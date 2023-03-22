Vitrolife : Report by the Board to the Remuneration Committee's evaluation of remuneration 2022

Report of the Board of Vitrolife AB (publ) on the Remuneration Committee's evaluation of executive management remuneration

The Company's Remuneration Committee consists of the following members of the Board: Henrik Blomquist, Karen Lykke Sørensen and Jón Sigurdsson. The members of the Remuneration Committee are independent in relation to the Company and executive management.

The Remuneration Committee met in May, September and December 2022 as well as in January and March 2023. At these meetings, the Remuneration Committee discussed the guidelines for remuneration of executive management as adopted at the 2022 Annual General Meeting and the Company's remuneration structures and levels.

Furthermore, the Remuneration Committee discussed how the share-based long- term incentive program has been received and with what results and whether a new share or share-related incentive program should be introduced. The Remuneration Committee also carried out an evaluation of the work of the CEO.

The variable remuneration for the CEO and other executive management has been based on the outcome of two quantitative parameters compared with established targets. The Board decided that target achievement for 2022 was fully met and that remuneration should amount to the maximum level. Beyond this, the Remuneration Committee has found that the guidelines for remuneration of executive management have been followed during the year and that the Company's remuneration structures and levels are in line with market rates and appropriate.

Gothenburg March 2023

Vitrolife AB (publ)

The Board of Directors