Chamber of Commerce. Commercial Counselor for Icelandic Trade Council in New York, CFO for Álafoss, head of Eimskip's international division and engineer at Bang and Olufsen Denmark.
Shareholding in Vitrolife AB*: 30,400 shares.
Lars Holmqvist
Born 1959. MSc in Business Administration. Board member since 2018. Member of Audit Committee.
Independent in relation to the company, company management and major shareholders.
Other assignments: Chairman of the board in Biovica International AB. Board member in the Lundbeck Foundation, H Lundbeck A/S, ALK-Abelló A/S and Life Healthcare Holdings Limited.
Previous assignments: Senior Advisor in healthcare for Bain Capital. Senior management positions in pharma and medtech companies including Agilent, Dako, Applied Biosystems Inc., Medtronic Europe Sarl, Boston Scientific Europe and Pharmacia.
Shareholding in Vitrolife AB*: 0 shares.
Pia Marions
Born 1963. M.Sc. in Business and Economics. Board member since 2013. Chairman of Audit Committee.
Independent in relation to the company, company management and major shareholders.
Other assignments: CFO for Skandia. Board member of Duni, Skandiabanken and Skandia Fastighet.
Previous assignments: CFO for Folksam, CFO for Carnegie Group, senior positions at RBS (Royal Bank of Scotland), Skandia Liv, Länsförsäkringar Liv and Finansinspektionen and worked as an authorised public accountant.
Shareholding in Vitrolife AB*: 5,000 shares.
Karen Lykke Sørensen
Born 1962. Master of Science, Danish Technical University and MBA, INSEAD. Board member since 2020. Chairman of Remuneration Committee.
Independent in relation to the company, company management and major shareholders.
Other assignments: CEO for Philips Capital. Board member of Orion and Biotage.
Previous assignments: Senior management positions at Philips, Sanofi and Biogen. Board member of MEDA, Orifarm, Danish Technical University/SCION, EKF: Danish Export Credit Fund (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Shareholding in Vitrolife AB*: 0 shares
Vesa Koskinen
Born 1979. M.Sc. (Econ.) degree with a major in Finance. Board member since 2021. Member of Audit Committee.
Independent in relation to the company, company management and major shareholders.
Other assignments: Partner and Head of EQT Public Value Advisory Team and member of the global healthcare sector team at EQT. Board member of kfzteile24, Desotec och BHG Group.
Previous assignments: Board member of Touhula, Igenomix, ELEVATE, Musti Group, Karo Pharma, Terveystalo, Vertu, Roeser Group, Swiss Smile, VTI Technologies and Lundhags.
Shareholding in Vitrolife AB*: 0 shares
* Shareholding including holdings of spouse, children and closely related companies