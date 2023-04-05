Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Malaysia
  BURSA MALAYSIA
  ViTrox Corporation
  News
  Summary
    VITROX   MYQ0097OO004

VITROX CORPORATION

(VITROX)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2023-04-04
7.990 MYR    0.00%
04/05Vitrox Introduces Its Latest Innovations At Productronica China 2023 : Booth #5200!
PU
03/23Vitrox : Expands Its Reach in North America, Driving Innovation in the Region's Manufacturing Industry
PU
02/24ViTrox's Q4 Profit Rises
MT
Summary 
Summary

ViTrox Introduces Its Latest Innovations at Productronica China 2023: Booth #5200!

04/05/2023 | 09:44pm EDT
6th April 2023 - ViTrox Introduces Its Latest Innovations at Productronica China 2023: Booth #5200!

PENANG, MALAYSIA - MARCH 2023 ViTrox, which aims to be the world's most trusted technology company, is excited to announce our participation in the Productronica China 2023 that will be held from 13 to 15 April 2023, at Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC). Our booth is located in Hall N5, Booth #5200.

Productronica tradeshows have attracted local and international electronics manufacturing firms to exhibit products and demonstrate Smart Manufacturing Technology in recent years. ViTrox plans to showcase its latest Industry 4.0-ready innovations during Productronica China 2023, which include the V310i Advanced 3D Solder Paste Inspection (SPI), the V810i S3 Advanced 3D X-Ray Inspection (AXI), the award-winning V9i Advanced Robotic Vision, and last but not least, the Industry 4.0 Manufacturing Intelligence Solutions - V-ONE. Besides that, we will also showcase a new innovation for the first time - the all-new V510i Semicon AOI!

Our V310i 3D SPI is a top-notch solder paste inspection solution that is equipped with Ultra Smart Artificial Intelligent (A.I.) programming, allowing users to access stencil Gerber files and begin inspection immediately without the need for manual parameter setup and adjustment. It is intuitive to use and allows a beginner to get the expected results.

The next solution will be our V810i S3 3D AXI Solution, designed with the new machine geometry design and scanning method, and inspection speed has been improved by up to 30%! The V810i S3 AXI is also equipped with machine Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that will aid engineers in troubleshooting systems easily and performing preventive maintenance actions to minimise production downtime. Find out more information about V810i S3 AXI Solution here.

The award-winning V9i ARV Solution aims to automate manual inspection tasks, particularly for conformal coating inspections and final assembly inspections. Distinctively designed with a 6-axis COBOT that allows adjustable angle inspections with capabilities up to 90°, guaranteeing convenience and minimising human judgment errors. With its Advanced smart learning algorithm, V9i ARV's system greatly reduces programming time.

Our Industry 4.0 Manufacturing Intelligence Solutions - V-ONE, a Smart Manufacturing necessity that ensures connectivity within the production line, accurate visualisation of data analytics and adept reactivity in Machine-2-Machine (M2M) production. Designed with customisable, flexible drill-down charts and dashboards that optimise production efficiency with insightful real-time information and A.I. prediction

ViTrox's new innovation - Semicon AOI is well-equipped with a higher-resolution vision module and Coaxial lighting with powerful and new algorithms. With software advancement, Semicon AOI offers extensive capabilities to enable multiple inspection coverage. Besides, it extends test coverage for backend semiconductor applications, and guarantees automated, easy and quality programming with state-of-the-art A.I. technology!

Take advantage of this opportunity to meet with us at Productronica China, Booth #5200, located in Hall N5), and be amazed at our groundbreaking solutions. ViTrox's on-site experts will conduct the live product demonstration and share the latest innovations and exciting features with you. For more information, contact us via enquiry@vitrox.com. We hope to see you soon!

Attachments

Disclaimer

Vitrox Corporation Bhd published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 01:43:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
