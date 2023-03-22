Vitrolife : Reasoned statement of the Election Committee 2023

Proposals of the Election Committee for resolutions to be adopted at the Annual General Meeting on April 27, 2023 of Vitrolife AB (publ), corporate identity number 556354-3452 ("the Company"), and Reasoned statement.

The Election Committee has held two meetings where the minutes have been recorded. Furthermore, there has been some informal contacts. The Chairman of the Board, Jón Sigurdsson, has amongst other things given an account of the Board's work during the year, the process applied by the Board in the annual evaluation of the Board, and the result of the evaluation.

Regarding the company's management, the Election Committee notes that on 12 September

2022 the Company has announced that Thomas Axelsson will leave his position as CEO. On 1 February 2023 the Company announced that date of Thomas Axelsson´s departure will be 31 March 2023. At that time, Jón Sigurdsson, current Chairman of the Board, will assume the position as interim CEO until Bronwyn Brophy starts her appointment as new CEO, which is

estimated to be no later than 1 August 2023. Consequently, the Board of Directors has appointed the current board member Henrik Blomquist as Chairman of the Board until the annual general meeting 27 April 2023. As follows from the below, the Election Committee

proposes that Henrik Blomquist is elected as Chairman of the Board. The intention of the Board of Directors it to appoint Jón Sigurdsson as Chairman of the Board when Bronwyn Brophy joins as CEO.

The Election Committee has discussed the demands that will be made of the Board in the light of the Company's operations, phase of development and general circumstances, and also the Company's corporate governance and controls, with a view to assessing the size and appropriate composition of the Board. In addition, the Election Committee has discussed the demands regarding competence, experience and background that will be made of the members of the Board and has also analyzed the requirements of the Swedish Corporate Governance Code ("the Code") regarding diversity, breadth, gender distribution, age and independence. In this connection, the Election Committee has applied rule 4.1 of the Code as its policy with regard to diversity.

The Election Committee has tried to achieve an even gender distribution on the Board. The Election Committee's proposal means that the share of women on the Board, corresponding to 33 percent, is unchanged compared the annual general meeting last year.

In the assessment of the Election Committee, the current Board functions well and possesses the relevant competence and experience necessary, taking into consideration the Company's operations, phase of development and general circumstances. The board has in Q4 been evaluated by an external provider, Boardclick. All the members of the Board have declared that they are available for re-election to the Company Board.

In the light of the above, the Election Committee proposes that the Board shall consist of six members.

The Election Committee notes that the remuneration to the Board members was adjusted in 2022 and therefore it was concluded that no adjustment will be proposed for 2023.

Remuneration to the Board members is proposed to be in total SEK 3,600,000 of which SEK 1,200,000 to the Chairman of the Board, SEK 400,000 to each of the other members of