VITROX CORPORATION BERHAD (Incorporated in Malaysia) Company No: 200401011463 (649966-K) INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2024

VITROX CORPORATION BERHAD (Incorporated in Malaysia) Company No: 200401011463 (649966-K) CONTENTS Page Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income………………….. 1 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position……..………………….. 2 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity...……………………… 3-4 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows…..……………………………. 5-6 Notes to the Interim Financial Report…………………………………………………. 7-14

VITROX CORPORATION BERHAD (Incorporated in Malaysia) Company No: 200401011463 (649966-K) QUARTERLY REPORT ON RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2024 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (The figures have not been audited) INDIVIDUAL QUARTER CUMULATIVE QUARTER Corresponding Corresponding Current preceding Current quarter preceding quarter period-to-date period-to-date ended ended ended ended 30-Jun-24 30-Jun-23 30-Jun-24 30-Jun-23 Note RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 Revenue 137,199 149,390 256,812 282,721 Other operating income 5,433 5,431 11,009 10,330 Operating expenses (110,580) (113,060) (215,727) (216,383) Finance costs (945) (1,033) (1,917) (1,983) Share of associate's (loss)/profit (30) (324) (252) 727 Profit before tax B12 31,077 40,404 49,925 75,412 Tax expense B5 (3,211) (2,903) (5,044) (5,054) Profit for the financial period 27,866 37,501 44,881 70,358 Other comprehensive income for the financial period:- Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:- - Currency translation differences for the foreign operations (148) 104 148 383 Comprehensive income for the financial period 27,718 37,605 45,029 70,741 Profit/(loss) for the financial period attributable to:- - Owners of the Company 28,101 37,655 45,331 70,650 - Non-controlling interests (235) (154) (450) (292) 27,866 37,501 44,881 70,358 Comprehensive income for the financial period attributable to:- - Owners of the Company 27,953 37,759 45,479 71,033 - Non-controlling interests (235) (154) (450) (292) 27,718 37,605 45,029 70,741 Earnings per share attributable to owners of the Company (sen) B10 - Basic* 1.49 1.99 2.40 3.74 - Diluted* 1.48 1.97 2.39 3.70 Basic and diluted EPS are calculated based on the weighted average of ordinary shares which has been adjusted for bonus issue retrospectively. The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying explanatory notes and audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023. 1

VITROX CORPORATION BERHAD (Incorporated in Malaysia) Company No: 200401011463 (649966-K) QUARTERLY REPORT ON RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2024 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at As at 30-Jun-24 31-Dec-23 RM'000 RM'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 214,897 210,288 Investment properties 46,600 46,600 Right-of-use assets 79,125 79,938 Development expenditure 5,575 5,575 Investment in associate 17,326 17,578 Investments in club memberships, at cost 91 91 Deferred tax assets 1,026 1,026 Prepayments 17,310 3,722 381,950 364,818 Current assets Inventories 212,601 198,575 Receivables 202,714 191,126 Derivatives 0 809 Prepayments 34,179 22,098 Current tax assets 2,000 0 Cash and cash equivalents 351,776 388,993 803,270 801,601 TOTAL ASSETS 1,185,220 1,166,419 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Share capital 63,587 59,967 Reserves 921,797 898,939 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 985,384 958,906 Non-controlling interests (1,922) (1,472) Total equity 983,462 957,434 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 4,952 4,952 Loans and borrowings 43,562 48,937 Lease liabilities 133 228 Deferred income on government grants 532 539 Total non-current liabilities 49,179 54,656 Current liabilities Derivatives 152 0 Payables 101,282 115,182 Dividend payable 20,810 11,817 Loans and borrowings 13,751 13,471 Lease liabilities 226 232 Contract liabilities 12,498 11,078 Current tax liabilities 3,860 2,549 Total current liabilities 152,579 154,329 Total liabilities 201,758 208,985 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 1,185,220 1,166,419 Net assets per ordinary share attributable to owners of the Company (sen) 52.09 50.72 * * Net assets value per share is calculated based on the ordinary shares which has been adjusted for bonus issue retrospectively. The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the accompanying explanatory notes and audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023. 2

VITROX CORPORATION BERHAD (Incorporated in Malaysia) Company No: 200401011463 (649966-K) QUARTERLY REPORT ON RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2024 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (The figures have not been audited) Non-distributable Distributable Equity Share Share Currency attributable Non- Share Revaluation Capital option grant translation Retained to owners of controlling Total capital reserve reserve* reserve reserve reserve profits the Company interests equity RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 Year ended 30 June 2024 Balance at 1 January 2024 59,967 14,160 520 2,286 7,588 806 873,579 958,906 (1,472) 957,434 Share-based payments Issue of shares pursuant to Employees' Share Option Scheme Issue of shares pursuant to Share Grant Scheme Transfer of share option reserve to retained profits Dividend Total transactions with owners Currency translation differences for foreign operations (representing other comprehensive income for the financial period) Profit/(loss) for the financial period Comprehensive income for the financial period 0 0 0 0 1,713 0 0 1,713 0 1,713 131 0 0 (35) 0 0 0 96 0 96 3,489 0 0 0 (3,489) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 (2,251) 0 0 2,251 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 (20,810) (20,810) 0 (20,810) 3,620 0 0 (2,286) (1,776) 0 (18,559) (19,001) 0 (19,001) 0 0 0 0 0 148 0 148 0 148 0 0 0 0 0 0 45,331 45,331 (450) 44,881 0 0 0 0 0 148 45,331 45,479 (450) 45,029 Balance at 30 June 2024 63,587 14,160 520 0 5,812 954 900,351 985,384 (1,922) 983,462 * This represents the cumulative amount transferred from the retained profits of a subsidiary under the statutory requirements of the People's Republic of China. 3

VITROX CORPORATION BERHAD (Incorporated in Malaysia) Company No: 200401011463 (649966-K) QUARTERLY REPORT ON RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2024 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (cont'd) (The figures have not been audited) Non-distributable Distributable Equity Share Share Currency attributable Non- Share Revaluation Capital option grant translation Retained to owners of controlling Total capital reserve reserve* reserve reserve reserve profits the Company interests equity RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 Year ended 30 June 2023 Balance at 1 January 2023 55,946 14,160 520 2,305 4,636 445 796,323 874,335 (757) 873,578 Share-based payments Issue of shares pursuant to Employees' Share Option Scheme Issue of shares pursuant to Share Grant Scheme Dividends Total transactions with owners 0 0 0 148 3,338 0 0 3,486 0 3,486 699 0 0 (167) 0 0 0 532 0 532 3,167 0 0 0 (3,167) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 (39,229) (39,229) 0 (39,229) 3,866 0 0 (19) 171 0 (39,229) (35,211) 0 (35,211) Currency translation differences for foreign operations (representing other comprehensive income for the financial period) Profit/(loss) for the financial period Comprehensive income for the financial period 0 0 0 0 0 383 0 383 0 383 0 0 0 0 0 0 70,650 70,650 (292) 70,358 0 0 0 0 0 383 70,650 71,033 (292) 70,741 Balance at 30 June 2023 59,812 14,160 520 2,286 4,807 828 827,744 910,157 (1,049) 909,108 * This represents the cumulative amount transferred from the retained profits of a subsidiary under the statutory requirements of the People's Republic of China. The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity should be read in conjunction with the accompanying explanatory notes and audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023. 4

VITROX CORPORATION BERHAD (Incorporated in Malaysia) Company No: 200401011463 (649966-K) QUARTERLY REPORT ON RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2024 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (The figures have not been audited) Corresponding Current preceding period-to-date period-to-date ended ended 30-Jun-24 30-Jun-23 RM'000 RM'000 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Profit before tax 49,925 75,412 Adjustments for:- Amortisation of deferred income (7) (15) Depreciation 6,342 4,840 Fair value gains on financial instruments (671) (506) Impairment gains on financial assets (1,263) (1,871) Interest expense 1,917 1,983 Interest income (5,979) (4,017) Inventories written down 25,645 21,623 Property, plant and equipment written-off 4 4 Reversal of inventories written down (23,716) (20,259) Share of associate's loss/(profit) 252 (727) Share-based payments 1,713 3,486 Unrealised loss/(gain) on foreign exchange 332 (3,624) Operating profit before working capital changes 54,494 76,329 Changes in:- Inventories (15,955) (2,500) Receivables (9,547) 52,068 Derivatives 809 282 Prepayments (25,668) 1,099 Payables (13,843) (22,283) Contract liabilities 1,409 (3,752) Cash generated from operations (8,301) 101,243 Tax paid (5,603) (3,801) Tax refunded 0 6 Net cash (used in)/from operating activities (13,904) 97,448 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (10,119) (40,333) Interest and fund distributions received 6,672 6,747 Redemption of redeemable convertible preference shares in associate 0 5,500 Net cash used in investing activities (3,447) (28,086) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Dividend paid (11,817) (11,808) Interest paid (2,008) (1,947) Issue of shares 96 532 Payment of lease liabilities (115) (75) Repayment of term loans (6,282) (6,282) Net cash used in financing activities (20,126) (19,580) 5

VITROX CORPORATION BERHAD (Incorporated in Malaysia) Company No: 200401011463 (649966-K) QUARTERLY REPORT ON RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2024 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (cont'd) (The figures have not been audited) Corresponding Current preceding period-to-date period-to-date ended ended 30-Jun-24 30-Jun-23 RM'000 RM'000 Currency translation differences 261 730 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (37,216) 50,512 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 388,992 370,402 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 351,776 420,914 Cash and cash equivalents consist of:- Highly liquid investments 36,234 166,841 Term deposits 218,414 124,848 Cash and bank balances 97,128 129,225 351,776 420,914 The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows should be read in conjunction with the accompanying explanatory notes and audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023. 6

VITROX CORPORATION BERHAD (Incorporated in Malaysia) Company No: 200401011463 (649966-K) QUARTERLY REPORT ON RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2024 A. NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT A1 Basis of preparation of Interim Financial Report The interim financial report is unaudited and has been prepared in compliance with Malaysian Financial Reporting Standards ("MFRS") 134, Interim Financial Reporting issued by the Malaysian Accounting Standards Board, Paragraph 9.22 and Appendix 9B of the Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad. The interim financial report should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements of the Group for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to this interim financial report. The significant accounting policies and method of computation adopted in the interim financial report are consistent with those adopted in the annual financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 except for the adoption of the following MFRSs:- Effective for annual periods beginning on or MFRS after Amendments to MFRS 16 Lease Liability in a Sale and Leaseback 1 January 2024 Amendments to MFRS 101 Non-current Liabilities with Covenants 1 January 2024 Amendments to MFRS 107 and MFRS 7 Supplier Finance Arrangements 1 January 2024 The initial application of the above MFRSs did not have any significant impacts on the financial statements. The Group has not applied the following MFRSs which have been issued as at the end of reporting period but are not yet effective:- Effective for annual periods beginning on or MFRS (issued as at the end of the reporting period) after Amendments to MFRS 10 and MFRS 128 Sale or Contribution of Deferred Assets between an Investor and its Associate or Joint Venture Amendments to MFRS 18 Presentation and Disclosure in Financial Statements 1 January 2027 Amendments to MFRS 121 Lack of Exchangeability 1 January 2025 Management foresees that the initial application of the above MFRSs will not have any significant impacts on the financial statements. A2 Seasonal or cyclical of operations The Group's operation is dependent on the cyclical trend of the semiconductors and electronics industries. A3 Unusual items affecting assets, liabilities, equity, net income or cash flows There were no unusual items affecting assets, liabilities, equity, net income or cash flows during the current interim period. 7