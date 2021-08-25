Log in
VITRU : 2Q21 Earnings Release
PU
VITRU : 2Q21 Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
VITRU : Business Combination with UniCesumar Presentation
PU
Vitru : 2Q21 Consolidated Financial Statements

08/25/2021
Vitru Limited.

Unaudited Interim condensed consolidated financial statements

June 30, 2021

Vitru Limited

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of financial position at (In thousands of Brazilian Reais)

June 30,

December 31,

Note

2021

2020

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

5

143,229

85,930

Short-term investments

5

486,104

515,201

Trade receivables

6

136,990

115,115

Income taxes recoverable

7

-

2,240

Prepaid expenses

9,776

10,223

Other current assets

1,459

3,081

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

777,558

731,790

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Trade receivables

6

6,248

6,924

Indemnification assets

7,753

9,191

Deferred tax assets

7

72,646

50,775

Other non-current assets

1,577

3,625

Right-of-use assets

8

134,971

127,921

Property and equipment

9

99,287

96,669

Intangible assets

9

664,825

660,950

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

987,307

956,055

TOTAL ASSETS

1,764,865

1,687,845

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

1

Vitru Limited

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of financial position at (In thousands of Brazilian Reais)

June 30,

December 31,

Note

2021

2020

LIABILITIES

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade payables

35,051

32,240

Loans and financing

10

152,155

151,757

Lease liabilities

8

25,840

23,365

Labor and social obligations

11

38,413

26,785

Income taxes payable

7

5,147

-

Taxes payable

2,881

2,404

Prepayments from customers

6,782

9,657

Accounts payable from acquisition of subsidiaries

12

142,665

134,988

Other current liabilities

2,092

1,364

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

411,026

382,560

NON-CURRENT

Lease liabilities

8

132,631

125,988

Share-based compensation

52,409

46,260

Accounts payable from acquisition of subsidiaries

12

136,495

139,873

Provisions for contingencies

13,392

14,439

Other non-current liabilities

634

777

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

335,561

327,337

TOTAL LIABILITIES

746,587

709,897

EQUITY

13

Share capital

6

6

Capital reserves

1,025,137

1,022,056

Accumulated losses

(6,865)

(44,114)

TOTAL EQUITY

1,018,278

977,948

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

1,764,865

1,687,845

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

2

Vitru Limited

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the three and six months period ended June 30

(In thousands of Brazilian Reais, except earnings per share)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30

June 30

Note

2021

2020

2021

2020

NET REVENUE

16

166,452

128,052

317.146

256.650

Cost of services rendered

17

(59,616)

(48,874)

(112.563)

(106.036)

GROSS PROFIT

106,836

79,178

204.583

150.614

General and administrative expenses

17

(20,248)

(9,307)

(42.045)

(24.355)

Selling expenses

17

(24,771)

(17,459)

(63.295)

(50.047)

Net impairment losses on financial assets

6

(27,890)

(18,257)

(52.908)

(34.896)

Other income (expenses), net

18

113

713

426

1.673

Operating expenses

(72,796)

(44,310)

(157.822)

(107.625)

OPERATING PROFIT

34,040

34,868

46.761

42.989

Financial income

19

8,630

5,186

17.822

9.535

Financial expenses

19

(17,819)

(8,005)

(31.317)

(20.779)

Financial results

(9,189)

(2,819)

(13.495)

(11.244)

PROFIT BEFORE TAXES

24,851

32,049

33.266

31.745

Current income taxes

7

(7,048)

(9,905)

(17.888)

(19.618)

Deferred income taxes

7

(2,242)

16,420

21.871

40.258

Income taxes

(9,290)

6,515

3.983

20.640

NET INCOME FOR THE PERIOD

15,561

38,564

37.249

52.385

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

15,561

38,564

37.249

52.385

Basic earnings per share (R$) (*)

14

0.68

2.29

1.62

3.11

Diluted earnings per share (R$) (*)

14

0.63

2.19

1.51

2.98

  1. The basic and diluted earnings per common share are in effect with the reverse share split occurred on September 2, 2020.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

3

Vitru Limited

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity for the six months period ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.

(In thousands of Brazilian Reais)

Capital reserves

Share

Capital

Treasury

Share-based

Revenue

Accumulated

capital

Reserve

Shares

compensation

reserves

losses

Total

DECEMBER 31, 2019

548,380

-

(2,238)

990

429

(96,228)

451,333

Net income

-

-

-

-

-

52,385

52,385

JUNE 30, 2020

548,380

-

(2,238)

990

429

(43,843)

503,718

DECEMBER 31, 2020

6

1,020,541

-

1,515

-

(44,114)

977,948

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

37,249

37,249

Employee share program

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Value of employee services

-

-

-

3,081

-

-

3,081

JUNE 30, 2021

6

1,020,541

-

4,596

-

(6,865)

1,018,278

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

