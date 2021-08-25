Vitru : 2Q21 Earnings Release

VITRU
LIMITED
Announces
Second
Quarter 2021
Financial
Results
Florianopolis, Brazil, August 25, 2021 - Vitru Limited, or Vitru (Nasdaq: VTRU), the leading pure digital education group in the post-secondarydigital education market in Brazil, today reported financial and operating results for the three-monthand six-monthperiod ended June 30, 2021 (second quarter 2021 or 2Q21 and first half 2021 or 1H21). Financial results are expressed in Brazilian Reais and are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Vitru operates its hubs under the UNIASSELVI brand with almost 364 thousand students in digital education undergraduate and graduate courses, more than 3.3 thousand tutors, and 795 hubs distributed throughout Brazil.
Vitru announces the Definitive Agreement for Business Combination with
Unicesumar to accelerate its sustainable organic growth
To our shareholders
Since our IPO, we have selectively pursued dozens of M&A opportunities, looking at the strategic rationale and the value-creation potential of each of them. From the beginning, it was clear to us that we did not want to grow for the sake of growing, but instead we sought companies that shared our values and beliefs in the power of high-quality education in the lives of our students. We believe we have found this partner in Unicesumar. This agreement is a transformational deal for us, consolidating Vitru (through Uniasselvi and now Unicesumar) as what we believe to be a leading and fast-growing digital education player in Brazil. It also allows us to start offering medical education, which we believe is a resilient and highly profitable segment. We are very grateful and honored by the trust placed in us by the founding families that created Unicesumar 30 years ago and are committed to carry on their legacy and maintain its culture going forward. The definitive agreement is subject to customary conditions precedents, including approval by the Brazilian antitrust authorities.
Regarding Uniasselvi, first semester results reaffirmed our sustainable growth and value creation throughout key academic, operational, and quality indicators. As of June 30, 2021, Vitru reached 370.8 thousand students enrolled in the courses provided, of which 98.1% of them enrolled in digital education. The virtuous evolution of the student's base is driven by another strong intake process, which grew 32% in the first semester of 2021 when compared to the first semester of 2020.
We also kept our capability to quickly expand our geographical presence all over Brazil. We reached a total of 795 hubs in June 2021, 187 of which were opened in the last 12 months. It is important to highlight that most of them are still in maturation, which we believe demonstrates our ability to keep growing. It also demonstrates our commitment to fulfill our mission: to democratize access to education in Brazil, so more and more students can benefit from our disruptive hybrid student-centric model that combines high quality with an affordable price.
We are very proud of another achievement related to academic development. Uniasselvi, our higher education institution and commercial brand in Brazil, received the highest grade-concept 5 out of 5-for the potential offering of up to 22,200 annual seats of digital undergraduate course in law. We are optimistically waiting for our final authorization from MEC, which will represent a significant opportunity to expand the digital education addressable market in Brazil, as nowadays this course is only offered through the traditional on-campus model, and represents 18% of the on-campus private students base in Brazil (744 thousand students).
In addition, we are proud to have received authorization to offer a digital undergraduate course in nursing, after the Brazilian Secretariat for Regulation and Supervision of Higher Education (Secretaria de Regulação
e Supervisão do Ensino Superior) issued Ordinance number 802 on August 5, 2021, related to the completion of the legal and regulatory procedures of MEC.
Our recently launched Flex Courses concept was consolidated during this quarter. Flex Courses are based on a model to offer our class- and tutor-centric academic approach in synchronous, virtual meetings to students who would not be served by our traditional hybrid model, and was designed for small cities and/or courses with low demand in a given city. As of June 30, 2021, 130 undergraduate courses are available in this modality.
Finally, Uniasselvi has launched a program of Diversity and Inclusion called SOMA UNIASSELVI, which promotes activities around issues such as freedom, expression and equality, stigmatization of individuals and social groups, among others. As an example of our belief in the transforming power through sports and education, Uniasselvi became a new official sponsor of the Brazilian women's national soccer competition, Brasileirão Feminino A1 2021.
As we look forward, we will remain focused on improving operational and financial metrics, as well as on preparing the smooth integration with Unicesumar, which we can only execute once we receive the authorization of the Brazilian antitrust authorities. At the same time, we are more confident than ever about the positive perspectives for the digital education segment, given that the changes in consumption and studying habits-brought by the COVID-19pandemic-are happening faster than expected. We are prepared to keep delivering our mission and positively affecting the lives of hundreds of thousands of Brazilians.
Pedro Graça
Vitru's CEO
2Q21 HIGHLIGHTS
-
Announcement of the Definitive Agreement for Business Combination with
Unicesumar, a leading education institution focused on the Digital Education segment with
highest quality indicators in Brazil, besides a sizeable presence in health-related on- campus courses, particularly Medicine;
-
Uniasselvi's digital undergraduate course in Law evaluated by the Ministry of Education with the highest possible grade: 5 out of 5 (potential offer of up to 22,200 seats annually);
-
New digital undergraduate course in Nursing approved by the Ministry of Education with the annual offering of up to 11,100 seats, also with the maximum grade 5;
-
Nearly 364 thousand digital education students, with relevant growth in the Southeastern region;
-
Net revenue in the core DE (Digital Education) Undergraduate business
increasing 35.3% in 2Q21 vs 2Q20, with Consolidated Net Revenue up 30.1%;
-
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA increased 28.6% in 1H21 vs 1H20, with Adjusted EBITDA Margin increasing 1.1 percentage point (p.p.) to 30.4% in 1H21;
-
Adjusted Net Income down 43.0% in 1H21 vs 1H20 due to the one-time
recognition of deferred tax assets in 2Q20 and increase of financial expenses in 2Q21;
-
Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations increased 32.7% to R$76.3 million in
1H21, with growth in Adjusted Cash Flow Conversion from Operations to 84.3% (from 79.7% in 1H20).
|
Table 1: Key financial highlights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
R$ million
|
2Q20
|
2Q21
|
% Chg
|
1H20
|
1H21
|
% Chg
|
(except otherwise stated)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Revenue
|
128.0
|
166.5
|
30.1%
|
256.6
|
317.2
|
23.6%
|
DE Undergraduate Net Revenue
|
103.1
|
139.5
|
35.3%
|
203.7
|
259.9
|
27.6%
|
Adjusted EBITDA1
|
46.3
|
56.3
|
21.7%
|
75.1
|
96.5
|
28.6%
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|
36.1%
|
33.8%
|
-2.3 p.p.
|
29.3%
|
30.4%
|
1.1 p.p.
|
Adjusted Net Income2
|
43.8
|
23.6
|
(46.2)%
|
69.4
|
39.6
|
(43.0)%
|
Cash flow from operations
|
39.6
|
42.0
|
6.1%
|
67.2
|
87.9
|
30.8%
|
Adjusted cash flow conversion from operations3
|
70.1%
|
68.9%
|
-1.2 p.p.
|
79.7%
|
84.3%
|
4.6 p.p.
-
For a reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income, see "-Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures-Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income" at the end of this document.
-
For a reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income, see "-Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures-Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income" at the end of this document.
-
For a reconciliation of Adjusted Cash Flow Conversion from Operations, see "-Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures-Reconciliation of Adjusted Cash Flow Conversion from Operations" at the end of this document.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
