Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Vitru Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VTRU   KYG9440D1034

VITRU LIMITED

(VTRU)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-11 pm EDT
19.86 USD   -0.65%
05:22pVitru : Announces Record Date for Rights Offering - Form 6-K
PU
08:02aGoldman Sachs Downgrades Vitru to Neutral From Buy
MT
10/03US Futures Higher to Kick Off Q4 Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vitru : Announces Record Date for Rights Offering - Form 6-K

10/11/2022 | 05:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vitru Announces Record Date for Rights Offering.

Florianópolis, Brazil, October 11, 2022 - Vitru Limited (Nasdaq: VTRU) ("Vitru" or the "Company") today announced that the record date for determining shareholders that will be issued subscription rights pursuant to its proposed rights offering will be October 21, 2022.

The final terms of any potential offering of common shares and rights, including the specific terms, remain subject to change and will be determined at the time of such offering. The proposed rights offering would be made pursuant to Vitru's effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 25, 2021 and only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus.

This press release is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy or an invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Vitru

Vitru is the leading pure distance learning education group in the postsecondary distance learning market in Brazil. Through its invested companies, Vitru provides a complete pedagogical ecosystem focused on hybrid distance learning experience for undergraduates and continuing education students.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words "anticipate," "believe," "continues," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "project" and similar expressions and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," "can," "may," or similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and are based on Vitru's current plans, estimates of future events, expectations and trends that affect or may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flow, liquidity, prospects and the trading price of Vitru's common shares, and are subject to several known and unknown uncertainties and risks, many of which are beyond Vitru's control. As a consequence, current plans, anticipated actions and future financial position and results of operations may differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statements in this press release. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented. Vitru does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any forward-looking statements after we distribute this press release because of new information, future events, or other factors.

Contact:

Carlos Henrique Boquimpani de Freitas, Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
Maria Carolina F. Gonçalves
e-mail: ir@vitru.com.br
website: https://investors.vitru.com.br/

Disclaimer

Vitru Ltd. published this content on 11 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2022 21:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VITRU LIMITED
05:22pVitru : Announces Record Date for Rights Offering - Form 6-K
PU
08:02aGoldman Sachs Downgrades Vitru to Neutral From Buy
MT
10/03US Futures Higher to Kick Off Q4 Trading
MT
10/03Top Premarket Decliners
MT
09/28Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
09/28Transcript : Vitru Limited - Special Call
CI
09/28Sector Update: Consumer
MT
09/28Vitru Says Crescera Growth Capital to Take Nearly 11% Stake for $56 Million; Plans Righ..
MT
09/27Vitru Announces R$300 million Investment From Crescera and Plan To Undertake Rights Off..
GL
09/27Vitru Announces R$300 million Investment From Crescera and Plan To Undertake Rights Off..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VITRU LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 339 M 257 M 257 M
Net income 2022 139 M 26,7 M 26,7 M
Net Debt 2022 2 225 M 428 M 428 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 972 M 571 M 571 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,88x
EV / Sales 2023 2,64x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart VITRU LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vitru Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VITRU LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 104,03 BRL
Average target price 113,18 BRL
Spread / Average Target 8,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pedro Jorge Guterres Quintans Graça Co-Chief Executive Officer
William Victor K de Matos Silva Co-Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Henrique Boquimpani de Freitas Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Eduardo Martins e Silva Chairman
Rivadávia C. Drummond de Alvarenga Neto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VITRU LIMITED0.00%571
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-53.79%1 776
COGNA EDUCAÇÃO S.A.26.94%1 124
YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-27.14%837
SISB92.55%445
CRUZEIRO DO SUL EDUCACIONAL S.A.-31.56%387