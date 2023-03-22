Advanced search
    VITR   SE0011205202

VITROLIFE AB (PUBL)

(VITR)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  12:29:42 2023-03-22 pm EDT
209.40 SEK   -0.85%
01:47pVitrolife : Notice Annual General Meeting Vitrolife AB 2023
PU
01:47pVitrolife : Item 14 Proposal on amendment of AoA 2023
PU
01:47pVitrolife : Item 15 Proposal for election committee 2023_2024
PU
Vitrolife : Reasoned statement of the Election Committee 2023

03/22/2023 | 01:47pm EDT
Proposals of the Election Committee for resolutions to be adopted at the Annual General Meeting on April 27, 2023 of Vitrolife AB (publ), corporate identity number 556354-3452 ("the Company"), and Reasoned statement.

The Election Committee has held two meetings where the minutes have been recorded. Furthermore, there has been some informal contacts. The Chairman of the Board, Jón Sigurdsson, has amongst other things given an account of the Board's work during the year, the process applied by the Board in the annual evaluation of the Board, and the result of the evaluation.

Regarding the company's management, the Election Committee notes that on 12 September

2022 the Company has announced that Thomas Axelsson will leave his position as CEO. On 1 February 2023 the Company announced that date of Thomas Axelsson´s departure will be 31 March 2023. At that time, Jón Sigurdsson, current Chairman of the Board, will assume the position as interim CEO until Bronwyn Brophy starts her appointment as new CEO, which is

estimated to be no later than 1 August 2023. Consequently, the Board of Directors has appointed the current board member Henrik Blomquist as Chairman of the Board until the annual general meeting 27 April 2023. As follows from the below, the Election Committee

proposes that Henrik Blomquist is elected as Chairman of the Board. The intention of the Board of Directors it to appoint Jón Sigurdsson as Chairman of the Board when Bronwyn Brophy joins as CEO.

The Election Committee has discussed the demands that will be made of the Board in the light of the Company's operations, phase of development and general circumstances, and also the Company's corporate governance and controls, with a view to assessing the size and appropriate composition of the Board. In addition, the Election Committee has discussed the demands regarding competence, experience and background that will be made of the members of the Board and has also analyzed the requirements of the Swedish Corporate Governance Code ("the Code") regarding diversity, breadth, gender distribution, age and independence. In this connection, the Election Committee has applied rule 4.1 of the Code as its policy with regard to diversity.

The Election Committee has tried to achieve an even gender distribution on the Board. The Election Committee's proposal means that the share of women on the Board, corresponding to 33 percent, is unchanged compared the annual general meeting last year.

In the assessment of the Election Committee, the current Board functions well and possesses the relevant competence and experience necessary, taking into consideration the Company's operations, phase of development and general circumstances. The board has in Q4 been evaluated by an external provider, Boardclick. All the members of the Board have declared that they are available for re-election to the Company Board.

In the light of the above, the Election Committee proposes that the Board shall consist of six members.

The Election Committee notes that the remuneration to the Board members was adjusted in 2022 and therefore it was concluded that no adjustment will be proposed for 2023.

Remuneration to the Board members is proposed to be in total SEK 3,600,000 of which SEK 1,200,000 to the Chairman of the Board, SEK 400,000 to each of the other members of

This is a translation of the Swedish version. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

1 (2)

the Board, SEK 100,000 to the Chairman of the Audit Committee, SEK 100,000 to the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and SEK 50,000 to each of the other members of these committees.

The Election Committee proposes re-election of the following members of the Board: Henrik Blomquist, Lars Holmqvist, Vesa Koskinen, Karen Lykke Sørensen, Pia Marions and Jón Sigurdsson. Henrik Blomquist is proposed as Chairman of the Board.

In the assessment of the Election Committee, no other members of the Board than Henrik Blomquist and Jón Sigurdsson are independent in relation to the company and company management but not independent in relation to the company's major shareholders. Henrik Blomquist is CEO at Bure Equity AB, which owns approximately 16 percent of the shares in the Company. Jón Sigurdsson works as a consultant for Össur, whose principal owner William Demant Invest A/S owns approximately 29 percent of the shares in the Company.

The Election Committee proposes re-election of the auditor for a mandate period of one year with unchanged remuneration principles.

This is a translation of the Swedish version. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

2 (2)

Disclaimer

Vitrolife AB published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 17:46:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
