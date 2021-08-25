Vitru : 2Q21 Consolidated Financial Statements

Vitru Limited

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the three and six months period ended June 30

(In thousands of Brazilian Reais, except earnings per share)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 Note 2021 2020 2021 2020 NET REVENUE 16 166,452 128,052 317.146 256.650 Cost of services rendered 17 (59,616) (48,874) (112.563) (106.036) GROSS PROFIT 106,836 79,178 204.583 150.614 General and administrative expenses 17 (20,248) (9,307) (42.045) (24.355) Selling expenses 17 (24,771) (17,459) (63.295) (50.047) Net impairment losses on financial assets 6 (27,890) (18,257) (52.908) (34.896) Other income (expenses), net 18 113 713 426 1.673 Operating expenses (72,796) (44,310) (157.822) (107.625) OPERATING PROFIT 34,040 34,868 46.761 42.989 Financial income 19 8,630 5,186 17.822 9.535 Financial expenses 19 (17,819) (8,005) (31.317) (20.779) Financial results (9,189) (2,819) (13.495) (11.244) PROFIT BEFORE TAXES 24,851 32,049 33.266 31.745 Current income taxes 7 (7,048) (9,905) (17.888) (19.618) Deferred income taxes 7 (2,242) 16,420 21.871 40.258 Income taxes (9,290) 6,515 3.983 20.640 NET INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 15,561 38,564 37.249 52.385 Other comprehensive income - - - - TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 15,561 38,564 37.249 52.385 Basic earnings per share (R$) (*) 14 0.68 2.29 1.62 3.11 Diluted earnings per share (R$) (*) 14 0.63 2.19 1.51 2.98

The basic and diluted earnings per common share are in effect with the reverse share split occurred on September 2, 2020.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.