    VTRU   KYG9440D1034

VITRU LIMITED

(VTRU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vitru : 2021 Financial Statements

03/17/2022 | 04:59pm EDT
December 31, 2021

Vitru Limited.

Consolidated financial statements and independent auditor's report

PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes Ltda.

Report of Independent Registered

Public Accounting Firm

To the Board of Directors and Shareholders of

Vitru Limited

Opinion on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying consolidated statements of financial position of Vitru Limited and its subsidiaries (the "Company") as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, and the related consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for each of the three years in the period ended December 31, 2021, including the related notes (collectively referred to as the "consolidated financial statements"). In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, and the results of its operations and its cash flows for each of the three years in the period ended December 31, 2021 in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by International Accounting Standards Board.

Basis for Opinion

These consolidated financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's consolidated financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.

We conducted our audits of these consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audits we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion.

Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes Ltda.

Florianópolis, Brasil

March 17, 2022

We have served as the Company's auditor since 2016.

Vitru Limited

Consolidated statements of financial position at (In thousands of Brazilian Reais)

December 31,

December 31,

Note

2021

2020

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

8

75,587

85,930

Short-term investments

8

253,042

515,201

Trade receivables

9

140,560

115,115

Income taxes recoverable

7,747

2,240

Prepaid expenses

11

34,957

10,223

Other current assets

2,891

3,081

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

514,784

731,790

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Trade receivables

9

5,933

6,924

Indemnification assets

18

8,624

9,191

Deferred tax assets

10

83,350

50,775

Other non-current assets

1,641

3,625

Right-of-use assets

12

136,104

127,921

Property and equipment

13

106,839

96,669

Intangible assets

14

670,152

660,950

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

1,012,643

956,055

TOTAL ASSETS

1,527,427

1,687,845

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

1

Vitru Limited

Consolidated statements of financial position at (In thousands of Brazilian Reais)

December 31,

December 31,

Note

2021

2020

LIABILITIES

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade payables

41,706

32,240

Loans and financing

15

-

151,757

Lease liabilities

12

27,204

23,365

Labor and social obligations

16

25,015

26,785

Taxes payable

3,253

2,404

Prepayments from customers

10,321

9,657

Accounts payable from acquisition of subsidiaries

17

149,765

134,988

Other current liabilities

2,078

1,364

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

259,342

382,560

NON-CURRENT

Lease liabilities

12

134,328

125,988

Share-based compensation

21

52,283

46,260

Accounts payable from acquisition of subsidiaries

17

-

139,873

Provisions for contingencies

18

14,872

14,439

Other non-current liabilities

474

777

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

201,957

327,337

TOTAL LIABILITIES

461,299

709,897

EQUITY

19

Share capital

6

6

Capital reserves

1,039,588

1,022,056

Retained earnings (accumulated losses)

26,534

(44,114)

TOTAL EQUITY

1,066,128

977,948

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

1,527,427

1,687,845

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

2

Vitru Limited

Consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the years ended December 31

(In thousands of Brazilian Reais, except earnings per share)

Note

2021

2020

2019

NET REVENUE

23

631,147

519,179

461,067

Cost of services rendered

24

(240,924)

(221,452)

(211,547)

GROSS PROFIT

390,223

297,727

249,520

General and administrative expenses

24

(89,344)

(73,852)

(125,344)

Selling expenses

24

(111,490)

(86,604)

(100,949)

Net impairment losses on financial assets

9

(110,689)

(76,840)

(58,178)

Other income (expenses), net

25

65

512

(905)

Operating expenses

(311,458)

(236,784)

(285,376)

OPERATING PROFIT

78,765

60,943

(35,856)

Financial income

26

45,520

36,558

19,194

Financial expenses

26

(74,879)

(64,418)

(60,390)

Financial results

(29,359)

(27,860)

(41,196)

PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES

49,406

33,083

(77,052)

Current income taxes

10

(11,333)

(19,556)

(14,813)

Deferred income taxes

10

32,575

38,587

25,705

Income taxes

21,242

19,031

10,892

PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE YEAR

70,648

52,114

(66,160)

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

70,648

52,114

(66,160)

Basic earnings per share (R$)

20

3.08

2.79

(3.93)

Diluted earnings per share (R$)

20

2.89

2.68

(3.93)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vitru Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 20:58:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
