VITROX CORPORATION BERHAD

(Incorporated in Malaysia)

Company No: 200401011463 (649966-K)

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

FOR THE SECOND QUARTER

ENDED 30 JUNE 2024

CONTENTS

Page

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income…………………..

1

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position……..…………………..

2

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity...………………………

3-4

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows…..…………………………….

5-6

Notes to the Interim Financial Report………………………………………………….

7-14

QUARTERLY REPORT ON RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2024

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(The figures have not been audited)

INDIVIDUAL QUARTER

CUMULATIVE QUARTER

Corresponding

Corresponding

Current

preceding

Current quarter

preceding quarter

period-to-date

period-to-date

ended

ended

ended

ended

30-Jun-24

30-Jun-23

30-Jun-24

30-Jun-23

Note

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

Revenue

137,199

149,390

256,812

282,721

Other operating income

5,433

5,431

11,009

10,330

Operating expenses

(110,580)

(113,060)

(215,727)

(216,383)

Finance costs

(945)

(1,033)

(1,917)

(1,983)

Share of associate's (loss)/profit

(30)

(324)

(252)

727

Profit before tax

B12

31,077

40,404

49,925

75,412

Tax expense

B5

(3,211)

(2,903)

(5,044)

(5,054)

Profit for the financial period

27,866

37,501

44,881

70,358

Other comprehensive income

for the financial period:-

Item that may be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss:-

- Currency translation differences

for the foreign operations

(148)

104

148

383

Comprehensive income

for the financial period

27,718

37,605

45,029

70,741

Profit/(loss) for the financial period

attributable to:-

- Owners of the Company

28,101

37,655

45,331

70,650

- Non-controlling interests

(235)

(154)

(450)

(292)

27,866

37,501

44,881

70,358

Comprehensive income for the financial

period attributable to:-

- Owners of the Company

27,953

37,759

45,479

71,033

- Non-controlling interests

(235)

(154)

(450)

(292)

27,718

37,605

45,029

70,741

Earnings per share attributable

to owners of the Company (sen)

B10

- Basic*

1.49

1.99

2.40

3.74

- Diluted*

1.48

1.97

2.39

3.70

  • Basic and diluted EPS are calculated based on the weighted average of ordinary shares which has been adjusted for bonus issue retrospectively.

The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying explanatory notes and audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023.

1

QUARTERLY REPORT ON RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2024

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at

As at

30-Jun-24

31-Dec-23

RM'000

RM'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

214,897

210,288

Investment properties

46,600

46,600

Right-of-use assets

79,125

79,938

Development expenditure

5,575

5,575

Investment in associate

17,326

17,578

Investments in club memberships, at cost

91

91

Deferred tax assets

1,026

1,026

Prepayments

17,310

3,722

381,950

364,818

Current assets

Inventories

212,601

198,575

Receivables

202,714

191,126

Derivatives

0

809

Prepayments

34,179

22,098

Current tax assets

2,000

0

Cash and cash equivalents

351,776

388,993

803,270

801,601

TOTAL ASSETS

1,185,220

1,166,419

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity

Share capital

63,587

59,967

Reserves

921,797

898,939

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

985,384

958,906

Non-controlling interests

(1,922)

(1,472)

Total equity

983,462

957,434

Non-current liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

4,952

4,952

Loans and borrowings

43,562

48,937

Lease liabilities

133

228

Deferred income on government grants

532

539

Total non-current liabilities

49,179

54,656

Current liabilities

Derivatives

152

0

Payables

101,282

115,182

Dividend payable

20,810

11,817

Loans and borrowings

13,751

13,471

Lease liabilities

226

232

Contract liabilities

12,498

11,078

Current tax liabilities

3,860

2,549

Total current liabilities

152,579

154,329

Total liabilities

201,758

208,985

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

1,185,220

1,166,419

Net assets per ordinary share attributable to

owners of the Company (sen)

52.09

50.72

*

* Net assets value per share is calculated based on the ordinary shares which has been adjusted for bonus issue retrospectively.

The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the accompanying explanatory notes and audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023.

2

QUARTERLY REPORT ON RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2024

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(The figures have not been audited)

Non-distributable

Distributable

Equity

Share

Share

Currency

attributable

Non-

Share

Revaluation

Capital

option

grant

translation

Retained

to owners of

controlling

Total

capital

reserve

reserve*

reserve

reserve

reserve

profits

the Company

interests

equity

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

Year ended 30 June 2024

Balance at 1 January 2024

59,967

14,160

520

2,286

7,588

806

873,579

958,906

(1,472)

957,434

Share-based payments

Issue of shares pursuant to Employees' Share Option Scheme

Issue of shares pursuant to Share Grant Scheme Transfer of share option reserve to retained profits Dividend

Total transactions with owners

Currency translation differences for foreign operations (representing other comprehensive income for the financial period)

Profit/(loss) for the financial period Comprehensive income for the financial period

0

0

0

0

1,713

0

0

1,713

0

1,713

131

0

0

(35)

0

0

0

96

0

96

3,489

0

0

0

(3,489)

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

(2,251)

0

0

2,251

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

(20,810)

(20,810)

0

(20,810)

3,620

0

0

(2,286)

(1,776)

0

(18,559)

(19,001)

0

(19,001)

0

0

0

0

0

148

0

148

0

148

0

0

0

0

0

0

45,331

45,331

(450)

44,881

0

0

0

0

0

148

45,331

45,479

(450)

45,029

Balance at 30 June 2024

63,587

14,160

520

0

5,812

954

900,351

985,384

(1,922)

983,462

* This represents the cumulative amount transferred from the retained profits of a subsidiary under the statutory requirements of the People's Republic of China.

3

QUARTERLY REPORT ON RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2024

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (cont'd)

(The figures have not been audited)

Non-distributable

Distributable

Equity

Share

Share

Currency

attributable

Non-

Share

Revaluation

Capital

option

grant

translation

Retained

to owners of

controlling

Total

capital

reserve

reserve*

reserve

reserve

reserve

profits

the Company

interests

equity

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

Year ended 30 June 2023

Balance at 1 January 2023

55,946

14,160

520

2,305

4,636

445

796,323

874,335

(757)

873,578

Share-based payments

Issue of shares pursuant to Employees' Share Option Scheme

Issue of shares pursuant to Share Grant Scheme Dividends

Total transactions with owners

0

0

0

148

3,338

0

0

3,486

0

3,486

699

0

0

(167)

0

0

0

532

0

532

3,167

0

0

0

(3,167)

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

(39,229)

(39,229)

0

(39,229)

3,866

0

0

(19)

171

0

(39,229)

(35,211)

0

(35,211)

Currency translation differences for foreign operations (representing other comprehensive income for the financial period)

Profit/(loss) for the financial period Comprehensive income for the financial period

0

0

0

0

0

383

0

383

0

383

0

0

0

0

0

0

70,650

70,650

(292)

70,358

0

0

0

0

0

383

70,650

71,033

(292)

70,741

Balance at 30 June 2023

59,812

14,160

520

2,286

4,807

828

827,744

910,157

(1,049)

909,108

* This represents the cumulative amount transferred from the retained profits of a subsidiary under the statutory requirements of the People's Republic of China.

The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity should be read in conjunction with the accompanying explanatory notes and audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023.

4

QUARTERLY REPORT ON RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2024

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(The figures have not been audited)

Corresponding

Current

preceding

period-to-date

period-to-date

ended

ended

30-Jun-24

30-Jun-23

RM'000

RM'000

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Profit before tax

49,925

75,412

Adjustments for:-

Amortisation of deferred income

(7)

(15)

Depreciation

6,342

4,840

Fair value gains on financial instruments

(671)

(506)

Impairment gains on financial assets

(1,263)

(1,871)

Interest expense

1,917

1,983

Interest income

(5,979)

(4,017)

Inventories written down

25,645

21,623

Property, plant and equipment written-off

4

4

Reversal of inventories written down

(23,716)

(20,259)

Share of associate's loss/(profit)

252

(727)

Share-based payments

1,713

3,486

Unrealised loss/(gain) on foreign exchange

332

(3,624)

Operating profit before working capital changes

54,494

76,329

Changes in:-

Inventories

(15,955)

(2,500)

Receivables

(9,547)

52,068

Derivatives

809

282

Prepayments

(25,668)

1,099

Payables

(13,843)

(22,283)

Contract liabilities

1,409

(3,752)

Cash generated from operations

(8,301)

101,243

Tax paid

(5,603)

(3,801)

Tax refunded

0

6

Net cash (used in)/from operating activities

(13,904)

97,448

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(10,119)

(40,333)

Interest and fund distributions received

6,672

6,747

Redemption of redeemable convertible preference shares in associate

0

5,500

Net cash used in investing activities

(3,447)

(28,086)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Dividend paid

(11,817)

(11,808)

Interest paid

(2,008)

(1,947)

Issue of shares

96

532

Payment of lease liabilities

(115)

(75)

Repayment of term loans

(6,282)

(6,282)

Net cash used in financing activities

(20,126)

(19,580)

5

QUARTERLY REPORT ON RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2024

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (cont'd)

(The figures have not been audited)

Corresponding

Current

preceding

period-to-date

period-to-date

ended

ended

30-Jun-24

30-Jun-23

RM'000

RM'000

Currency translation differences

261

730

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

(37,216)

50,512

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

388,992

370,402

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

351,776

420,914

Cash and cash equivalents consist of:-

Highly liquid investments

36,234

166,841

Term deposits

218,414

124,848

Cash and bank balances

97,128

129,225

351,776

420,914

The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows should be read in conjunction with the accompanying explanatory notes and audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023.

6

QUARTERLY REPORT ON RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2024

A. NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

A1 Basis of preparation of Interim Financial Report

The interim financial report is unaudited and has been prepared in compliance with Malaysian Financial Reporting Standards ("MFRS") 134, Interim Financial Reporting issued by the Malaysian Accounting Standards Board, Paragraph 9.22 and Appendix 9B of the Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad.

The interim financial report should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements of the Group for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to this interim financial report.

The significant accounting policies and method of computation adopted in the interim financial report are consistent with those adopted in the annual financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 except for the adoption of the following MFRSs:-

Effective for

annual periods

beginning on or

MFRS

after

Amendments to MFRS 16 Lease Liability in a Sale and Leaseback

1 January 2024

Amendments to MFRS 101 Non-current Liabilities with Covenants

1 January 2024

Amendments to MFRS 107 and MFRS 7 Supplier Finance Arrangements

1 January 2024

The initial application of the above MFRSs did not have any significant impacts on the financial statements.

The Group has not applied the following MFRSs which have been issued as at the end of reporting period but are not yet effective:-

Effective for

annual periods

beginning on or

MFRS (issued as at the end of the reporting period)

after

Amendments to MFRS 10 and MFRS 128 Sale or Contribution of

Deferred

Assets between an Investor and its Associate or Joint Venture

Amendments to MFRS 18 Presentation and Disclosure in Financial Statements

1 January 2027

Amendments to MFRS 121 Lack of Exchangeability

1 January 2025

Management foresees that the initial application of the above MFRSs will not have any significant impacts on the financial statements.

A2 Seasonal or cyclical of operations

The Group's operation is dependent on the cyclical trend of the semiconductors and electronics industries.

A3 Unusual items affecting assets, liabilities, equity, net income or cash flows

There were no unusual items affecting assets, liabilities, equity, net income or cash flows during the current interim period.

7

QUARTERLY REPORT ON RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2024

A. NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT (cont'd)

A4 Material changes in estimates

There were no changes in estimates of amounts reported in prior interim period of the current financial year or changes in estimate of amounts reported in prior financial year.

A5 Debts and equity securities

During the current quarter, the Company issued 430,200 and 67,200 new ordinary shares at issued price of RM6.9255 and RM7.5873 respectively pursuant to the Employee Shares Grant Scheme ("SGS").

Saved as disclosed above, there were no other issuances, cancellations, repurchases, resale or repayments of debts and equity securities during the current quarter under review.

A6 Dividend paid

During the financial period, the Company paid an interim tax exempt dividend of 1.25 sen per share amounting to RM11,816,894 for the financial year ended 31 December 2023, paid on 15 January 2024.

A7 Segment reporting

No segment reporting has been prepared as the Group is principally engaged in development and production of vision inspection system and printed circuit board assemblies for microprocessor applications.

A8 Material events subsequent to the end of the quarter

There were no material events subsequent to the end of the current reporting period that have not been reflected in the interim financial report.

A9 Changes in the composition of the Group

There were no material changes in the composition of the Group during the current quarter under review.

A10 Contingencies

There were no contingent assets or liabilities for the Group since 31 December 2023 up to 30 June 2024.

A11 Contractual commitments

30-Jun-2430-Jun-23

RM'000 RM'000

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

9,560

30,444

A12 Significant related party transactions

There were no significant related party transactions during the current quarter under review.

8

