  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Vitru Limited
  News
  Summary
    VTRU   KYG9440D1034

VITRU LIMITED

(VTRU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vitru : Announces New Independent Member of its Board of Directors - Form 6-K

10/12/2021 | 08:42am EDT
Vitru Announces New Independent Member of its Board of Directors

Florianópolis, Brazil, October 12, 2021 - Vitru Limited, or Vitru (Nasdaq: VTRU), today announced that Ms. Aline Sun has been appointed as an independent director of Vitru. Ms. Sun has over 25 years of experience in capital markets, including being the founder and chief executive officer of Guide Investimentos from 2013 to 2020. She was also a consultant at Pacífico Asset Management from 2011 to 2013, a superintendent in the asset management team at Itaú Unibanco from 2009 to 2011 and at Unibanco from 2004 to 2009, a senior product manager at Bank Boston from 2000 to 2004, a senior trader at Banco BBM in Rio de Janeiro and at BBM Securities in New York from 1996 to 1999, and a trader at Banco Icatu S.A. from 1993 to 1996. She has a bachelor's degree in business administration from the Pontifícia Universidade Católica de São Paulo, a MBA in finance from the Universidade de São Paulo and a master's degree in governance from Gonew.co.

About Vitru

Vitru is the leading pure distance learning education group in the postsecondary distance learning market in Brazil. Through its invested companies, Vitru provides a complete pedagogical ecosystem focused on hybrid distance learning experience for undergraduates and continuing education students. Vitru's mission is to democratize access to education in Brazil through a digital ecosystem and empower every student to create their own successful story.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words "anticipate," "believe," "continues," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "project" and similar expressions and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," "can," "may," or similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and are based on Vitru's current plans, estimates of future events, expectations and trends that affect or may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flow, liquidity, prospects and the trading price of Vitru's common shares, and are subject to several known and unknown uncertainties and risks, many of which are beyond Vitru's control. As a consequence, current plans, anticipated actions and future financial position and results of operations may differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statements in this press release. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating

the information presented. Vitru does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any forward-looking statements after we distribute this press release because of new information, future events or other factors.

Contact:

Maria Carolina F. Gonçalves, IRO

e-mail: ir@vitru.com.br

website: https://investors.vitru.com.br/

Disclaimer

Vitru Ltd. published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 12:41:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 636 M 115 M 115 M
Net income 2021 95,9 M 17,4 M 17,4 M
Net cash 2021 35,0 M 6,33 M 6,33 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 043 M 370 M 370 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,16x
EV / Sales 2022 2,41x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart VITRU LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vitru Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VITRU LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 88,42 BRL
Average target price 108,84 BRL
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pedro Jorge Guterres Quintans Graça Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Henrique Boquimpani de Freitas Chief Financial Officer
Edson Gustavo Georgette Peli Chairman
Rivadávia C. Drummond de Alvarenga Neto Independent Director
Claudia Jordão Ribeiro Pagnano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VITRU LIMITED8.47%370
CHINA YUHUA EDUCATION CORPORATION LIMITED-45.33%1 590
CRUZEIRO DO SUL EDUCACIONAL S.A.0.00%508
WISDOM EDUCATION INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-61.11%412
SISB PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED14.61%285