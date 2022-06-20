Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. ViTrox Corporation Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VITROX   MYQ0097OO004

VITROX CORPORATION BERHAD

(VITROX)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2022-06-19
7.040 MYR   -2.76%
06/20VITROX BERHAD : Announces Collaboration with Ostec-SMT to Expand Market Presence in Russia
PU
04/28ViTrox Boosts Dividend as Profit Soars in Q1
MT
04/27ViTrox Corporation Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
ViTrox Berhad : Announces Collaboration with Ostec-SMT to Expand Market Presence in Russia

06/20/2022 | 11:54pm EDT
21st June 2022 - ViTrox Announces Collaboration with Ostec-SMT to Expand Market Presence in Russia

PENANG MALAYSIA - MAY 2022 - ViTrox Technologies, a world-leading machine vision inspection solutions provider for the semiconductor and electronics packaging industries, is pleased to announce its partnership with Ostec-SMT as the new Sales Channel Partner (SCP) in the Russia region.

The agreement was signed by both representatives, Mr Wee Kah Khim, the Executive Vice President of ViTrox, and Mr Eugene Lipkin, the CEO of Ostec-SMT during the recent visit of Ostec team to ViTrox Campus 2.0 located in Batu Kawan, Penang. Effective from 1st May 2022, Ostec-SMT will be representing ViTrox in selling SMT PCB Assembly vision inspection solutions, ranging from V310i Advanced 3D Solder Paste Inspection (API/SPI), V510i Advanced 3D Optical Inspection (AOI), V810i Advanced 3D X-ray Inspection (AXI), V9i Advanced Robotic Vision (ARV) and also the Industry 4.0 Smart Manufacturing Solutions (V-ONE).

Ostec was established in 1991 and is the largest engineering company in Russia offering efficiency-enhancing engineering and consulting services for the electronics industry. In terms of extensive coverage in market shares, they installed over 300+ SMT-Lines in Russia, supported by a group of highly experienced service elites with an average of 12 years of experience in the company. We believe that the strong background and experience of the Ostec team will greatly help ViTrox in growing our business rapidly in Russia.

Ostec's CEO, Mr Eugene Lipkin stated, "The Russian electronics market is developing rapidly, and we are very pleased to find a new reliable partner in the face of the largest Malaysian company ViTrox. Ostec team has been working on implementing the concept of digital assembly production and hopes that the equipment manufactured by ViTrox will become its most important part. I hope our cooperation will be successful in the near foreseeable future. From this moment, we are happy to grow together with ViTrox."

ViTrox's Executive Vice President, Mr. Wee Kah Khim stated, "We are delighted to have Ostec-SMT as our first Sales Channel Partner (SCP) in Russia. With their utmost services and extensive knowledge in electronics manufacturing industries, we believe that it would broaden our global presence and bring significant value to our business in the region by providing trusted, innovative and high-quality solutions and services to customers."

For more information about Ostec-SMT, please visit https://ostec-group.com/

Disclaimer

Vitrox Corporation Bhd published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 03:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
