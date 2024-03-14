14th March 2024 - ViTrox to Unveil Cutting-Edge Inspection Technologies at SEMICON CHINA 2024

PENANG, MALAYSIA - MARCH 2024 ViTrox, which aims to be the World's Most Trusted Technology Company, is pleased to announce its participation in the Semicon China 2024 at Hall N3, Booth #3775 in Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) from 20th to 22nd March 2024.

At the forthcoming event, ViTrox will showcase its most recent technological innovations, demonstrating its dedication to addressing the evolving requirements of diverse industries. Among the cutting-edge Backend Semiconductor Vision Inspection Solutions set to be revealed are the PX730i Die Sorting, Inspection & Package Solution, the VR20i G2 Post Seal Vision Handler, and the TH3000i Tray-Based Vision Handler. ViTrox technical experts will conduct live product demonstrations throughout the event, providing in-depth technical explanations to attendees.

ViTrox introduces the PX730i Die Sorting, Inspection & Package Solution, an innovative solution tailored for die sorting, comprehensive six-sided inspection, and efficient tape and reel packaging. Making its premiere at Semicon China 2024, this state-of-the-art solution is engineered to surpass traditional human vision inspection methods. With its high-speed and high-accuracy waffle-to-tape and reel inspection capability, it guarantees optimal efficiency and accuracy in manufacturing processes.

ViTrox's TH3000i Tray-to-Tray IC Inspection Handler is a highly advanced technology that can inspect a wide range of IC packages. TH3000i can handle multiple complex and concurrent 3D, 2D and 5-sided vision inspection requirements for current and foreseeable future tray-to-tray semiconductor IC device inspection needs. Designed to accommodate various production environments, including high-mix low-volume, low-mix high-volume, or mix-mode operations, it also boasts versatility in handling different product outputs. Proficient in inspecting WETQFN, SiP, Lid Gap, Die Crack, Inner Crack, and Side Exposed Copper, the TH3000i is equipped to handle a wide range of inspection tasks. Additionally, it offers specialized support for tray swapping functionality in specific applications.

ViTrox's VR20i G2 is a revolutionary system for reel-to-reel inspection, designed to handle tape widths from 8mm to 32mm. It incorporates advanced vision inspection capabilities and automated mechanisms for track and dummy reel width adjustment, ensuring precise component handling. The system supports various package types with multiple vision inspections, enabling comprehensive and high-quality results. VR20i G2 guarantees maximum efficiency, reduces human error, and significantly shortens the return on investment (ROI) period, making it an ideal solution for automating final gate inspection.

ViTrox extends a warm invitation to all interested parties to schedule an appointment or reach out to us at enquiry@vitrox.com for more information on the opportunity to engage with our experts and witness live demonstrations of our cutting-edge solutions at SEMICON China 2024.