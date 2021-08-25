|
Vitru : 2Q21 Consolidated Financial Statements
Vitru Limited.
Unaudited Interim condensed consolidated financial statements
June 30, 2021
Vitru Limited
Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of financial position at (In thousands of Brazilian Reais)
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
Note
|
2021
|
2020
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
5
|
143,229
|
85,930
|
Short-term investments
|
|
5
|
|
486,104
|
|
515,201
|
Trade receivables
|
6
|
136,990
|
115,115
|
Income taxes recoverable
|
|
7
|
|
-
|
|
2,240
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
|
9,776
|
10,223
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
|
1,459
|
|
3,081
|
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
777,558
|
731,790
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade receivables
|
|
6
|
|
6,248
|
|
6,924
|
Indemnification assets
|
|
|
7,753
|
9,191
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
7
|
|
72,646
|
|
50,775
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
|
1,577
|
3,625
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Right-of-use assets
|
8
|
134,971
|
127,921
|
Property and equipment
|
|
9
|
|
99,287
|
|
96,669
|
Intangible assets
|
9
|
664,825
|
660,950
|
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
987,307
|
|
956,055
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
|
|
1,764,865
|
|
1,687,845
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
Vitru Limited
Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of financial position at (In thousands of Brazilian Reais)
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
Note
|
2021
|
2020
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade payables
|
|
|
35,051
|
32,240
|
Loans and financing
|
|
10
|
|
152,155
|
|
151,757
|
Lease liabilities
|
8
|
25,840
|
23,365
|
Labor and social obligations
|
|
11
|
|
38,413
|
|
26,785
|
Income taxes payable
|
7
|
5,147
|
-
|
Taxes payable
|
|
|
|
2,881
|
|
2,404
|
Prepayments from customers
|
|
|
6,782
|
9,657
|
Accounts payable from acquisition of subsidiaries
|
|
12
|
|
142,665
|
|
134,988
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
2,092
|
1,364
|
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
411,026
|
|
382,560
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON-CURRENT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lease liabilities
|
8
|
132,631
|
125,988
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
|
|
52,409
|
|
46,260
|
Accounts payable from acquisition of subsidiaries
|
12
|
136,495
|
139,873
|
Provisions for contingencies
|
|
|
|
13,392
|
|
14,439
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
|
634
|
777
|
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
335,561
|
|
327,337
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
746,587
|
|
709,897
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EQUITY
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
|
6
|
6
|
Capital reserves
|
|
|
|
1,025,137
|
|
1,022,056
|
Accumulated losses
|
|
|
(6,865)
|
(44,114)
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
|
|
|
1,018,278
|
|
977,948
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
1,764,865
|
|
1,687,845
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
Vitru Limited
Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the three and six months period ended June 30
(In thousands of Brazilian Reais, except earnings per share)
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
June 30
|
|
|
June 30
|
|
|
Note
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
NET REVENUE
|
|
16
|
|
166,452
|
|
|
128,052
|
|
317.146
|
|
256.650
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of services rendered
|
|
17
|
|
(59,616)
|
|
|
(48,874)
|
|
(112.563)
|
|
(106.036)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GROSS PROFIT
|
|
|
|
106,836
|
|
|
79,178
|
|
204.583
|
|
150.614
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
17
|
|
(20,248)
|
|
|
(9,307)
|
|
(42.045)
|
|
(24.355)
|
Selling expenses
|
17
|
|
(24,771)
|
|
|
(17,459)
|
(63.295)
|
|
(50.047)
|
Net impairment losses on financial assets
|
|
6
|
|
(27,890)
|
|
|
(18,257)
|
|
(52.908)
|
|
(34.896)
|
Other income (expenses), net
|
18
|
|
113
|
|
|
713
|
426
|
|
1.673
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
(72,796)
|
|
|
(44,310)
|
|
(157.822)
|
|
(107.625)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPERATING PROFIT
|
|
|
|
34,040
|
|
|
34,868
|
|
46.761
|
|
42.989
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial income
|
|
19
|
|
8,630
|
|
|
5,186
|
|
17.822
|
|
9.535
|
Financial expenses
|
19
|
|
(17,819)
|
|
|
(8,005)
|
(31.317)
|
|
(20.779)
|
Financial results
|
|
|
|
(9,189)
|
|
|
(2,819)
|
|
(13.495)
|
|
(11.244)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PROFIT BEFORE TAXES
|
|
|
|
24,851
|
|
|
32,049
|
|
33.266
|
|
31.745
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current income taxes
|
|
7
|
|
(7,048)
|
|
|
(9,905)
|
|
(17.888)
|
|
(19.618)
|
Deferred income taxes
|
7
|
|
(2,242)
|
|
|
16,420
|
21.871
|
|
40.258
|
Income taxes
|
|
|
|
(9,290)
|
|
|
6,515
|
|
3.983
|
|
20.640
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
|
|
|
|
15,561
|
|
|
38,564
|
|
37.249
|
|
52.385
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
|
|
|
15,561
|
|
|
38,564
|
|
37.249
|
|
52.385
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share (R$) (*)
|
14
|
|
0.68
|
|
|
2.29
|
1.62
|
|
3.11
|
Diluted earnings per share (R$) (*)
|
|
14
|
|
0.63
|
|
|
2.19
|
|
1.51
|
|
2.98
-
The basic and diluted earnings per common share are in effect with the reverse share split occurred on September 2, 2020.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
Vitru Limited
Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity for the six months period ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.
(In thousands of Brazilian Reais)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital reserves
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share
|
Capital
|
|
Treasury
|
Share-based
|
|
Revenue
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
|
|
capital
|
Reserve
|
|
Shares
|
compensation
|
|
reserves
|
|
losses
|
|
Total
|
DECEMBER 31, 2019
|
|
548,380
|
|
-
|
|
(2,238)
|
|
|
990
|
|
429
|
|
(96,228)
|
|
451,333
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
52,385
|
|
52,385
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JUNE 30, 2020
|
|
548,380
|
|
-
|
|
(2,238)
|
|
|
990
|
|
429
|
|
(43,843)
|
|
503,718
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DECEMBER 31, 2020
|
|
6
|
|
1,020,541
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,515
|
|
-
|
|
(44,114)
|
|
977,948
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit for the period
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
37,249
|
|
37,249
|
Employee share program
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Value of employee services
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
3,081
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
3,081
|
JUNE 30, 2021
|
|
6
|
|
1,020,541
|
|
-
|
|
|
4,596
|
|
-
|
|
(6,865)
|
|
1,018,278
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
