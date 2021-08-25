Vitru : 2Q21 Earnings Release

Florianopolis, Brazil, August 25, 2021 - Vitru Limited, or Vitru (Nasdaq: VTRU), the leading pure digital education group in the post-secondarydigital education market in Brazil, today reported financial and operating results for the three-monthand six-monthperiod ended June 30, 2021 (second quarter 2021 or 2Q21 and first half 2021 or 1H21). Financial results are expressed in Brazilian Reais and are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Vitru operates its hubs under the UNIASSELVI brand with almost 364 thousand students in digital education undergraduate and graduate courses, more than 3.3 thousand tutors, and 795 hubs distributed throughout Brazil.

Vitru announces the Definitive Agreement for Business Combination with

Unicesumar to accelerate its sustainable organic growth

To our shareholders

Since our IPO, we have selectively pursued dozens of M&A opportunities, looking at the strategic rationale and the value-creation potential of each of them. From the beginning, it was clear to us that we did not want to grow for the sake of growing, but instead we sought companies that shared our values and beliefs in the power of high-quality education in the lives of our students. We believe we have found this partner in Unicesumar. This agreement is a transformational deal for us, consolidating Vitru (through Uniasselvi and now Unicesumar) as what we believe to be a leading and fast-growing digital education player in Brazil. It also allows us to start offering medical education, which we believe is a resilient and highly profitable segment. We are very grateful and honored by the trust placed in us by the founding families that created Unicesumar 30 years ago and are committed to carry on their legacy and maintain its culture going forward. The definitive agreement is subject to customary conditions precedents, including approval by the Brazilian antitrust authorities.

Regarding Uniasselvi, first semester results reaffirmed our sustainable growth and value creation throughout key academic, operational, and quality indicators. As of June 30, 2021, Vitru reached 370.8 thousand students enrolled in the courses provided, of which 98.1% of them enrolled in digital education. The virtuous evolution of the student's base is driven by another strong intake process, which grew 32% in the first semester of 2021 when compared to the first semester of 2020.

We also kept our capability to quickly expand our geographical presence all over Brazil. We reached a total of 795 hubs in June 2021, 187 of which were opened in the last 12 months. It is important to highlight that most of them are still in maturation, which we believe demonstrates our ability to keep growing. It also demonstrates our commitment to fulfill our mission: to democratize access to education in Brazil, so more and more students can benefit from our disruptive hybrid student-centric model that combines high quality with an affordable price.

We are very proud of another achievement related to academic development. Uniasselvi, our higher education institution and commercial brand in Brazil, received the highest grade-concept 5 out of 5-for the potential offering of up to 22,200 annual seats of digital undergraduate course in law. We are optimistically waiting for our final authorization from MEC, which will represent a significant opportunity to expand the digital education addressable market in Brazil, as nowadays this course is only offered through the traditional on-campus model, and represents 18% of the on-campus private students base in Brazil (744 thousand students).

In addition, we are proud to have received authorization to offer a digital undergraduate course in nursing, after the Brazilian Secretariat for Regulation and Supervision of Higher Education (Secretaria de Regulação