CONTENTS
Page
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income…………………..
1
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position……..…………………..
2
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity...………………………
3-4
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows…..…………………………….
5-6
Notes to the Interim Financial Report………………………………………………….
7-14
QUARTERLY REPORT ON RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2024
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(The figures have not been audited)
INDIVIDUAL QUARTER
CUMULATIVE QUARTER
Corresponding
Corresponding
Current
preceding
Current quarter
preceding quarter
period-to-date
period-to-date
ended
ended
ended
ended
30-Jun-24
30-Jun-23
30-Jun-24
30-Jun-23
Note
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
Revenue
137,199
149,390
256,812
282,721
Other operating income
5,433
5,431
11,009
10,330
Operating expenses
(110,580)
(113,060)
(215,727)
(216,383)
Finance costs
(945)
(1,033)
(1,917)
(1,983)
Share of associate's (loss)/profit
(30)
(324)
(252)
727
Profit before tax
B12
31,077
40,404
49,925
75,412
Tax expense
B5
(3,211)
(2,903)
(5,044)
(5,054)
Profit for the financial period
27,866
37,501
44,881
70,358
Other comprehensive income
for the financial period:-
Item that may be reclassified
subsequently to profit or loss:-
- Currency translation differences
for the foreign operations
(148)
104
148
383
Comprehensive income
for the financial period
27,718
37,605
45,029
70,741
Profit/(loss) for the financial period
attributable to:-
- Owners of the Company
28,101
37,655
45,331
70,650
- Non-controlling interests
(235)
(154)
(450)
(292)
27,866
37,501
44,881
70,358
Comprehensive income for the financial
period attributable to:-
- Owners of the Company
27,953
37,759
45,479
71,033
- Non-controlling interests
(235)
(154)
(450)
(292)
27,718
37,605
45,029
70,741
Earnings per share attributable
to owners of the Company (sen)
B10
- Basic*
1.49
1.99
2.40
3.74
- Diluted*
1.48
1.97
2.39
3.70
- Basic and diluted EPS are calculated based on the weighted average of ordinary shares which has been adjusted for bonus issue retrospectively.
The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying explanatory notes and audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023.
1
QUARTERLY REPORT ON RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2024
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at
As at
30-Jun-24
31-Dec-23
RM'000
RM'000
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
214,897
210,288
Investment properties
46,600
46,600
Right-of-use assets
79,125
79,938
Development expenditure
5,575
5,575
Investment in associate
17,326
17,578
Investments in club memberships, at cost
91
91
Deferred tax assets
1,026
1,026
Prepayments
17,310
3,722
381,950
364,818
Current assets
Inventories
212,601
198,575
Receivables
202,714
191,126
Derivatives
0
809
Prepayments
34,179
22,098
Current tax assets
2,000
0
Cash and cash equivalents
351,776
388,993
803,270
801,601
TOTAL ASSETS
1,185,220
1,166,419
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Share capital
63,587
59,967
Reserves
921,797
898,939
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
985,384
958,906
Non-controlling interests
(1,922)
(1,472)
Total equity
983,462
957,434
Non-current liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
4,952
4,952
Loans and borrowings
43,562
48,937
Lease liabilities
133
228
Deferred income on government grants
532
539
Total non-current liabilities
49,179
54,656
Current liabilities
Derivatives
152
0
Payables
101,282
115,182
Dividend payable
20,810
11,817
Loans and borrowings
13,751
13,471
Lease liabilities
226
232
Contract liabilities
12,498
11,078
Current tax liabilities
3,860
2,549
Total current liabilities
152,579
154,329
Total liabilities
201,758
208,985
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
1,185,220
1,166,419
Net assets per ordinary share attributable to
owners of the Company (sen)
52.09
50.72
*
* Net assets value per share is calculated based on the ordinary shares which has been adjusted for bonus issue retrospectively.
The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the accompanying explanatory notes and audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023.
2
QUARTERLY REPORT ON RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2024
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(The figures have not been audited)
Non-distributable
Distributable
Equity
Share
Share
Currency
attributable
Non-
Share
Revaluation
Capital
option
grant
translation
Retained
to owners of
controlling
Total
capital
reserve
reserve*
reserve
reserve
reserve
profits
the Company
interests
equity
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
Year ended 30 June 2024
Balance at 1 January 2024
59,967
14,160
520
2,286
7,588
806
873,579
958,906
(1,472)
957,434
Share-based payments
Issue of shares pursuant to Employees' Share Option Scheme
Issue of shares pursuant to Share Grant Scheme Transfer of share option reserve to retained profits Dividend
Total transactions with owners
Currency translation differences for foreign operations (representing other comprehensive income for the financial period)
Profit/(loss) for the financial period Comprehensive income for the financial period
0
0
0
0
1,713
0
0
1,713
0
1,713
131
0
0
(35)
0
0
0
96
0
96
3,489
0
0
0
(3,489)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
(2,251)
0
0
2,251
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
(20,810)
(20,810)
0
(20,810)
3,620
0
0
(2,286)
(1,776)
0
(18,559)
(19,001)
0
(19,001)
0
0
0
0
0
148
0
148
0
148
0
0
0
0
0
0
45,331
45,331
(450)
44,881
0
0
0
0
0
148
45,331
45,479
(450)
45,029
Balance at 30 June 2024
63,587
14,160
520
0
5,812
954
900,351
985,384
(1,922)
983,462
* This represents the cumulative amount transferred from the retained profits of a subsidiary under the statutory requirements of the People's Republic of China.
3
QUARTERLY REPORT ON RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2024
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (cont'd)
(The figures have not been audited)
Non-distributable
Distributable
Equity
Share
Share
Currency
attributable
Non-
Share
Revaluation
Capital
option
grant
translation
Retained
to owners of
controlling
Total
capital
reserve
reserve*
reserve
reserve
reserve
profits
the Company
interests
equity
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
Year ended 30 June 2023
Balance at 1 January 2023
55,946
14,160
520
2,305
4,636
445
796,323
874,335
(757)
873,578
Share-based payments
Issue of shares pursuant to Employees' Share Option Scheme
Issue of shares pursuant to Share Grant Scheme Dividends
Total transactions with owners
0
0
0
148
3,338
0
0
3,486
0
3,486
699
0
0
(167)
0
0
0
532
0
532
3,167
0
0
0
(3,167)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
(39,229)
(39,229)
0
(39,229)
3,866
0
0
(19)
171
0
(39,229)
(35,211)
0
(35,211)
Currency translation differences for foreign operations (representing other comprehensive income for the financial period)
Profit/(loss) for the financial period Comprehensive income for the financial period
0
0
0
0
0
383
0
383
0
383
0
0
0
0
0
0
70,650
70,650
(292)
70,358
0
0
0
0
0
383
70,650
71,033
(292)
70,741
Balance at 30 June 2023
59,812
14,160
520
2,286
4,807
828
827,744
910,157
(1,049)
909,108
* This represents the cumulative amount transferred from the retained profits of a subsidiary under the statutory requirements of the People's Republic of China.
The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity should be read in conjunction with the accompanying explanatory notes and audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023.
4
QUARTERLY REPORT ON RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2024
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
(The figures have not been audited)
Corresponding
Current
preceding
period-to-date
period-to-date
ended
ended
30-Jun-24
30-Jun-23
RM'000
RM'000
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Profit before tax
49,925
75,412
Adjustments for:-
Amortisation of deferred income
(7)
(15)
Depreciation
6,342
4,840
Fair value gains on financial instruments
(671)
(506)
Impairment gains on financial assets
(1,263)
(1,871)
Interest expense
1,917
1,983
Interest income
(5,979)
(4,017)
Inventories written down
25,645
21,623
Property, plant and equipment written-off
4
4
Reversal of inventories written down
(23,716)
(20,259)
Share of associate's loss/(profit)
252
(727)
Share-based payments
1,713
3,486
Unrealised loss/(gain) on foreign exchange
332
(3,624)
Operating profit before working capital changes
54,494
76,329
Changes in:-
Inventories
(15,955)
(2,500)
Receivables
(9,547)
52,068
Derivatives
809
282
Prepayments
(25,668)
1,099
Payables
(13,843)
(22,283)
Contract liabilities
1,409
(3,752)
Cash generated from operations
(8,301)
101,243
Tax paid
(5,603)
(3,801)
Tax refunded
0
6
Net cash (used in)/from operating activities
(13,904)
97,448
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
(10,119)
(40,333)
Interest and fund distributions received
6,672
6,747
Redemption of redeemable convertible preference shares in associate
0
5,500
Net cash used in investing activities
(3,447)
(28,086)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Dividend paid
(11,817)
(11,808)
Interest paid
(2,008)
(1,947)
Issue of shares
96
532
Payment of lease liabilities
(115)
(75)
Repayment of term loans
(6,282)
(6,282)
Net cash used in financing activities
(20,126)
(19,580)
5
QUARTERLY REPORT ON RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2024
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (cont'd)
(The figures have not been audited)
Corresponding
Current
preceding
period-to-date
period-to-date
ended
ended
30-Jun-24
30-Jun-23
RM'000
RM'000
Currency translation differences
261
730
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
(37,216)
50,512
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
388,992
370,402
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
351,776
420,914
Cash and cash equivalents consist of:-
Highly liquid investments
36,234
166,841
Term deposits
218,414
124,848
Cash and bank balances
97,128
129,225
351,776
420,914
The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows should be read in conjunction with the accompanying explanatory notes and audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023.
6
QUARTERLY REPORT ON RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2024
A. NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT
A1 Basis of preparation of Interim Financial Report
The interim financial report is unaudited and has been prepared in compliance with Malaysian Financial Reporting Standards ("MFRS") 134, Interim Financial Reporting issued by the Malaysian Accounting Standards Board, Paragraph 9.22 and Appendix 9B of the Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad.
The interim financial report should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements of the Group for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to this interim financial report.
The significant accounting policies and method of computation adopted in the interim financial report are consistent with those adopted in the annual financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 except for the adoption of the following MFRSs:-
Effective for
annual periods
beginning on or
MFRS
after
Amendments to MFRS 16 Lease Liability in a Sale and Leaseback
1 January 2024
Amendments to MFRS 101 Non-current Liabilities with Covenants
1 January 2024
Amendments to MFRS 107 and MFRS 7 Supplier Finance Arrangements
1 January 2024
The initial application of the above MFRSs did not have any significant impacts on the financial statements.
The Group has not applied the following MFRSs which have been issued as at the end of reporting period but are not yet effective:-
Effective for
annual periods
beginning on or
MFRS (issued as at the end of the reporting period)
after
Amendments to MFRS 10 and MFRS 128 Sale or Contribution of
Deferred
Assets between an Investor and its Associate or Joint Venture
Amendments to MFRS 18 Presentation and Disclosure in Financial Statements
1 January 2027
Amendments to MFRS 121 Lack of Exchangeability
1 January 2025
Management foresees that the initial application of the above MFRSs will not have any significant impacts on the financial statements.
A2 Seasonal or cyclical of operations
The Group's operation is dependent on the cyclical trend of the semiconductors and electronics industries.
A3 Unusual items affecting assets, liabilities, equity, net income or cash flows
There were no unusual items affecting assets, liabilities, equity, net income or cash flows during the current interim period.
7
QUARTERLY REPORT ON RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2024
A. NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (cont'd)
A4 Material changes in estimates
There were no changes in estimates of amounts reported in prior interim period of the current financial year or changes in estimate of amounts reported in prior financial year.
A5 Debts and equity securities
During the current quarter, the Company issued 430,200 and 67,200 new ordinary shares at issued price of RM6.9255 and RM7.5873 respectively pursuant to the Employee Shares Grant Scheme ("SGS").
Saved as disclosed above, there were no other issuances, cancellations, repurchases, resale or repayments of debts and equity securities during the current quarter under review.
A6 Dividend paid
During the financial period, the Company paid an interim tax exempt dividend of 1.25 sen per share amounting to RM11,816,894 for the financial year ended 31 December 2023, paid on 15 January 2024.
A7 Segment reporting
No segment reporting has been prepared as the Group is principally engaged in development and production of vision inspection system and printed circuit board assemblies for microprocessor applications.
A8 Material events subsequent to the end of the quarter
There were no material events subsequent to the end of the current reporting period that have not been reflected in the interim financial report.
A9 Changes in the composition of the Group
There were no material changes in the composition of the Group during the current quarter under review.
A10 Contingencies
There were no contingent assets or liabilities for the Group since 31 December 2023 up to 30 June 2024.
A11 Contractual commitments
30-Jun-2430-Jun-23
RM'000 RM'000
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
9,560
30,444
A12 Significant related party transactions
There were no significant related party transactions during the current quarter under review.
8
