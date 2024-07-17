17th July 2024 - ViTrox Announces Exciting New Partnership with Hitronix Technology and Key Hire to Enhance Sales and Support Services in Brazil

Group photo of the ViTrox team alongside Hitronix Technology

Penang, Malaysia - JULY 2024 - ViTrox, which aims to be the world's most trusted technology company, is thrilled to announce its dynamic new partnership with Hitronix Technology as its Sales Channel Partner (SCP) in Brazil, effective May 1, 2024. Additionally, ViTrox is delighted to welcome Pither Muller Pinto Costa as the new ViTrox support engineer, set to elevate support services for customers in the Brazil region.

With an impressive 30 years of experience in the Electronic Manufacturing Industry in Brazil, the team from Hitronix Technology is renowned for its expertise in inspection and testing equipment sales. This exciting collaboration with ViTrox is set to revolutionise sales services for Brazilian customers, ensuring top-tier service and unmatched expertise.

Mr. Marcelo Anzai, CEO of Hitronix Technology, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership: "We have been following ViTrox's growth over the years. ViTrox's worldwide great reputation combined with Hitronix's total commitment to the market is a perfect match for a sustainable and successful partnership in Brazil."

In another exciting development, ViTrox is proud to introduce Pither Muller Pinto Costa as its new support engineer. Pither, who brings over 19 years of experience in the SMT sector, has an impressive track record. Pither is eager to join ViTrox, stating: "I am delighted with the technology of ViTrox equipment. With all my years of experience, ViTrox has surprised me with such inspection capacity. I am excited to work with this great team and present myself as ViTrox support in Brazil."

Hitronix Technology and Pither will represent ViTrox in providing top-notch comprehensive intelligent SMT PCB Assembly Solutions to Brazilian customers, including V310i Advanced 3D Solder Paste Inspection (SPI), V510i Advanced 3D Optical Inspection (AOI), V810i Advanced 3D X-Ray Inspection (AXI), V9i Advanced Robotic Vision Solutions (ARV) and Industry 4.0 Manufacturing Intelligence Solutions (V-ONE) across the entire Brazilian market.

Mr. Wee Kah Kim, CEO of Board Inspection and Embedded Solutions (BIE) at ViTrox, expressed his excitement about these new developments: "We are thrilled to partner with Hitronix Technology and welcome Pither Muller Pinto Costa to the ViTrox family. Their dedication and expertise align perfectly with our commitment to exceeding customer expectations. We are confident that these additions will significantly contribute to our ongoing success and enhance our service capabilities in the Brazil region."

These strategic and thrilling moves position ViTrox to deliver top-tier sales and support services to its Brazilian customers, further solidifying its presence and impact in the region.