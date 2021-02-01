Log in
VITRU LIMITED

(VTRU)
ONGOING INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Vitru Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

02/01/2021 | 05:09pm EST
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Vitru Limited ("Vitru" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: VTRU) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ongoing-investigation-reminder-the-schall-law-firm-announces-it-is-investigating-claims-against-vitru-limited-and-encourages-investors-with-losses-to-contact-the-firm-301219359.html

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2021
