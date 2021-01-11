Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Vitru Limited    VTRU   KYG9440D1034

VITRU LIMITED

(VTRU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Vitru Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

01/11/2021 | 09:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Vitru Limited (“Vitru” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: VTRU) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about VITRU LIMITED
09:11aINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
2020Vitru Posts Decline in Q3 EPS, Rise in Revenue; Issues Upside FY20 Revenue Gu..
MT
2020Vitru Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 23, ..
GL
2020Vitru Ranks #1 Pure Distance Learning Education Group in Brazil in its Market..
GL
2020Vitru Limited Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering
GL
2020Vitru Limited Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
GL
2020Vitru Limited Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 518 M 95,5 M 95,5 M
Net income 2020 52,5 M 9,69 M 9,69 M
Net cash 2020 25,5 M 4,71 M 4,71 M
P/E ratio 2020 39,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 954 M 361 M 361 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,73x
EV / Sales 2021 3,09x
Nbr of Employees 5 711
Free-Float 75,8%
Chart VITRU LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vitru Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VITRU LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 82,73 BRL
Last Close Price 84,74 BRL
Spread / Highest target 24,0%
Spread / Average Target -2,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -68,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pedro Jorge Guterres Quintans Graça Chief Executive Officer
Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba Chairman
Carlos Henrique Boquimpani de Freitas Chief Financial Officer
Edson Gustavo Georgette Peli Director
Fernando Cezar Dantas Porfírio Borges Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VITRU LIMITED6.03%361
TAL EDUCATION GROUP-5.16%40 715
GSX TECHEDU INC.-6.17%11 569
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED14.86%4 757
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-1.93%4 240
KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED-6.45%3 364
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ